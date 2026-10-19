UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 3 clean sheet odds

As the third round of UCL Fantasy nears, we take a look at the Matchday 3 clean sheet odds to identify which teams have the strongest defensive prospects.

These odds come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

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TOP PROJECTED CLEAN SHEET ODDS: MATCHDAY 3

SUMMARY

Manchester City are one of only two sides with a clean sheet probability of 40% or higher in Matchday 3. This week, Enzo Maresca’s side host AEK Athens, who lost 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the previous round. Whilst City have conceded six goals in their last two matches, they have already kept five clean sheets across all competitions this season.

Roma sit just behind City with a 40% chance of keeping a shutout. The Italian side recorded an impressive 18 clean sheets in Serie A last season, establishing themselves as one of the country’s strongest defences. They have also managed five clean sheets this campaign and could add another against a struggling Slovan Bratislava side.

Another team with an excellent opportunity to keep a clean sheet is Aston Villa (36%). Unai Emery’s side haven’t been quite as convincing defensively as the two teams above them. However, they head into their home meeting with Viking on the back of consecutive clean sheets across all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund (35%) aren’t far behind Villa in the projections. Sabah secured their first-ever Champions League victory last time out, but they failed to score against Manchester United in the opening round. That should give Dortmund confidence of keeping a shutout, even away from home.

Two sides share a 33% chance of keeping a clean sheet this week.

One of them is Liverpool, who host Villarreal. However, the Spanish side scored twice against Dortmund and three times against Napoli, so a shutout is far from guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Inter (33%) will be hoping to tighten things up defensively. Usually known for their defensive solidity, the Italian side have conceded six goals across their opening two Champions League matches. A home meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk provides an opportunity to improve, although their recent performances suggest a clean sheet is far from certain.