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Szoboszlai, Isak, Gakpo: Latest FPL team news ahead of Gameweek 7

13 October 2026 100 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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While Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is still some time away, there’s team news from three more midweek press conferences to bring you today.

Aston Villa‘s Unai Emery, Liverpool‘s Andoni Iraola and Manchester City‘s Enzo Maresca all faced the media ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League ties.

You can read what Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta and Manchester United‘s Michael Carrick had to say on Monday here.

LIVERPOOL

Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Cody Gakpo (ankle) and Alexander Isak (quad) will all miss the clash with LASK on Wednesday.

Andoni Iraola couldn’t tell us when that trio will be fit but none of them sounds seriously injured.

“They are not far but it’s difficult to tell you right now. Not any of the three have trained with the group and we are taking it day to day. The three of them are not far, I would say, but I don’t know if they are going to be ready for Brentford, for Villarreal, for Brighton, I don’t know.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak

Long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) also remain out.

Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo are both ineligible for European competition, meanwhile.

Ryan Gravenberch, who is suspended for Gameweek 7, will at least be able to feature in midweek.

MANCHESTER CITY

We didn’t get any team news questions in Maresca’s presser.

Not that we were expecting much anyway, as not a single member of City’s squad is flagged in FPL.

Phil Foden‘s three-match domestic ban is over, but he would have been able to feature against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday regardless.

Maresca was asked (in French) by a PSG reporter about how important this match will be to Rayan Cherki, given that he’s from Ligue 1 rivals Lyon, and the City boss joked that his playmaker wasn’t going to feature, before praising his all-round game.

“But Rayan, he doesn’t play tomorrow. He doesn’t play tomorrow. No [laughs], he plays.

“I don’t know, but Rayan is a very good person. It’s very important. And after that, he’s a very good player. He is very good with the ball. We know that. But at this moment, he is very good without the ball. He works very good, he works very well, so that is important for him, for me.” – Enzo Maresca on the importance of this match to Rayan Cherki

ASTON VILLA

Matteo Ruggeri will be out until after the November internationals with the hamstring injury he picked up in Gameweek 6.

Amadou Onana (knee) is still sidelined, while Modo Cisse (unspecified) and Ian Maatsen (ankle) remain out but are at least on the grass.

Leon Goretzka (knee) will be in the squad for Wednesday’s clash with Fenerbahce, however.

And while Brian Madjo can’t feature due to ineligibility, Unai Emery is hoping the young striker will be involved in Gameweek 7. He missed the start of 2026/27 with an ankle issue but recently returned in a mid-season friendly with Sevilla.

George Hemmings (knee) may also return against Newcastle United on Saturday.

“There are negative ways for some players, because they are injured like Ruggeri.

“Matteo Ruggeri, we don’t know exactly how long it’s going to be, but more or less some weeks that he’s going to be out, more than one month. We try to find solutions because Maatsen is not yet available for tomorrow. I think, the way he is, getting better, he should be in a few days or a week joining, so it’s positive.

“Leon Goretzka is in the squad for tomorrow. George Hemmings is still being with a small pain – not [available] for tomorrow but hopefully, maybe on Saturday he can come back.

“Onana, Cisse is starting to train with us, and we have some players without the possibility to play in the Champions League, like Taylor [Harwood-Bellis] and Madjo. Madjo is training with us and hopefully can join us in the group for Saturday.” – Unai Emery

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100 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Thinking of bench boosting this week - yes or no?

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    DeCuyper Califiori Gvardiol
    GroB Odegaard Rogers Cherki Barnes
    JP Haaland

    Subs: Konsa Wissa Egan

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. Tripswich
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yeah, it's worth a shot.

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    3. banskt
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes. in my opinion.

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    4. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yes - get it used

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  2. DaniCT
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Kadioglu to De Cuyper too side ways? Only 1 FT 🙁

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    1. Tripswich
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      I've had Kadioglu since gw1. Been highly frustrating seeing DeCuyper rise to 5.whatever he is as Kad is barely holding at 4.4.

      That said, he's now one of the most in-form defenders although is being obviously overshadowed by De Cuyper.

      In summary, I'm in the same boat and the idea of paying so much more for a player who was the same price at the start is too much of a pill to swallow.

      If you had nothing else more urgent to address in your team, then maybe go for it. I'm going down with the Kadioglu ship myself.

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    2. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Depends how much you value points over .5mil. Personally, I would take the points, as this is what we play for 🙂

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  3. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Any updates on schade? Thanks

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  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    are people planning to play gross in the liverpool and city away fixtures? tougher fixtures so even if hinshelwood back gross will still play advanced?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Planning to bench him and Cuyp atm.

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    2. fusen
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Brighton and their players are fixture proof

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    3. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Neither pool nor city are particularly solid at the back

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Here I agree. Liverpool attack with current injury situation means that I have no issues playing de Cuyper vs them. Vs MCI I am more likely to bench de Cuyper.

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    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      A sure start

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    5. banskt
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I will bench Groß and play Delap from my bench.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        After seeing Delap hitting the ball towards gk with force from one meter, I don't feel like owning him.

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        1. banskt
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          I agree. But I already own him and he plays Ipswich away and Brentford away in thaoe two gameweeks. I will try my luck there, at least in the Ipswich game.

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    6. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I think you just keep playing him whilst his and Brighton’s form so good - they’ve already knocked over Arsenal

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  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Any news on Schade?
    Thanks

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Last seen picking up a bottle of shampoo at Edeka

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Das ist wirklich schade.

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        1. PartyTime
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Das ist wirklich schadenfreude

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          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Freude sind meine 88 Punkte diese Woche!

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  6. banskt
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    1FT. £3.7m in the bank.

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori | De Cuyper | Hume
    Palmer | Szoboszlai | Groß | Cherki | King
    Haaland (c) | João Pedro
    (Kinsky | Delap | Shaw | Van Ewijk)

    A. Roll FT
    B. Sell Szoboszlai (but for who? Saka?)
    C. Sell Hume (Silva? Gvardiol? Konsa? Hall? Ajer?)

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      If Szobo might be injured then I’d go B for Saka. If he’s confirmed fit then I’d go C for Konsa I think and do B next week

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Did nobody actually watch Saka vs Leeds?

        Might've been the worst I've ever seen him play... Like SHOCKINGLY bad.

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          58 mins ago

          Did you watch Palmer playing? One pass to Henderson who made absolutely brilliant shot. Then he won a fk. Not much else. I don't know if Haaland touched the ball during first half.

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          1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
            • 2 Years
            49 mins ago

            I did. Constantly wanting to get on the ball and playing the forward pass or drive forward. Technically sound.

            Saka was hiding behind players all game. Terrified of the ball and when he got it passed it sideways or back... Skied a decent chance from edge of the box (lazy effort) and missed a 1v1 because one of the flowers fell out of his pretty braids

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            1. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              ARS good at defending but nothing brilliant when it comes to scoring lol.

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        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          54 mins ago

          Saka hasn't been as clinical this season as he has normally been, but last season he played very wide, this season he has often positioned himself in front of the goal. If he gets ball there, tap ins are a possibility. He just needs to find his shooting boots and be less wasteful.

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  7. Gazzpfc
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Who to play

    Konsa
    Barry
    mGW

    ??

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    1. banskt
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Barry. Chelsea are not exactly tight at the back.

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        This

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  8. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Do something Thauvin

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  9. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes forgot to read the script even after all these years. Stinking up his career at man utd instead of moving to Madrid. Heck!

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      It’s really difficulf to move to a club that has no interest in signing you, rarely see it done

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        If ever.
        Why is that?
        Hmmm…

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  10. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Is Bruno playing as the 9?

    Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Heaven; Santos, Baleba, Tielemans; Rasford, Bruno, Mbeumo

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Signifier that the manager’s lost the plot - happened to Ole, Ten Hag and Amorim not long before the end

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Good to see him at least trying something different imo

        entirely his own fault that he didn't do it after the City game. now it's far too late

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Fine line between different and daft

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          1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            he's already got the latter in spades

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          2. Gazwaz80
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Genius snd insanity

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  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Szoboszlai to Tavernier?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Not for me. Tav's minutes have been in decline, and with Europe that will surely contine. Plus with Kroupi and Kluivert back he's unlikely to get pens. I've cooled off on Tav...

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      1. Rico123
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I agree with this (plus Scott out and Bournemouth form poor)

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  12. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Ødegaard + Cala benched

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      rested*

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      a nice saka rest as well 🙂

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        He’s not been great though has he?

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  13. Rico123
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Slightly rage hit wildcard after Schade injury and to avoid a couple of price drops (and lose Gabriel and Bruno who were taking up too much cash). Thoughts on current draft welcome and appreciated

    Verbruggen Kinsky*
    Cala DeCuyper* Konsa* Gvardiol Davis
    Saka* Rogers* Cherki* GroB Belloumi*
    Haaland Pedro Jackson*

    £0.3 itb

    *s are changes from previous team. Still have BB otherwise wouldn’t bother with a second keeper. Was on Barnes and a cheap forward but changed plan to Jackson after Newcastle last night

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Good team. Bobby Thomas my favourite 4.0. I think Barry over Jackson and upgrade Belloumi personally, to Manzambi perhaps if you’re really keen on a Villa attacker. Your version is definitely fine though

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        I like it a lot actually

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      2. Rico123
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks for considered thoughts!

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    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      No Saka for me...Palmer, Rogers and Pedro together better option. Otherwise good team.

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I have all but 3 on my wildcard, possibly a lower squad value

      So, I'm agreeing, take that as you will.

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  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Trying to make abit of money and sell a bench warmer out of these on the bench, they are all up for sale.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Gvardiol Konsa De Cuyper
    Palmer Rogers Cherki Groß
    Haaland Pedro

    Matthews Hall Wissa Szoboszlai

    A) Hall to Thomas
    B) Wissa to Cherif

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  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Leno Davies de cruyper MGw

    Good enough bb?

    Cheers

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  16. Gazwaz80
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    WOW!!!!

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  17. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Let’s all laugh at United

    Spineless, cowardly group of individuals who don’t have the stomach for it.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      So old & tired of laughing at man utd. My grand son, however, is doing the laughing

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  18. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Carrick with arms crossed on the touch line - cool & collected…

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  19. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Games like a playground runaround…chaotic. Athletico not sure what to do, with Man Utd all over the shop…

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  20. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Man United LOL

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  21. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bayern trailing against Norwegian cod fishers...

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      😆

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Spineless, cowardly group of individuals who don’t have the stomach for it.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Coming from a pitiful man utd fan. Defeat Hull city before talking tripe here

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Whoosh

          2-0 now btw

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  22. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Viking 1 - Bayern Munchen 0 😀 !!

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  23. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Definitely keep Mbeumo if you have him. Always looking dangerous.

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      49 mins ago

      FPL should award points for looking dangerous…

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        He has 3 goals, 1 assist and around the same points as Saka. He is getting points...

        Playing striker once again. United are trash, but he's still going to continue to get big chances.

        Wish I had him.

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      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        25 mins ago

        Danger points, I like it.

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    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      An enigma. Probably the best Utd option currently, however is he better than 6 others in the same price bracket?? Potential yes but just not clinical enough for me.

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    3. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Keep him for his Xbuttocks involvement

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  24. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Why do I still have Bruno? Any reason to keep?

    Could switch to any other mid - currently have Cherki, Gross, Slobbers, Hull 4.5m

    Thoughts?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Hia record vs Leeds is enough for me to keep

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        His*

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          14 mins ago

          Seems like he’s playing to get Carrick sacked?

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      2. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        His record against Fulham was enough for me to keep. Look how that panned out. Hopeless Utd.

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    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not for me. MU are rubbish.

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Who to get panda?

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Switch

      Palmer
      Saka

      Etc

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks ACZDC

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    4. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sell

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  25. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bayern have just been slapped with a Norwegian cod for the second time this evening.

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Xcodslapping needs to be a new data set…

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Kane playing like he did against Italy in Euro 2020 ffs

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  26. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    2-0 lol…

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Back to 1-0 lol…

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  27. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    No surprise in Madrid. Manchester utd getting buried alive.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      1-0

      Not a bad game

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Still enough time for them to dig their own grave

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  28. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who's the best pick from gwk 8?

    A) MGW
    B) Mbeumo

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  29. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    When are people bench boosting? Wanted bb7 but have schade & want to sell bruno. Gw10 looks ok?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Serious managers bench boosted weeks ago.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Saved mine after Wc

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  30. MShalkz
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Given how horrific Newcastle are looking, in the market for a Hornicek and Wissa replacement.

    JP and Haaland my two other strikers. Currently debating gambling on Gonzalo Garcia given the fixtures. Thoughts?

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