Coventry v Newcastle team news: van Ewijk + Gonzalez return

Coventry City v Newcastle United rounds off Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Frank Lampard makes two changes to his starting XI despite his side winning last time out.

Milan van Ewijk is back from injury and Sidiki Cherif gets a full Premier League debut as Stephen Mfuni and Frank Onyeka make way.

As for Newcastle, there’s just one alteration from the 2-1 win over Hull City.

Sean Steur drops to the Newcastle bench as Nico Gonzalez returns from a concussion.

Will Osula, Amar Dedic, Dan Burn and Joelinton are all back from injury and among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Dasilva, Rudoni, Yirenkyi, Grimes, Mason-Clark, Cherif, Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Bentley, Sakamoto, Simms, Mfuni, Onyeka, Latibeaudiere, Torp, Gboho, Hamer.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, Willock, Murphy, Wissa, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo.

Subs: Pope, Schar, Joelinton, Bamba, Osula, Steur, Toure, Burn, Dedic.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 6 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.