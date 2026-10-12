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Coventry v Newcastle team news: van Ewijk + Gonzalez return

12 October 2026 81 comments
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Coventry City v Newcastle United rounds off Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Frank Lampard makes two changes to his starting XI despite his side winning last time out.

Milan van Ewijk is back from injury and Sidiki Cherif gets a full Premier League debut as Stephen Mfuni and Frank Onyeka make way.

As for Newcastle, there’s just one alteration from the 2-1 win over Hull City.

Sean Steur drops to the Newcastle bench as Nico Gonzalez returns from a concussion.

Will Osula, Amar Dedic, Dan Burn and Joelinton are all back from injury and among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Dasilva, Rudoni, Yirenkyi, Grimes, Mason-Clark, Cherif, Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Bentley, Sakamoto, Simms, Mfuni, Onyeka, Latibeaudiere, Torp, Gboho, Hamer.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, Willock, Murphy, Wissa, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo.

Subs: Pope, Schar, Joelinton, Bamba, Osula, Steur, Toure, Burn, Dedic.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 6 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Palace v Forest/Hull v Everton team news: Coventry Newcastle

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

81 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Of course Thomas is second on my bench and Egan first.

    Typical

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  2. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Thomas has hit 10 defcon after half an hour.

    Can we stop the game now please...

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  3. Here is Cash, give McGinn
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    If Hall and Wissa blanks here, rage transfer after midweek to Jackson and Gvardiol/Guehi/OReilly?

    Yay or nay?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      13 pts last week from Hall. No need to rage transfer him out. Wissa is another story. Might ditch him for 4.5.

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  4. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pardo is terrible

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  5. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hall over De Cuyper is looking like a grave error

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      They haul every other week. Hall next week again, then de Cuyper.

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    2. Here is Cash, give McGinn
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Guilty here as well. More like I was debating DK over Konsa

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  6. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is this bench; Kinsky, Bogle, Davis, 4.5 fwd worth this team on WC? Still not sure on the balance.

    Verbruggen
    Cala, Gvardiol, De Cuyper
    Saka, Rogers, Cherki, Tavernier, Gross
    Haaland, JP

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  7. Firminooooo
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Lets go Thomas. Defcon allready.

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