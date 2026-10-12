Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

The summer transfer window may be long shut but we at Fantasy Football Scout are still in the market for a new signing!

We are looking to add another new recruit to our growing team: a Marketing Manager.

If the description below fits you, please drop us a line at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk!

Marketing Coordinator (One-Year Contract)

Full-time or part-time applications will be considered

Job Description

We are looking to hire a Marketing Coordinator to join our team at Fantasy Football Scout. The role will be a one-year contract to cover for a staff absence, with the option to extend into a permanent position if agreed by both sides.

The Marketing Coordinator will lead and implement the marketing strategy at Fantasy Football Scout. They will work alongside the existing team to evolve our core strategy (a mix of existing channels and external promotion) and manage the advertising campaigns across all platforms. The right candidate will have experience in subscription marketing, online/search marketing and enjoy both data correlation and creative briefs.



They will come up with creative advertising campaigns and work with our graphic designers to make these come to life, then track and monitor the impact of the campaigns and feed the results back to line managers. They should also be reactive to the market and be aware of the campaigns of our competitors. Fantasy Football knowledge is preferable but is not essential.

The Marketing Coordinator will have responsibilities for all Fantasy Football Scout marketing channels including but not exclusively:

www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk site (and sister sites)

The Fantasy Football Scout App

Social Media including – X, Instragram, Facebook and TikTok

Google, Meta and Snapchat Advertising

Job Summary

Fantasy Football Scout is a multi-platform digital media company focusing on Fantasy Football games, with articles, news, tips, and tools to help fantasy managers improve and enjoy their hobby. With the Fantasy sports industry valued at over $22bn, and over 11m playing the English Premier League Fantasy game, Fantasy Football Scout’s collection of websites, channels, and assets are engaging diverse audiences and communities, and is the strong leader in a growing industry. The aim of Fantasy Football Scout is to enhance the experience of players through:

Daily articles on all aspects of Fantasy Football

Daily videos discussing Fantasy Football

Expert analysis of captains, strategy, and team news

Live coverage of weekly press conferences

Latest football news

Fully functional Members Area packed with Opta data

Discussion with other users and Members

The Marketing Coordinator will work closely with the Marketing Manager, General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Chairman to drive sign-ups across all Fantasy Football Scout platforms, but with a clear ultimate focus on increasing membership sign-ups/revenue on site.

The Marketing Coordinator will create innovative marketing campaigns to showcase the many strengths of the company. They will track data, manage spend and make tweaks and adaptations to the campaigns to ensure maximum returns for the spend.

They will have access to a graphic designer who they will need to provide ideas and briefs for and then work alongside to tweak to ensure maximum returns.

Responsibilities and duties

Create and manage marketing campaigns across the season to drive traffic and membership sign-ups

Track and capture data from campaigns (via existing and/or new systems)

Work alongside the existing team of freelancers and graphic designers

Liaise with Editorial, Social and Video to provide graphics and campaign instructions

Oversee marketing spend with a view to maximising return on investment

Work with the Product Manager to evolve the funnel and sign-up process in line with best marketing practises

Liaise with the subscription marketing team and feed back to line managers and the team

Email marketing and newsletters: Plan, create and send campaigns, maintain automated emails and manage subscriber lists

Affiliate and creator partnerships: Coordinate promotions, distribute assets and codes, be on hand for any requests and monitor performance and commissions



Salary

Starting Salary: TBC

Benefits

One-year, full- or part-time contract

Flexible remote working

Basic Contributory Pension Scheme

Unlimited Discretionary Time Off Plan (base 28 days)

Regular team meetings and events

Applications

To apply, please send a cover letter alongside your CV to jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Applications close no later than 1st November 2026.