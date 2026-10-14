FPL Gameweek 7: Which teams are projected to score the most goals?

After looking at the best clean sheet odds, we now turn our attention to projected team goals for Gameweek 7.

Using the projections from our Fixture Ticker, we can identify which Premier League attacks have the greatest scoring potential in the upcoming round.

PROJECTED TEAM GOALS FOR GAMEWEEK 7

Manchester City lead the projected goals scored this week, and by some distance. Enzo Maresca’s side are expected to score 2.73 goals against promoted Ipswich Town. City have been excellent going forward this season, and the fixture offers another opportunity to continue that attacking form.

Tottenham Hotspur sit second with 1.96 projected goals ahead of their home clash with Coventry City. Spurs have shown signs of improvement recently, and facing one of the newly promoted sides provides an excellent opportunity to build on that momentum.

Brighton (1.84) complete the top three ahead of their meeting with Crystal Palace. The Seagulls have impressed in attack this season, and their upcoming fixture gives them another opportunity to add to their goals tally.

Just behind them are Fulham (1.78), who host Hull City. This is another appealing fixture against a promoted side, and the projections suggest Fulham could enjoy plenty of attacking success. Bournemouth (1.70) also rank highly, with their home clash against Sunderland offering potential.

Arsenal complete the top six with 1.68 projected goals. The Gunners travel to Nottingham Forest, which could prove a tougher test than some of the fixtures above. However, their attacking quality means they remain among the leading sides for expected goals this week.

At the other end of the projections, Ipswich Town sit bottom with just 0.76 expected goals against Manchester City. Nottingham Forest (0.84), Coventry City (0.91) and Hull City (0.92) also rank poorly. All four face sides with strong clean sheet projections, highlighting the difficult fixtures they have ahead.

LOOKING AHEAD

Once again, the traditional ‘big six’ dominate the attacking projections over the next six Gameweeks. The full breakdown is available in our FPL Toolkit.

Manchester City lead the way, with particularly appealing fixtures against Ipswich, Brighton and Fulham. Their toughest test comes against Arsenal in Gameweek 12, where their projection drops to just 1.08 goals.

Arsenal also have an excellent run, with home meetings against Everton and Hull standing out. The latter carries a huge projection of 2.67 goals, although their trip to Liverpool looks considerably tougher.

Chelsea offer plenty of consistency, with every fixture exceeding 1.50 projected goals. Their home clash with Leeds looks particularly promising, while Tottenham also have appealing meetings with Coventry and Ipswich.

Elsewhere, Manchester United’s fixtures against Bournemouth and Aston Villa stand out. Liverpool also have promising attacking opportunities against Brighton and Manchester United, although both sides face tougher tests along the way.