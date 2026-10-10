Crystal Palace v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 11 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Nott’m Forest 5 5 -1 LDDWL 15th Crystal Palace 5 4 -5 LLWLD

Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):