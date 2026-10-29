FPL Gameweek 9: Top 10 projections for DefCon points

Not sure which defenders or midfielders to start in Gameweek 9? Our projected defensive contributions (DefCons) could help you decide.

We’ll take a look at the top 10 defenders and midfielders expected to rack up DefCons this week, highlighting those with the best chance of earning additional FPL points.

GAMEWEEK 9: TOP 10 DEFENDERS + MIDFIELDERS PROJECTED DEFCONS

The graphic below highlights the top 10 defenders (left) and midfielders (right) for projected defensive contributions in Gameweek 9.

These are taken from our Rate My Team (RMT) page.

These are based not just on a player’s propensity for amassing tackles, interceptions etc but also factor in the opposition (ie how many times players facing these clubs deliver DefCon points).

SUMMARY

Among defenders, James Tarkowski (£6.2m) leads the way for projected DefCons in Gameweek 9. He has already reached the threshold in five of his eight league appearances this season.

Two Crystal Palace centre-backs also feature in the top five. Chris Richards (£4.9m) and Jaydee Canvot (£4.8m) face Tottenham Hotspur, who have given away more DefCon points (48) than any other team this season.

Another popular option is Tarik Muharemović (£5.1m). Like Tarkowski, the Leeds defender has earned DefCon points in five of his eight league outings.

With Bournemouth’s favourable fixture run approaching, some managers may also be considering António Silva (£5.0m). A home meeting with Leeds United offers a promising opportunity to keep a clean sheet; the Cherries have registered five shut-outs in a row in all competitions.

Moving into midfield, Mamadou Sangaré (£5.4m) leads the projections.

The Brentford midfielder completed his first 90 minutes since Gameweek 4 last time out, producing an incredible 23 DefCons in that match.

A brace of £5.0m midfielders follow. Ipswich Town’s Exequiel Palacios (£5.0m) has earned DefCon points in four of his five league starts, while Xaver Schlager (£5.0m) has achieved back-to-back returns. Schlager’s opponents Brentford are second behind Spurs in the ‘DefCon points conceded’ table.