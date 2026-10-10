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Chelsea v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

10 October 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

CHELSEA

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
10thChelsea57-2WWLDL
17thBournemouth53-2LDDDL

Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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