Saudi Fantasy: Round 12 team reveals

Saudi Fantasy returns, with Round 12 getting underway soon.

With the deadline fast approaching and unexpected match postponements to deal with, we’ve asked our Fantasy experts to reveal their latest teams and explain the thinking behind their selections.

Round 11 brought 68 points and a red arrow, resulting in a small drop in rank. Selling Ivan Toney didn’t pay off, so he’s coming straight back into my team in place of George Ilenikhena . Francisco Trincão also makes way for Hugo Moura .

didn’t pay off, so he’s coming straight back into my team in place of . also makes way for . In goal, Marcin Bułka retains his place, although there are still doubts over whether he’ll start. Thankfully, I have a backup goalkeeper available on the bench.

retains his place, although there are still doubts over whether he’ll start. Thankfully, I have a backup goalkeeper available on the bench. My defence remains unchanged, with Nawaf Boushal , Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat , Malang Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly all keeping their places.

, , and all keeping their places. In midfield, I’m starting João Félix , Crysencio Summerville , Rúben Neves , Julián Quiñones and new signing Moura.

, , , and new signing Moura. Toney returns to lead the line, and hopefully bringing him straight back into the team will pay off.

Neves currently takes the captain’s armband, with Toney as vice-captain. However, I’m still considering both decisions and could make changes before the deadline.

A disappointing red arrow last round, with four of my players missing out. Not making the switch from Ollie Watkins to Ivan Toney also proved costly.

to also proved costly. I’m now planning to sell Julián Quiñones for Toney after Al Qadsiah face Al Riyadh.

for Toney after Al Qadsiah face Al Riyadh. My team looks well positioned for this round, so rolling my free transfer seems like the obvious decision.

However, if any of my players look unlikely to feature before the deadline, I could replace Bruno Petković with Andrei Girotto .

with . Édouard Mendy takes the captain’s armband for his Double Gameweek. Hopefully, he can deliver a big return!

For the upcoming round, I’m planning to make two transfers, selling Mateo Retegui and Ollie Watkins to bring in Édouard Mendy and Ivan Toney .

and to bring in and . I’ll also activate my Two Captains chip, selecting Mendy and Andrei Girotto as my two captains for the round.

A fantastic Gameweek 11 saw me score 101 points and secure another green arrow! It was a really strong round, and the aim now is to build on that momentum and continue climbing the rankings.

My current transfer plan involves selling Wilfried Kanga and Gabriel Martinelli to bring in Édouard Mendy and Sergej Milinković-Savić .

and to bring in and . Captaincy remains undecided, although Mendy currently leads the way thanks to his Double Gameweek. With two fixtures and two opportunities to deliver points, he could make a huge difference to my rank this week.

I’ll make my final captaincy decision closer to the deadline, but I’m feeling confident about my team heading into Gameweek 12.

After a 101-point haul last round, hopefully I can keep the momentum going and secure another green arrow. Good luck, everyone!