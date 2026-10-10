Chelsea v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
CHELSEA
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Chelsea
|5
|7
|-2
|WWLDL
|17th
|Bournemouth
|5
|3
|-2
|LDDDL
Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):