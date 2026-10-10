Ipswich v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Ipswich Town and Fulham.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

IPSWICH

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Ipswich 5 6 -4 WLLWL 19th Fulham 5 2 -3 LLLDD

Over five Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):