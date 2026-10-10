Ipswich v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Ipswich Town and Fulham.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
IPSWICH
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Ipswich
|5
|6
|-4
|WLLWL
|19th
|Fulham
|5
|2
|-3
|LLLDD
Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):