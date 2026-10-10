Pro Pundits - Meerkat

5 potential stars of FPL Gameweek 6 – based on opposition weakness

10 October 2026 736 comments
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As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 deadline gets nearer, we’re hearing from more of our team of guest contributors.

Here, FPL Meerkat talks us through five players who could prosper this weekend, based on the opposition weaknesses they’ll be facing.

After a long international break, I’m back with some insights into the best punts for Gameweek 6 based on opposition positional data!

Jaidon Anthony (£5.9m) – vs Aston Villa

The Brentford winger impressed in Gameweek 5 against Chelsea, bagging his first goal of the season. But despite his position on the right looking settled, I’m more interested in his capabilities elsewhere on the field.

Aston Villa have conceded four goals to attacking midfielders already this season, and the usual suspects for this position for Brentford, Mathias Jensen and Mikkel Damsgaard, are both doubts for the Gameweek. In this case, with Dango Ouattara as another option out wide, we could see Anthony fill in the #10 role, as he did occasionally for Burnley last season.

Yehor Yarmoliuk has also played in this position during the season, but I fancy the upside the in-form Anthony could bring.

Morgan Rogers (£7.8m) vs Bournemouth

Chelsea had some issues going into this Gameweek, with the availability of both Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer in question. But what isn’t a doubt is the availability of Morgan Rogers, and Bournemouth have looked vulnerable through their right flank guarded by Adam Smith.

Rogers will expect to operate down this channel and give the veteran right-back a tricky game.

The Englishman has been on fire for both club and country so far and provides a cheap alternative to the fitness-concerned Palmer.

Gonzalo Garcia (£6.1m) vs Ipswich Town

Gameweek 6 opposition

Certainly a punt for the immediate future, as Fulham play all three promoted teams in the next three Gameweeks!

It won’t come as a surprise that all three of these teams concede the most chances to opposing strikers, so now feels like a fantastic opportunity to back the Spaniard. 

Racking up consistent xG in every game and playing in an attack that looks to be finding their feet, Gonzalo is a low-owned punt that could have serious upside for the next three matches.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) vs Crystal Palace

Gameweek 6 opposition

In my own team right now, this guy has the armband. There doesn’t feel like a real standout this week, but I have high hopes for Gibbs-White.

Attacking midfielders have already scored four times against Crystal Palace, who have looked particularly vulnerable to late crashes into the box. It is a perfect match-up for Gibbs-White, especially with Forest looking better on the road.

What also boosts his appeal is his bonus point potential. Being so involved in creating chances means that when Gibbs-White returns, he almost certainly gets bonus too, so his attacking returns often earn more points than most other players.

Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) vs Manchester City

Gameweek 6 opposition

It’s very rare to say Man City is a fixture to target, but now could be the time. 

You have to think with everything going on around the club, players must be having discussions around their futures. Not only that, but arguably the most affected club from Man City’s charges is Liverpool, and the first game since the news dropped is at Anfield!

Anyway, in terms of positional weaknesses, Man City were surprisingly vulnerable down their right flank last season, conceding nine goals from left wingers – that was the second-highest total in the league!

Whilst only one left winger has scored against them so far, chances are repeatedly coming down the same flank again.

Barcola has had a decent amount of time at Liverpool now, and should be more au fait with Andoni Iraola’s system.

I think the Frenchman could have a very good game against Man City.

736 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bambi
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Muhrahrmovic (ars)
    B) O' Shea (FUL)
    C) Thomas (NEW)

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    1. fantasist
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      A
      Cos he seems to play well every game

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  2. fantasist
    • 16 Years
    6 mins ago

    Do we think Pedro will start? Need an Isak replacement

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gut feeling - bench.

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    2. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      He’s available, that’s it

      Players starting after int break always looks bit dodgy, will Alonso manage minutes to show that?

      What happens when/if called up next int break?
      Can’t keep crying off unless genuine

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  3. Wet Bandits
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Are we starting Konsa..

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    1. tim
      • 17 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bench here

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I am, Thomas first sub

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    3. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah, hoping it’s a start or no show, no cameo!

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    4. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

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  4. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which 2 would you rather have out of all these?

    A) Josh King
    B) Gonzalo Garcia
    C) GroS
    D) Kostoulas

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    1. Evasivo
      • 16 Years
      just now

      AC

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  5. Totti
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need your help guys

    Who to play?

    A) Davis
    B) tavernier

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  6. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start ?

    A. Gross
    B. Pedro

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    1. fantasist
      • 16 Years
      just now

      A
      Easily

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    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

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  7. trigger_ezza
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    On wildcard,
    1) Bruno, Rogers, Barry
    2) Palmer, Mbeumo, Pedro

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    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      2

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    2. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      1

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  8. Bennerman
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hull fans – is Belloumi good?

    Racked up a good points tally so far, and three good home fixtures out of next four.

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Their best attacking player

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      1. Bennerman
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm tempted but don't like going in blind, not seen him play

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  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Go safe and C Saka, or punt on Mbeumo?

    Leeds conserved 3 goals, Spurs 8

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have early KO captain PTSD so Mbuemo for me.

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    2. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mbeumo

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  10. Evasivo
    • 16 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any Arsenal team news before 11?

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  11. Wet Bandits
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Currently 3-5-2 with Konsa 1st Sub?

    Verb
    Tark, Gvardiol, Cali
    Semenyo, Palmer(c), Gross, Schade, Slob
    Haaland, Pedro

    Am i G2G?

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    1. LaCazettio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes - looks good

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  12. LaCazettio
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    WC team g2g?

    Verb
    Calafori / Hall / Tarkowski
    Gross / King / Saka / Rogers
    (C) Haaland / Gonzalo / J Pedro

    Subs: Tzolakis / Barnes / De Cuyper / Thomas

    Open Controls
  13. Three Badgers on a Shirt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Start Tavernier or Gonzalo?

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  14. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) De Cuyper
    B) Muharemovic
    C) Silva
    D) Vuskovic

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  15. tim
    • 17 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaland or Saka C?

    Bookies prefer Haaland scoring

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  16. LarkyTown
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Get this Team Badge pish to eff. I want my strip back

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