Aston Villa v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Aston Villa and Brentford.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

ASTON VILLA

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Brentford 5 9 +6 WDDDW 16th Aston Villa 5 4 -5 LLDLW

Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):