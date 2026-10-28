MLS Fantasy: Gameweek 32 team reveals

MLS Fantasy continues, and we’ve asked our experts to reveal the teams they’re backing ahead of the Gameweek 32 deadline.

In this article, several experienced managers share their current squads, along with their thinking around key decisions for the round

I was already considering using my Quick Fix chip in Round 32, particularly with LAFC having a bye, which rules out Hugo Lloris and Yevhen Cheberko .

and . That possibility now looks increasingly likely, with Tyrell Malacia and Milan Iloski dealing with injuries, while Guilherme and Tai Baribo are also doubts for the midweek fixtures.

and dealing with injuries, while and are also doubts for the midweek fixtures. Thankfully, we should get D.C. United’s starting XI before the round locks. If Baribo starts and there’s a positive indication about Guilherme’s availability, I may hold off on activating my Quick Fix.

In that scenario, my planned transfers would bring in Kristijan Kahlina , Noel Caliskan , Peyton Miller , Nicolás Fernández and Antoine Griezmann .

, , , and . However, if Baribo or Guilherme is definitely ruled out before the deadline, I’ll most likely activate my Quick Fix chip instead.

The Double Gameweek proved very fruitful, with Evander scoring an incredible 72 points thanks to my Triple Captain token. That helped me climb 30 places in the rankings, which is a very welcome green arrow at this stage of the season, when making progress is becoming increasingly difficult.

scoring an incredible 72 points thanks to my Triple Captain token. That helped me climb 30 places in the rankings, which is a very welcome green arrow at this stage of the season, when making progress is becoming increasingly difficult. Both Los Angeles teams have a bye this round, but otherwise we have a full schedule of matches tomorrow night.

In goal, I’ve sold Hugo Lloris and brought in Brian Schwake . He’s enjoyed a breakthrough season with Nashville SC, earning a call-up and appearance for the United States national team, while also helping his club win the Supporters’ Shield. Andrew Thomas remains my other goalkeeper.

and brought in . He’s enjoyed a breakthrough season with Nashville SC, earning a call-up and appearance for the United States national team, while also helping his club win the Supporters’ Shield. remains my other goalkeeper. My defence features Maxwell Woledzi , Silvan Hefti and Neil Pierre . I’ve also replaced Yevhen Cheberko with Luc de Fougerolles , while Anthony Markanich comes in for Tyrell Malacia .

, and . I’ve also replaced with , while comes in for . I’ve made two changes in midfield, replacing Leo Walta with André Luiz and bringing Hany Mukhtar back into the squad. Mukhtar also enjoyed Nashville’s Supporters’ Shield success. Evander , Milan Iloski and Guilherme complete my midfield.

with and bringing back into the squad. Mukhtar also enjoyed Nashville’s Supporters’ Shield success. , and complete my midfield. Up front, Lionel Messi leads the line, although his minutes are worth monitoring after he only featured in the second half of Inter Miami’s previous match. Antoine Griezmann and Bruno Damiani complete my attack.

leads the line, although his minutes are worth monitoring after he only featured in the second half of Inter Miami’s previous match. and complete my attack. Messi is my preferred captain for the opening set of fixtures, provided he starts.