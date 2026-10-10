Hull v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Hull City and Everton.
The match at MKM Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 11 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
HULL
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Everton
|5
|9
|+3
|WDDDW
|8th
|Hull
|5
|8
|+2
|WWDDL
Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):