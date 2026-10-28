Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 9?

We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections and may be updated closer to the deadline

SUMMARY

Erling Haaland (£15.8m) unsurprisingly tops the projected points list this week. The Norwegian has already scored an impressive nine league goals this season, and it’s worth pointing out that opponents Brighton and Hove Albion, despite the excellent performances in 2026/27 to date, are ranked mid-table for expected goals conceded (xGC).

Just behind Haaland sits Cole Palmer (£9.8m), who has frustrated owners in recent weeks. The Chelsea midfielder hasn’t scored since Gameweek 2 and received a red card in his previous appearance. However, a home meeting with a struggling Manchester United side – who are still without a clean sheet – offers an excellent opportunity to get back among the points.

READ MORE: Why Palmer will not serve a suspension in Gameweek 9

Completing the top three is Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m). Aston Villa haven’t lost a league match since early September and head into their home fixture against Fulham in excellent form. Jackson has played a major role in that run, scoring four goals in as many league matches.

Hull City’s favourable fixture against Ipswich Town also brings some less familiar names into contention: Oli McBurnie (£5.5m) and Mohamed Belloumi (£5.2m). The former is on penalties, while the latter has blanked in just two of his eight appearances. The Tractor Boys are another side still shut-out-less.

Elsewhere, Morgan Rogers (£8.0m), Jérémy Doku (£7.5m) and Johan Manzambi (£6.0m) provide additional attacking coverage from Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur players also deserve consideration, despite none making the top 10. Dominic Solanke (£5.8m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) and Mathys Tel (£5.6m) all feature among the notable projections. Spurs head into Gameweek 9 buoyed by victory over Chelsea and now face a Crystal Palace defence ranked 20th for goals conceded.

Finally, the leading goalscorer among midfielders: Marcus Tavernier (£6.4m). Leeds United will be no easy foes, mind, as only Arsenal have conceded fewer goals.