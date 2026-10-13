Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Predicted Matchday 2 line-ups for all 36 teams

13 October 2026 43 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

Matchday 2 is almost here, so UCL Fantasy managers need to know which players are likely to start before locking in their transfers and chips.

We take a look at the predicted line-ups for all 36 Champions League teams, covering every Matchday 2 fixture and highlighting the players expected to make each starting XI.

UCL Fantasy 2026/27 ultimate guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more 3

The latest team news could still change things before the deadline, so make sure to check back for updates.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!

AEK ATHENS

ARSENAL

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Sangare, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4?
43 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Start

    A: Verbruggen
    B: Kinsky

    *will have De Cuyper starting

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I started Verbruggen and de Cuyper last week. 9 + 15 pts. Starting them now. Kinsky more likely to get CS, so I would start him.

      Open Controls
    2. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Ëð
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Bruno out for Palmer is a no brainer, isn't it?

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      If you don’t have rogers then yes. Also prefer Saka to Palmer

      Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. Bavarian
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Start

    A- Konsa (NFO Away) - Have Calafiori
    B- Hall (AVL Home)

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Leaning towards Hall, think Newcastle will bounce back

      Open Controls
    2. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Same position and I’m starting Hall

      Open Controls
    3. Ëð
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Arsenal the much better team. A

      Open Controls
  4. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Have 3FT and no issues currently

    A) Wissa and Slater > 4.5 FWD & Gross

    B) Wissa > DCL

    C) Save, bench one of Wissa, MGW or Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Save and reassess

      Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I'd do A tbh. Would rather play Gross or MGW pretty much any week over DCL, even in worse matchups. The game is broken with "routes to points" players, one fluke assist and they haul.

      Open Controls
  5. LeytonOrient
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Anyone have all chips? What’s the strategy?

    Contemplating TC Haaland or WC this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      It's a good week to TC

      Open Controls
    2. terranullius
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      WC for me

      Open Controls
    3. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      I will TC Haaland providing he doesn’t look tired after PSG

      Open Controls
    4. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      TC seems ideal provided Haaland comes through PSG fine

      Open Controls
  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Current Free Hit draft folks….

    Raya
    Gabriel Gvardial De Cuyper
    Saka Gross Cherki Savio
    Haaland JP Kostoulas

    Any thoughts welcomed!

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Gvardiol seems a bit of a risk on a free hit and so does Kostoulas. Appreciate your trying to make ground but with have Donna as the city cover defensively. Get Calafiori back in and upgrade Kostoulas to Garcia

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        Thankyou mate!!! Could do that!! Food for thought!!! Appreciate your feedback!!

        Open Controls
  7. terranullius
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Wildcard active... any thoughts please!

    Raya 4.0
    Cala Gvardiol Justin Ajer 4.0
    Saka Gross EnzoF Rogers Tavernier
    JP Solanke Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Solanke is not the one. Marmoush is always a threat. If you want to go for a sub 6m forward just get Barry and don’t overthink it

      Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      DCL over Solanke

      Open Controls
  8. Ëð
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    A) Wissa -> DCL
    B) Bruno -> Saka/Cherki
    C) both
    D) roll

    3FT, £0.2m ITB

    Kinsky, Dubravka
    Calafiori, Konsa, Hall, Egan,Thomas
    Bruno, Palmer, Rogers, Gross, Slater
    Haaland, Pedro, Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Wissa to Kostoulas

      Open Controls
  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Should I replace any of these with another City player?

    Raya
    Calafiori Hall De Cuyper
    Mbeumo Rogers King Saka Gross
    Haaland JP

    Forster, Muha Davis Valle-Egeli

    1.1 mill. in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Maybe Mbeumo to Cherki, but risky before seeing how CL minutes pan out.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Mbeumo to Cherki or if you can afford, Semenyo for the minutes. But, let's see the CL minutes.

      Open Controls
  10. el polako
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Jurrien Timber predicted to start.
    Are we saying White for league and Timber for Europe?

    Open Controls
    1. Nico.
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      They are pretty much sharing minutes in every game, to ease both back into full fitness from their injuries. We’ll likely see more 60’ subs as we saw vs Leeds, with Timber gradually starting more of them.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thanks.
        I jumped the gun on WC and got Timber, now worried he’s nowhere near ready to be regular starter.

        Open Controls
  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    I could BB this

    Leno Davies de cruyper MGw

    Team
    Kinsky
    Konsa Cala muharemovic
    Saka Palmer kdh gross
    Haaland (c) dcl gonzalo

    May as well go for it ?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  12. banskt
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    1FT. £3.7m in the bank.

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori | De Cuyper | Hume
    Palmer | Szoboszlai | Groß | Cherki | King
    Haaland (c) | João Pedro
    (Kinsky | Delap | Shaw | Van Ewijk)

    A. Roll FT
    B. Sell Szoboszlai (but for who? Saka?)
    C. Sell Hume (Silva? Gvardiol? Konsa? Hall? Ajer?)

    Open Controls
  13. Hibbopotamus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Do I give up and bring in MDC + Gross after holding out this long?

    4 FTs, 0.0 ITB

    Kinsky (Dub)
    Cala, Konsa, Vuskovic (Muharemovic, Thomas)
    Saka, Palmer, Rogers, MGW (Slater)
    Haaland, JP, Barry

    Currently 177k, so doing fine, and on paper this team is good. But the constant Brighton mega-hauls have killed me.

    MGW -> Gross is simple enough now, but who would you drop for De Cuyper? Vuskovic? Konsa? Thomas?

    Open Controls
  14. trinzoo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    2FT
    Khalaili > Gvardiol and play him ahead of Konsa?

    with Calafiori and Hall

    Open Controls
  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Asking a different crowd. What to do with MGw ? Only options to sell would be for a 5/5.5 mid to upgrade Gonzalo to JP in a couple of gws.

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of your team.

      If you don't have gross? he would be perfect in that position unless he's already too expensive.

      If you are only looking for a good 1st bench player, then I personally went with Janelt. Plays 90 every week, almost gets the +2pts for DC every week and anything else is bonus. Gomez seems almost exactly the same as Janelt (I went Janelt -> Gomez in my wildcard last week). However, he's not a very exciting player. If you need someone to actually score goals, Belloumi is the only real cheap person doing decently at that range and I don't think he's going to keep it up.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Thank you v much ! What about Kamada?

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.