Crystal Palace v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 11 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
CRYSTAL PALACE
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Nott’m Forest
|5
|5
|-1
|LDDWL
|15th
|Crystal Palace
|5
|4
|-5
|LLWLD
Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):