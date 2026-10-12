Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

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12 October 2026 79 comments
Sam FPLFamily Sam FPLFamily
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The summer transfer window may be long shut but we at Fantasy Football Scout are still in the market for a new signing!

We are looking to add another new recruit to our growing team: a Marketing Manager.

If the description below fits you, please drop us a line at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk!

Marketing Coordinator (One-Year Contract)

Full-time or part-time applications will be considered

Job Description 

We are looking to hire a Marketing Coordinator to join our team at Fantasy Football Scout. The role will be a one-year contract to cover for a staff absence, with the option to extend into a permanent position if agreed by both sides. 

The Marketing Coordinator will lead and implement the marketing strategy at Fantasy Football Scout. They will work alongside the existing team to evolve our core strategy (a mix of existing channels and external promotion) and manage the advertising campaigns across all platforms. The right candidate will have experience in subscription marketing, online/search marketing and enjoy both data correlation and creative briefs.

They will come up with creative advertising campaigns and work with our graphic designers to make these come to life, then track and monitor the impact of the campaigns and feed the results back to line managers. They should also be reactive to the market and be aware of the campaigns of our competitors. Fantasy Football knowledge is preferable but is not essential.  

The Marketing Coordinator will have responsibilities for all Fantasy Football Scout marketing channels including but not exclusively:

  • www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk site (and sister sites)
  • The Fantasy Football Scout App
  • Social Media including – X, Instragram, Facebook and TikTok 
  • Google, Meta and Snapchat Advertising 

Job Summary 

Fantasy Football Scout is a multi-platform digital media company focusing on Fantasy Football games, with articles, news, tips, and tools to help fantasy managers improve and enjoy their hobby. With the Fantasy sports industry valued at over $22bn, and over 11m playing the English Premier League Fantasy game, Fantasy Football Scout’s collection of websites, channels, and assets are engaging diverse audiences and communities, and is the strong leader in a growing industry. The aim of Fantasy Football Scout is to enhance the experience of players through:

  • Daily articles on all aspects of Fantasy Football
  • Daily videos discussing Fantasy Football
  • Expert analysis of captains, strategy, and team news
  • Live coverage of weekly press conferences
  • Latest football news
  • Fully functional Members Area packed with Opta data
  • Discussion with other users and Members

The Marketing Coordinator will work closely with the Marketing Manager, General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Chairman to drive sign-ups across all Fantasy Football Scout platforms, but with a clear ultimate focus on increasing membership sign-ups/revenue on site.

The Marketing Coordinator will create innovative marketing campaigns to showcase the many strengths of the company. They will track data, manage spend and make tweaks and adaptations to the campaigns to ensure maximum returns for the spend. 

They will have access to a graphic designer who they will need to provide ideas and briefs for and then work alongside to tweak to ensure maximum returns. 

Responsibilities and duties 

  • Create and manage marketing campaigns across the season to drive traffic and membership sign-ups
  • Track and capture data from campaigns (via existing and/or new systems)
  • Work alongside the existing team of freelancers and graphic designers
  • Liaise with Editorial, Social and Video to provide graphics and campaign instructions
  • Oversee marketing spend with a view to maximising return on investment
  • Work with the Product Manager to evolve the funnel and sign-up process in line with best marketing practises
  • Liaise with the subscription marketing team and feed back to line managers and the team
  • Email marketing and newsletters: Plan, create and send campaigns, maintain automated emails and manage subscriber lists
  • Affiliate and creator partnerships: Coordinate promotions, distribute assets and codes, be on hand for any requests and monitor performance and commissions

Salary 

Starting Salary: TBC

Benefits

  • One-year, full- or part-time contract 
  • Flexible remote working
  • Basic Contributory Pension Scheme 
  • Unlimited Discretionary Time Off Plan (base 28 days)
  • Regular team meetings and events 

Applications 

To apply, please send a cover letter alongside your CV to jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Applications close no later than 1st November 2026.

Sam FPLFamily Fantasy Football Scout's General Manager. Half of the FPLFamily. Pundit on the FPL Pod, Fantasy Show and Sky Sports News. Follow them on Twitter

79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    I actually have a quarter of a decade's experience in Digital Marketing. This looks interesting.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I often send mine servants to market with a detailed list for the larder:

      5 hogsheads of ale
      2-3 roast boar
      4-5 bags of turnips (for the peasants)

      This endeavour is guided by feudal management principles - tis mine way or the highway!

      If I were to take the position of market manager I would immediately recruit somebody to do the job while I looked at the bigger picture, which would be a portrait of mineself, at the feasting buffet!

      Huzzah!

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Surely Ai could help with such a task?

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    2. z13
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I love how you said a quarter of a decade instead of two and a half years

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    3. Hosea Matthews
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Ten years experience trolling the FFS community preferred but not essential.

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  2. Ëð
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Who is the best Bruno replacement if already own Palmer, Rogers and Gross?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Super John McGinn

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Probably Mbeumo.

      Still performing in a struggling team.

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    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Take a one game punt in a Man City midfielder at home to Ipswich next

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  3. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Smashed by De Cuyper and Gross and on a shitty 60 pts with Barnes to go.

    Bruno(C) went straight in the mud

    Team is:

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa Davis ( Robertson / Thomas )
    Cherki MGW BrunoF Barnes ( Gomez )
    Haaland DCL JP

    Just did Robertson > De Cuyper and now 0 FT and 0.7 ITB

    Is this team worth a WC ?
    Please advise lads because im really torn!

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Probably not

      Might want to see how European games go and potentially take a hit to switch out Bruno.

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  4. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Team dependent I know, but when's a decent week to play the FH assuming I have a template team currently?

    GW9 I've got loads of players up against each other which is never great, but there's not a huge deal of great fixtures that week...

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    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Hold for a week when several key injuries, if not play in GW19

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    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Gw12 looks like a good option.

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  5. thetommy14
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Start MGW, Tark or KDH?

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  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Current wildcard squad, £0.2 itb but luckily I played it yesterday because five of them went up in price.

    Would you get in Konsa?

    I'm going Saka over Palmer to balance out the Arsenal and Chelsea coverage, what else have I done wrong?

    .
    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Calafiori Hall De Cuyper Bogle Ajer
    Saka Rogers Groß Mbeumo Belloumi
    João Pedro Haaland Barry

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    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Solid. I'd be tempted to go Tonali over Belloumi (I know its Spurs but against Cov at H he could haul) and they've got a decent run of fixtures (gw8 excepted).

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        It's worth considering, thanks for the advice.

        I doubt I get a double rise out of my Hull guy, initially I was on a BB Gw9 play but I have reconsidered to Gw11.

        Tonali is decent and Spurs should be improving.

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    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Beloumis a good pick.
      If you got Konsa it should be instead of Ajer, since Collins and VDB " arent too far away " and treat Konsa like a 5th defender

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        That's my thinking

        By switching from the Hull goalkeeper to Kinsky, the extra £0.2m means I can do exactly that.

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  7. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Having by far and away my wrost season ever languishing about 3m, however I'm thinking to roll this week and play the below side. Would you do the same or any changes suggested?

    Kinsky
    Konsa / Gvardiol / Calafiori
    Rogers / Saka / Gibbs-White / Barnes / King
    Pedro / Haaland

    Leno / Barry / Munoz / Davis

    2FT,s 0.0 ITB

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    1. Wengers Apprentice
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      You keeping Gvardiol?

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      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        absolutely

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Brighton defence seems like an obvious omission, although it might not be the right time to buy, bearing in mind their upcoming schedule.

      I'd strongly consider Munoz to De Cuyper, (or Vuscovic as a long-term replacement), but it can potentially wait until GW 10 or 11.

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      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        yeah I was looking at GW 10 for their next run of nice fixtures and just hoping their run comes to an end a bit over the next couple as they are hurting me big time

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  8. Wengers Apprentice
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Struggling with my Szoboszlai strategy. Quite tempted by Gibbs White in longer term but a little over priced. Other option is Cherki but would need to replace Gvardiol with a 5m def, probably from Leeds or Bournemouth. Any views on those two options?

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I'm looking at Cherki or Mbeumo as a potential Szob replacement.

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    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Cherki potentially a great pick for this gw, but dont push the button until after the midweek CL games is my advice

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    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thoughts on Enzo? Seems to be more nailed than any city mods and always in and around the box

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      1. Wengers Apprentice
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Possibly, he’s just not quit as explosive or ‘fun’ to own

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  9. Kodap
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    What would people do here, 1.5m in the bank and 2FT as rolled from last week. Is MGW a sell?

    Kinsky
    Konsa - Calafiori - Van Hecke - Muharemovic
    Rogers - Palmer - Odegaard - Gross
    Joao Pedro - Haaland

    Verbruggen - MGW - Barry - Mendy

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I think I'd keep him for now and decide after the Ipswich game.

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  10. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Also have MGW, I don't think he is a sell yet. I plan on keeping till at least after the Ipswich game.

    He should of had 8+ points yesterday conservatively

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  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Stick with Gabriel or downgrade?

    Rest of defence is Calafiori Gvardiol Thomas O’Shea

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      2 hours ago

      stick for now unless you want cash for some upgrade

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Not other player worth an upgrade with the money. Might keep for now.

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    3. Fiasco da Gama
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Had him since gw1 and it hasn't worked out. If I had the transfers I would consider selling this week. As it stands it has to wait a couple of weeks. Goal threat is almost nowhere to be seen which makes him redundant. At present at least.

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  12. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Except the triple BHA for their tricky couple games, thinking I might save the WC.

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I assume, from your earlier post that you're having a good season.

      If it ain't broke, don't fix it, etc.

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  13. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    thoughts
    a. Odegaard to Cherki
    b. Konsa to Gvardiol
    c. both for free

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

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  14. Wayne Enterprises
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Thoughts on this starting lineup for next (midweek games permitting)?

    Verbruggen
    Konsa Califiori Gvardiol
    Saka Gross Rogers Belloumi
    Haaland (TC) DCL JPedro

    Trafford Hall Tarks King

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  15. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

    Trafford (Leno)
    Konsa Gvardiol Califiori De Cuyper
    Savio Palmer Saka Gros (Schade)
    Pedro Haaland (Walle)

    Taken a punt on Savio fixtures improving

    Thoughts?

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Savino only 2 goals since joining prem, hardly inspiring

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      1. Warby84
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Easy to move on

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        1. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Do it then move on if you want him, as they say, play your own way

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          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            *play it Ltfpl's way

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            1. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yeah another cc punt!

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        2. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          54 mins ago

          Even easier to not bother in the first place

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        This, Tonali has more

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Did people forget that """"Savio"""" is actually the garbage Savinho because he changed his name? Genius by his PR team

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  16. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Play 2 ?
    A verb
    B kinsky

    1 hall
    2 muharemovic

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A1

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Cheers

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  17. Tsparkes10
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Held back on the wildcard and very happy I did… 82 points total. Very tempted to wc now though??

    Lammens* Kinsky
    Muham* DC Cali Thomas VanE*
    Mbeu* Schade * Sangare* Rogers Palmer
    Haaland JP Emersonn*

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I would flags everywhere

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  18. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    BB this ?

    Leno, Bogle, King, Davis

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yes, if all fit.

      Otherwise Gw 11 looks like another opportunity but it's post international break so will have the usual shenanigans on the fitness front.

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  19. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    FPL massively dropped the ball on pricing this year. The only real consideration at the start of the season was Bruno or Haaland. Now that its clear that Bruno is past it and not a real consideration, its possible to afford every single player you want...

    GW 7 and we are already at the point where you can count the flexible slots in the team on one hand.

    Haaland, Pedro, Gross, Palmer, Rogers, Calafiori, Gvardiol should be in every team.

    Boring season ahead.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I forgot de Cuyper and Konsa. 3 spots to flex in the entire team, one of them being GK. Fun game

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      "Past it" is just daft

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        As an FPL option. Looks awful in terms of scoring FPL points.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          He's definitely been unlucky in terms of woodwork and fluffed chances, but agreed that Carrick is failing to get the best out of him (or the rest of them)

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          1. Brosstan
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Looks like the entire team lost a yard of pace over the summer.. lax fitness training perhaps?

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            1. x.jim.x
              • 12 Years
              32 mins ago

              Yeah, Tielemans did an interview where he said they were hardly running in pre-season. Doesn't help that him and Mainoo are the slowest midfield pairing in the league either.

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              1. JBG
                • 8 Years
                20 mins ago

                Been multiple rumours online about Carrick giving them less fitness/running training since March or something like that from last season, to boost morale. Apparently they where unhappy with that part from Amorim. But look how awful the players look now because of it.

                Also to answer Brosstan. Can't just boost player prices just because. They couldn't know that someone like Groß was going to do what he does. Also every other premium player suck. Rogers was not considered a premium player for example. JP perhaps.

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                1. x.jim.x
                  • 12 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  I wonder if the World Cup factored into the thinking too. The players look knackered and the tempo is so low, any decent team would have put 3 or 4 past us at the weekend. Baleba made a decent impact though, so hopefully he gets a start tomorrow.

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Price still matters at the margins, for example I wildcarded yesterday and had to swap Gvardiol to Hall with the £0.4m saving.

      Can afford one of Saka or Palmer.

      That's without Isak in the equation.

      And Bruno's form will come back.

      It's just a situation at present.

      That's with Brighton offering a number of bargains, which can change too.

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    4. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Easy to finish in the top 10k then 😉

      All players being possible to have in your team, means that each team really can be different - so template in theory should be less strong. Timing form and fixtures is key when you can afford everyone, as anyone can be bought or sold. I think this makes it more competitive, not less.

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  20. FantasyTony
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Job application: Have you tried adding more popups?

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  21. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    4ft and 1.8itb.

    Raya
    Konsa Calafiori DeCuyper
    Palmer Rogers Gross Szobo*
    Haaland Gonzalo Barry

    4.0; MGW, Muharemovic, Mendy

    Joao Pedro is coming in this week. Would you rather:
    A. Barry + Szobo -> Pedro + Tavernier/Schade/Savio/Barnes etc.
    B. Gonzalo -> Pedro

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      B

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

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  22. hazza44
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Hi all,
    I am wanting to do Szob to Rogers, however am £0.6 short. Any ideas how to free the $ up with my other transfer?

    Raya
    Calafiori De Cuyper Hall
    Palmer Groß KDH Szob
    Haaland Pedro Wissa
    (Dub MGW Konsa Egan) 2FT, £0.4

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      MGW to cheaper or Wissa to cheaper/fodder ST

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      If 3 che attackers seems to risky, Palmer to Rogers?

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  23. JBG
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Best mid who isn't Palmer, Rogers, Cherki or Semen?

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      maybe Tavernier? Decent fixtures. or Barnes.

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        If Scott is back, Bournemouth looked kind of lost without him.

        Not a fan of Newcastle this season

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