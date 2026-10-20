UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 3 projected team goals

Goals mean points in UCL Fantasy, so identifying the teams expected to score heavily can help us target the best attacking assets for Matchday 3.

So, here we take a look at our projected team goals for the upcoming round.

These projections come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 3 squads.

TOP 10 PROJECTED TEAM GOALS

Note: You can access all 36 clean sheet projections in our toolkit

SUMMARY

Leading the projected goals table for Matchday 3 is Aston Villa, with an expected total of 2.10 against Viking. The English side have made an excellent start to their Champions League campaign, scoring nine goals across their opening two matches. That includes an impressive 6-0 victory over Fenerbahçe last time out. Viking, meanwhile, have conceded three goals in each of their first two matches, making this another excellent opportunity for Villa to score heavily.

Just behind them sit Manchester City (1.99), who host AEK Athens this week. Enzo Maresca’s men have enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League season, winning their opening seven. Their recent European results have been less convincing, but this fixture offers an opportunity to get back on track. AEK conceded three goals against Shakhtar Donetsk in Matchday 2, which should encourage City’s attacking players.

Another side with a particularly favourable fixture is Roma (1.97). The Italian outfit host Slovan Bratislava, who have already conceded nine goals across their opening two Champions League matches. Roma also showed their attacking quality against Real Madrid last time out, scoring three against the Spanish giants. With Slovan struggling defensively, there could be plenty more goals on offer this week.

After putting six goals past LASK in Matchday 2, Liverpool (1.85) will be hoping to continue their impressive scoring form. The Reds now host Villarreal, who conceded three goals against Dortmund in the opening round. However, the Spanish side responded with a 3-1 victory over Napoli, so this should be a tougher test than Liverpool’s previous European outing.

Despite losing both of their opening Champions League matches, Inter (1.82) have still shown some attacking promise. The Italian champions scored three goals against Club Brugge last time out, although their defensive struggles ultimately proved costly. They now welcome Shakhtar Donetsk, who have conceded in both of their opening matches. It’s a good opportunity for Inter to rediscover their winning form in Europe.

Completing the top six are Napoli (1.80), who will be hoping to turn their European campaign around against Bodø/Glimt. They have lost both of their opening matches, scoring just once in the process. Their opponents recovered from a 5-0 defeat against Bayern Munich to beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 last time out. Napoli have home advantage, but that latest result suggests Bodø/Glimt shouldn’t be underestimated.