Chelsea v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

CHELSEA

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Chelsea 5 7 -2 WWLDL 17th Bournemouth 5 3 -2 LDDDL

Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):