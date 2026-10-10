Hull v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Hull City and Everton.

The match at MKM Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 11 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

HULL

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Everton 5 9 +3 WDDDW 8th Hull 5 8 +2 WWDDL

Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):