Dugout Discussion

2pm team news: Williams starts, Belloumi a sub, no Mykolenko

11 October 2026 215 comments
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There are two Premier League fixtures taking place at 2pm BST today.

Crystal Palace take on Nottingham Forest, as Oliver Glasner returns to Selhurst Park for the first time since leaving the club in the summer.  

In the other game, Hull City face Everton.

TEAM NEWS

Pierre Sage’s only change for Palace sees Jefferson Lerma come in for the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Ismaila Sarr is again among the substitutes, while Axel Disasi continues to serve a three-game ban.

Ola Aina returns to the starting XI for Forest. Jair Cunha makes way, dropping to the bench.

Neco Williams, who has been struggling with illness, is fit to start.

At the MKM Stadium, Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic makes two changes from Gameweek 5.

Nobel Mendy is back from a concussion and replaces the benched Lucas Herrington. Further forward, Joe Gelhardt is in for Mohamed Belloumi.

Belloumi, who is named among the substitutes, had started every Premier League game so far.

For the visitors, David Moyes is without the injured Vitalii Mykolenko. Michael Keane comes into the side, with Jarrad Branthwaite presumably playing at left-back.

Christian Norgaard is back in the squad after injury and on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Benitez, Lerma, Richards, Canvot, Khalaili, Wharton, Timber, Mitchell, Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Matthews, Ahanor, Mingueza, McNeil, Doucoure, Hughes, Sarr, Guessand, Nketiah

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Diomande, Murillo, Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Delap

Subs: Victor, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Wood, Kalimuendo, Yates, Cunha, Netz

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Coyle, Crooks, Slater, Giles, Gelhardt, Thomas, McBurnie

Subs: Phillips, Morita, Belloumi, McNair, Norton-Cuffy, Stroud, Herrington, Iroegbunam, Vaz

Everton XI: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Garner, Armstrong, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, O’Brien, George, Dibling, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Rohl, Graham

LIVE GAMEWEEK 6 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

215 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    16 mins ago

    Foden not even on the bench?

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Suspended

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      1. Feanor
        • 17 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh right

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      He'll be in the crowd fighting off the cheating chants!

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  2. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    14 mins ago

    Barry bonanza

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    1. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDH assist

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        There is a god

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          No making me doubt taking him out on WC again 😆

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  3. Yankee Toffee
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Finally Barry

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      KDH assist perchance?

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  4. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Crikey, MGW captaincy punt looked like a mega fail

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’ve been there last GW. Decided to repeat it with Saka this week

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Switched mine to Bruno

        But kept Barry as VC

        It's always a looser second choice

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  5. Old Wulfrunian
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Barry you beauty!!!

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  6. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    12 mins ago

    KDH hurt himself

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    1. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      just now

      Came back on

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  7. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bawwy

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  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Barry goal

    VC

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  9. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    At least get some DefCons, Morgan… five actions away

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  10. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wood on to actually finish off some MGW chances, let’s av it

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wood normally scores against us

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  11. GENERATION X
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Dewsbury Haul

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  12. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Belloumi again

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  13. Digital-Real
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Why don't I have Bellomi in my team. He's always scoring lol

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  14. King Carlos
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Maitland-Niles' been Hull's best player today

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  15. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Don’t think my wildcard could go much worse, every player I considered seems to have hauled and yet I’m on 41 points with Haaland to go

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  16. JohnnyCroat
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Even from beyond the grave Pep continues to mock...

    Okay, 5 off the bench for Szobz, but it's Gvardiol for 1 probably, or Hume for 1 hahaha. Sod it, GW7 allons-y!

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  17. F4L
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    only (10 man) brighton with a cs so far this gw still

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  18. JBG
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Barry on my bench -_-... should've given him this GW as a farewell match from my team. Instead I started King, Schade and MGW -_-.

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  19. King Carlos
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Whats the news on Szobo?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      He's having a hot chocolate in the stands.

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  20. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mohamed Belloumi has to be the Hull City pick as 8th attacker for a BB squad.

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  21. SM001
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Morgan Gibbs Shite

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Was second to Haaland for goal involvement in 2026.

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        You wouldn’t think it

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    2. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      just now

      Should have had two assists today. Strikers let him down

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  22. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Currently on 84 with
    Tark KDH & Barry in play plus Haaland
    Plus a cheeky Belloumi on my bench

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  23. Lucky Z
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Owning Schade + Isak + Bruno + Aina + Slater + Van Ewijk + Sels (as a sub keeper to Verbruggen) is enough reason to activate WC?

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  24. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    just now

    Wood blows a MGW assist

    He’s a donkey too!

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  25. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Gonna-White denied another assist, sitter from Chris Wood

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    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 10 Years
      just now

      *Gibbs-White

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