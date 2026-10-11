2pm team news: Williams starts, Belloumi a sub, no Mykolenko

There are two Premier League fixtures taking place at 2pm BST today.

Crystal Palace take on Nottingham Forest, as Oliver Glasner returns to Selhurst Park for the first time since leaving the club in the summer.

In the other game, Hull City face Everton.

TEAM NEWS

Pierre Sage’s only change for Palace sees Jefferson Lerma come in for the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Ismaila Sarr is again among the substitutes, while Axel Disasi continues to serve a three-game ban.

Ola Aina returns to the starting XI for Forest. Jair Cunha makes way, dropping to the bench.

Neco Williams, who has been struggling with illness, is fit to start.

At the MKM Stadium, Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic makes two changes from Gameweek 5.

Nobel Mendy is back from a concussion and replaces the benched Lucas Herrington. Further forward, Joe Gelhardt is in for Mohamed Belloumi.

Belloumi, who is named among the substitutes, had started every Premier League game so far.

For the visitors, David Moyes is without the injured Vitalii Mykolenko. Michael Keane comes into the side, with Jarrad Branthwaite presumably playing at left-back.

Christian Norgaard is back in the squad after injury and on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Benitez, Lerma, Richards, Canvot, Khalaili, Wharton, Timber, Mitchell, Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Matthews, Ahanor, Mingueza, McNeil, Doucoure, Hughes, Sarr, Guessand, Nketiah

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Diomande, Murillo, Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Delap

Subs: Victor, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Wood, Kalimuendo, Yates, Cunha, Netz

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Coyle, Crooks, Slater, Giles, Gelhardt, Thomas, McBurnie

Subs: Phillips, Morita, Belloumi, McNair, Norton-Cuffy, Stroud, Herrington, Iroegbunam, Vaz

Everton XI: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Garner, Armstrong, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, O’Brien, George, Dibling, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Rohl, Graham

LIVE GAMEWEEK 6 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.