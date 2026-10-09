Tattico Fantasy Serie A Gameweek 6: Expert team reveals

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Gameweek 6 of Tattico Fantasy Serie A is here, with managers facing another round of decisions ahead of the deadline.

Our expert managers reveal their latest teams and talk through their plans, including transfers, chip decisions and captaincy.

NOTES

Thankfully, the international break hasn’t caused too many problems for my squad. Looking at my backline, though, I think it’s time to bring in some more consistent defenders.

Andrea Cambiaso has been disappointing, so I’m replacing him with Zeki Çelik , just as Luciano Spalletti has done at Juventus!

has been disappointing, so I’m replacing him with , just as has done at Juventus! I also don’t see much point in keeping two Udinese defenders anymore. That means Mërgim Vojvoda makes way for Gianluca Mancini . Roma have been performing too well defensively to ignore, even if their upcoming fixture against Como could prove tricky.

defenders anymore. That means makes way for . Roma have been performing too well defensively to ignore, even if their upcoming fixture against Como could prove tricky. I’m planning to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Antonino Gallo , Touré and Moise Kean on the bench. I don’t particularly want to double up on Como’s attack against Roma this week.

, Touré and on the bench. I don’t particularly want to double up on Como’s attack against Roma this week. Captaincy is still undecided, with Davide Frattesi, Gonçalo Ramos and Alessandro Bastoni all under consideration. Bastoni’s appeal could depend on the fitness of Federico Dimarco, so I’ll keep an eye on the latest team news before making my decision.

NOTES

After the long international break, I’m sitting 36th in the world with two free transfers available. I’m happy with how the squad looks overall, although there’s one defensive change I want to make.

Christos Mandas starts in goal, with Lazio hosting Monza. In front of him, I’m going with a back four of Federico Dimarco , Bremer , Strahinja Pavlović and Giovanni Di Lorenzo .

starts in goal, with Lazio hosting Monza. In front of him, I’m going with a back four of , , and . Di Lorenzo will be my transfer in for Kaiki Bruno . Napoli face all three newly promoted sides over their next four matches, so this feels like a good time to invest in their defence.

. face all three newly promoted sides over their next four matches, so this feels like a good time to invest in their defence. Despite having a favourable fixture, Jhon Lucumí is a minutes risk this week. I’m leaving him on the bench for now rather than taking the chance.

is a minutes risk this week. I’m leaving him on the bench for now rather than taking the chance. My midfield looks strong, with Nico Paz , Mattia Zaccagni , Davide Frattesi and Arthur Atta all offering good points potential. I’m happy to back all four this week.

, , and all offering good points potential. I’m happy to back all four this week. Up front, I’m sticking with Lautaro Martínez and Donyell Malen . Both have the potential to deliver, although Inter and Roma’s midweek Champions League commitments make their minutes a concern. I’ll start both, but I’m not comfortable captaining either.

and . Both have the potential to deliver, although Inter and Roma’s midweek Champions League commitments make their minutes a concern. I’ll start both, but I’m not comfortable captaining either. Instead, Zaccagni takes the armband at home to Monza. His minutes look more secure than some of my other attacking options, which makes him my preferred captain this week.

Good luck, everyone!

NOTES

I’ve decided to play my Tactical Overhaul chip. It’s not necessarily the ideal time to use it, and I’d have preferred to save it for later. However, it should leave me with a squad I’m happy with for several weeks and allow me to start banking free transfers.

In goal, Jean Butez makes way for Christos Mandas . Butez’s rotation risk has now become a reality, so Mandas feels like the safer option going forward. I’ve also brought in Elia Caprile as my backup goalkeeper.

makes way for . Butez’s rotation risk has now become a reality, so Mandas feels like the safer option going forward. I’ve also brought in as my backup goalkeeper. Amir Rrahmani and Bremer both keep their places in defence. However, Roma’s upcoming fixtures look more difficult, so I’ve replaced Gianluca Mancini with Manuel Akanji .

and both keep their places in defence. However, upcoming fixtures look more difficult, so I’ve replaced with . I’ve also made two further defensive changes, bringing in Nuno Tavares and Mario Gila for Radu Drăgușin and Federico Dimarco . Hopefully, these moves will give me a more reliable backline over the coming weeks.

and for and . Hopefully, these moves will give me a more reliable backline over the coming weeks. In midfield, Nico Paz , Andy Diouf and Franco Mastantuono all retain their places. I’m happy to stick with that trio as part of my new-look squad.

, and all retain their places. I’m happy to stick with that trio as part of my new-look squad. Davide Frattesi makes way for his Lazio teammate Mattia Zaccagni , while Vasilije Adžić also comes into the side. Adžić has enjoyed a promising season and arrives on the back of goals and assists during the Nations League.

makes way for his Lazio teammate , while also comes into the side. Adžić has enjoyed a promising season and arrives on the back of goals and assists during the Nations League. Up front, I’ve brought Lautaro Martínez back into the squad in place of Gonçalo Ramos , who has been far too inconsistent for my liking.

back into the squad in place of , who has been far too inconsistent for my liking. Gustavo Varela also replaces Artem Dovbyk as my backup striker, while Donyell Malen keeps his place.

also replaces as my backup striker, while keeps his place. Finally, using the Tactical Overhaul chip means I can’t select a captain this week. Hopefully, the changes will pay off and leave me in a stronger position for the rounds ahead.

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