Watchlist

The FPL Watchlist: Ranking the best players in each position

10 October 2026 30 comments
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After the international break and pre-match press conferences, The Watchlist has been updated ahead of Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

MORE ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

FPL notes: Mixed fortunes for Haaland + Salah 2

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as club injuries, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s (RMT) points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

‘Form’ also comes into the equation.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous Gameweek or if they are a new entry into the tables.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the tables below is as follows:

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

Konstantinos Tzolakis (£4.7m) is a new entry.

The Hull City goalkeeper is Rate My Team’s (RMT) second-highest projected points scorer in his position over the next four Gameweeks.

We’re not getting too carried away by Sergej Jakirovic’s side yet, but with clean sheet opportunities (they have conceded only four times and are 10th for xGC in 2026/27 so far) and save point potential, Tzolakis deserves to make his first appearance on the Watchlist.

There’s little movement elsewhere.

Fulham’s appeal is short-term, and the jury is still out on their defence, so we’re happy overlooking Bernd Leno (£4.5m) and sticking with a Defcon-collecting teammate (see below) who can also deliver the goods outside of the next three.

Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) and Djorde Petrovic (£4.5m) have decent fixtures but only one combined clean sheet so far, so we’ll stick these two on ice.

Emi Martinez (£5.0m) really should be higher, given the fixtures, his relatively low price and his nailed starter status, but Chelsea’s dearth of clean sheets – none since January – means it’s difficult to back them more at present.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

David Affengruber (£4.5m) is promoted to the Watchlist, with Fulham about to face the three promoted sides in consecutive Gameweeks.

However, the centre-back’s ability to rack up defensive contributions (DefCon) – he’s banked DefCon points in both of his starts this season – means he could still return even when the fixtures toughen up.

As a cheap budget enabler, we’ve also added Bobby Thomas (£4.0m): he’s got a 60% DefCon success rate and has taken more shots than any other FPL defender (10) over the first five Gameweeks.

Coventry City top the ticker in this period, too…

Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) is a concern (dead leg) ahead of the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in Gameweek 6. William Saliba (£5.9m) is back on the grass too and reportedly targeting an early-November return, but a cheap route into the Premier League’s best defence is not easily passed up, so he’ll remain on the Watchlist for now – albeit moving down a place.

Elsewhere, we’ve replaced Newcastle United’s Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) with Lewis Hall (£5.3m). Hall combines attacking threat and set-piece duties with surprisingly good DefCon numbers that show no sign of abating, so it feels warranted – and probably overdue.

We’re holding firm on Maxence Lacroix (£5.9m), who even in the absence of clean sheets, has hit the DefCon threshold in 75% of his starts. Perhaps the return of Moises Caicedo (£5.3m) can finally help tighten Chelsea up?

Meanwhile, we’ll resist the urge to add Antonio Silva (£5.0m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m), and instead wait until their tricky Gameweek 6 matches are out of the way. Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur travel to Chelsea and Manchester United respectively on Saturday.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

There’s not a great deal of activity in our midfielders’ Watchlist, although we have added Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m) and Kevin Schade (£6.2m).

Our RMT tool actually has Tavernier as the fifth-highest-scoring FPL midfielder until the end of the year, behind only Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), Cole Palmer (£9.7m), Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m).

As for Schade, his addition isn’t just a knee-jerk reaction after he delivered four attacking returns in two matches prior to the international break. His Brentford side are seventh for projected goals on our ticker over the next six Gameweeks.

Also, with no European football, Schade is the joint-second-best FPL midfielder for shots in the box (12) and arguably feels undervalued.

Brentford teammate Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m) departs, following his Gameweek 5 benching. That came a fortnight after a half-time withdrawal.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m) takes a slight dip, with Liverpool’s fixtures in mind.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

There are no new entries in attack, just a tweak to the foot of the ranks with Gonzalo Garcia (£6.1m) and Thierno Barry (£5.6m) enjoying better upcoming fixtures than Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m).

Alexander Isak (£9.1m) has been ruled out of Gameweek 6 due to injury, but it doesn’t look “long-term” according to Andoni Iraola, so there’s no immediate hurry to remove him, particularly with four goals in five matches.

We have a few reservations about Yoane Wissa’s (£6.2m) deeper role, but it’s not like there are too many other mid-price forwards staking a claim.

Three of Newcastle United’s next five opponents – Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Fulham – are at least in the bottom three for expected goals conceded (xGC).

30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Evasivo
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Help needed for a bit of a bench headache I’m afraid, who goes first sub?

    Verb
    Cala Tark DeCuyper Hall
    Saka Shade Rogers Gross
    JPedro Wissa Haaland

    Verb ……. Davis Slater

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    1. Stockport Hatter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Probably unpopular but De Cuyper for me.

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  2. abhirup780
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Play Cherki or Szobo?

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    1. Stockport Hatter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Szobo

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  3. TheSteel
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Armband Haaland over Bruno, right?

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    1. Stockport Hatter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yep

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  4. gunnersxgooners
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Munoz | Thomas | Calafiori
    Tzolis | MGW | Palmer | KDH | Tavernier
    JP | Haaland

    Kinsky | DCL | Shaw | Muharemovic

    1FT | 0.6m

    Need some help with this team.

    Should I activate the WC or just use the free transfer?

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    1. Stockport Hatter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I'd just move Thomas or Shaw out this week.

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  5. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Cap Haaland or Saka?

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    1. Stockport Hatter
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Saka. That's what I've done anyway.

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    2. One for All
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Haaland

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  6. Siva Mohan
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    on WC, which 3 players would you choose ..

    Palmer/Rodgers
    Barnes/Wissa
    Mbeumo/Tavernier

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    1. Stockport Hatter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Rogers Wissa Tavernier.

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  7. Clintymints
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Gakpo out for?

    Have Gross Palmer Rogers Cherki

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    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      On the same question…I’m thinking either Barry or Gonzalo Garrcia, but neither really fill me with comfidence

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    2. Stockport Hatter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Tavernier or Schade?

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    3. banskt
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I bought Josh King.

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  8. Clintymints
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Yup same gotta be Gibbs or Shade or something

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  9. banskt
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Szoboszlai (MCI)
    B. Cherki (liv)
    C. Delap (cry)
    D. Josh King (ips)

    Currently on A. Other attackers cannot be benched: Haaland, Palmer, Groß, João Pedro

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    1. Stockport Hatter
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      C

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  10. Jstap94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    1) Lammens
    2) Verb

    A) Diop
    B) Konsa

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    1. Stockport Hatter
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      2A

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  11. Stockport Hatter
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Which 3 to start from these:-

    Hall
    Tarkowski
    Calafiori
    De Cuyper

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    1. One for All
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hall, Tarkowski, De Cuyper

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      1. Stockport Hatter
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        I'm wary of dropping Arsenal defence - but I'm wary of dropping any off that list!

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    2. banskt
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I would bench Hall out of those 4.

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  12. Whiz40
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Kevin Schade or Harvey Barnes??
    I can’t decide

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Barnes

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  13. BusbySwede
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Calafiori, Hall, Munoz, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, MGW
    Haaland, Pedro, Wissa

    Would you bench anyone and start King instead, or put him first on the bench?

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  14. kanuforpresident
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Should I use WC on this team or stick? (wait til GW 11 ish)

    Verbruggen
    Konsa Cala De Cuyper
    Bruno (c) Ode MGW Barnes
    Haaland JP DCL
    Subs: Kinsky, Neco, O Shea, Gomez

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