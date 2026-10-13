UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Predicted Matchday 2 line-ups for all 36 teams

Matchday 2 is almost here, so UCL Fantasy managers need to know which players are likely to start before locking in their transfers and chips.
We take a look at the predicted line-ups for all 36 Champions League teams, covering every Matchday 2 fixture and highlighting the players expected to make each starting XI.
The latest team news could still change things before the deadline, so make sure to check back for updates.
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 2 best captains
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 2: Best Wildcard Team
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 2: Best differentials
Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!
AEK ATHENS
ARSENAL
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