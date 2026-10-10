As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 deadline gets nearer, we’re hearing from more of our team of guest contributors.

Here, FPL Meerkat talks us through five players who could prosper this weekend, based on the opposition weaknesses they’ll be facing.

After a long international break, I’m back with some insights into the best punts for Gameweek 6 based on opposition positional data!

Jaidon Anthony (£5.9m) – vs Aston Villa

The Brentford winger impressed in Gameweek 5 against Chelsea, bagging his first goal of the season. But despite his position on the right looking settled, I’m more interested in his capabilities elsewhere on the field.

Aston Villa have conceded four goals to attacking midfielders already this season, and the usual suspects for this position for Brentford, Mathias Jensen and Mikkel Damsgaard, are both doubts for the Gameweek. In this case, with Dango Ouattara as another option out wide, we could see Anthony fill in the #10 role, as he did occasionally for Burnley last season.

Yehor Yarmoliuk has also played in this position during the season, but I fancy the upside the in-form Anthony could bring.

Morgan Rogers (£7.8m) vs Bournemouth

Chelsea had some issues going into this Gameweek, with the availability of both Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer in question. But what isn’t a doubt is the availability of Morgan Rogers, and Bournemouth have looked vulnerable through their right flank guarded by Adam Smith.

Rogers will expect to operate down this channel and give the veteran right-back a tricky game.

The Englishman has been on fire for both club and country so far and provides a cheap alternative to the fitness-concerned Palmer.

Gonzalo Garcia (£6.1m) vs Ipswich Town

Certainly a punt for the immediate future, as Fulham play all three promoted teams in the next three Gameweeks!

It won’t come as a surprise that all three of these teams concede the most chances to opposing strikers, so now feels like a fantastic opportunity to back the Spaniard.

Racking up consistent xG in every game and playing in an attack that looks to be finding their feet, Gonzalo is a low-owned punt that could have serious upside for the next three matches.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) vs Crystal Palace

In my own team right now, this guy has the armband. There doesn’t feel like a real standout this week, but I have high hopes for Gibbs-White.

Attacking midfielders have already scored four times against Crystal Palace, who have looked particularly vulnerable to late crashes into the box. It is a perfect match-up for Gibbs-White, especially with Forest looking better on the road.

What also boosts his appeal is his bonus point potential. Being so involved in creating chances means that when Gibbs-White returns, he almost certainly gets bonus too, so his attacking returns often earn more points than most other players.

Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) vs Manchester City

It’s very rare to say Man City is a fixture to target, but now could be the time.

You have to think with everything going on around the club, players must be having discussions around their futures. Not only that, but arguably the most affected club from Man City’s charges is Liverpool, and the first game since the news dropped is at Anfield!

Anyway, in terms of positional weaknesses, Man City were surprisingly vulnerable down their right flank last season, conceding nine goals from left wingers – that was the second-highest total in the league!

Whilst only one left winger has scored against them so far, chances are repeatedly coming down the same flank again.

Barcola has had a decent amount of time at Liverpool now, and should be more au fait with Andoni Iraola’s system.

I think the Frenchman could have a very good game against Man City.