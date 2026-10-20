Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Expert team reveals for Matchday 3

20 October 2026 26 comments
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With the UCL Fantasy deadline approaching, our resident experts are finalising their chips and transfers.

Here, they reveal their 15-man teams, explain the key decisions behind their selections and discuss their plans for the second round and the long-term.

Our six-strong team are serial top 1k finishers in UCL Fantasy, so they know their stuff.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also use our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 3 squads.

@MeijersDavid

26 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SM001
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    BOOOOO!!!

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  2. Cojones of Destiny
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    start 1 in each
    a. DeCuyp vs Liv
    b. Thomas vs FUL
    c. Egna vs BRE

    1. Ode vs EVE
    2. Gross vs Liv

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    1. One for All
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A2

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      6 mins ago

      A2, treat de cuyper like a mid

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  3. theshazly
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Team is :

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Konsa Cala DeCuyper ( Thomas / Davis )
    Rogers Cherki MGW Barnes ( Gomez )
    Haaland JP DCL

    Is the bench ok ? And what would be the best order for it ?

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  4. Supersonic_
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Leno
    Konsa Cal Hall
    Tav Mbeumo Barnes Saka
    Pedro Gonzalo Haaland

    Verb De Cuyper Gvardiol Gros

    2 FT - good to go here and review next gameweek?

    Gonzalo > DCL
    Barnes > Rogers
    Branss > MGW
    Gvardiol > fodder

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  5. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    In your opinion should I WC or just sell Fernandes & Dubravka (-4)

    Rest of Team

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Muharemovic Thomas De Cuyper Ajer
    Fernandes** Rogers Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    1FT WC available 0.1 ITB

    Any ideas or alternatives would be appreciated

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    1. Funkyav
      49 mins ago

      just sell bruno

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    2. PogChamp
      43 mins ago

      I wouldn’t WC. Bruno is almost differential now so maybe just keep him. The alternatives like Palmer and Saka are hardly producing either.

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    3. Rhodes your boat
      6 mins ago

      Team looks solid so would save WC and move on Bruno, especially with you having Mbeumo too

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  6. The Mighty Whites
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Start 2, 1 must be a defender:

    Thomas v Fulham (H)
    De Cuyper v Liverpool (A)
    Gross v Liverpool (A)
    King v Coventry (A)

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    1. Bleh
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      The Brighton boys

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      TK

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  7. Bleh
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Play one from:

    A. De Cuyper - LIV (A)
    B. Hall - CRY (A)
    C. Davis - NFO (H)

    Bench one from:

    1. Schade - HUL (A)
    2. Mbeumo - BOU (H)
    3. Gross - LIV (A)

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      27 mins ago

      C3

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      1. Bleh
        2 mins ago

        Cheers! Facing a bit of a conundrum this week

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    2. Bavarian
      21 mins ago

      A1

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    3. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      A1

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  8. GoonerSteve
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Wissa to DCL the obvious move here? Or should I move Gvardiol on?

    Verbruggen
    Gvardiol, Calafiori, De Cuyper
    Odegaard, Saka, Palmer, Rogers
    Haaland, Pedro, Wissa

    (Steele, Egan, Slater, Diop)

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    1. golfboy
      20 mins ago

      I'd move Wissa or save FT

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  9. golfboy
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    little bit of a benching headache, which one should I start??

    A. De Cuyper - LIV (A)
    B. Hall - CRY (A)
    C. Thomas - FUL (H)

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      11 mins ago

      C

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  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    52 mins ago

    Who would you rather have?

    A) Walle-Egeli and Tavernier (352)
    B) DCL and Rudoni (343)

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      25 mins ago

      B

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  11. Mr.K
    51 mins ago

    People who have been actually watching Tottenham (and as an added bonus even Chelsea) games, how bad is Tottenham defensively for real? Would TCing Rogers or JP make sense?

    There are probably better match-up upcoming later, but I think the further into the season we go, the less consistency (and more fatigue and actual injuries) we'll see, so I think I'd rather spend it early.

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  12. Dynamic Duos
    45 mins ago

    Best city mids in UCL?

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