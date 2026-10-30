FPL Gameweek 9 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

It’s time to look at some more differential options as Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes swiftly into view.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or lower.

RAYAN

FPL ownership: 2.0%

2.0% Price: £6.3m

£6.3m GW9-13 fixtures: LEE | ips | NFO | ful | BHA

After a superb display in Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Manchester United last week, we’ve opted to include Rayan (£6.3m) among our trio of differentials.

The Brazilian, who scored and really should have added a second, recorded 10 points for his 2.0% ownership.

“I think now he’s in a good shape, in a good spot. He’s struggled a little bit. He had the World Cup and then national team again travelling, preparation. This is hard for players like this, and now he is fresh. “Now he has enough games with some rests inside, in between, in his feet, and today it looked really good, yeah.” – Marco Rose on Rayan’s Gameweek 8 display, via the Bournemouth Echo

In terms of his underlying numbers, Rayan impressively ranks top or joint-top among all midfielders for shots (26, see shot map below) and big chances (nine) in 2026/27 so far, while he’s also created four chances for his teammates.

Rayan subsequently looks well placed to translate those solid underlying stats into further FPL points, given that Bournemouth’s fixtures – except for Gameweek 15 – are excellent right the way through to the turn of the year.

Up first is Leeds United on Saturday.

This isn’t a straightforward fixture, of course, with Daniel Farke’s men ranked sixth for expected goals conceded (xGC). However, the Cherries have won five matches in a row in all competitions, so they arrive in good form.

And with the longer-term fixture outlook positive, now is surely the time to invest in Bournemouth.

So, while it is Marcus Tavernier (£6.4m) who has rightly attracted plenty of investment following five goals in eight matches, Rayan provides plenty of upside as a differential.

MATTY CASH

FPL ownership: 4.3%

4.3% Price: £4.3m

£4.3m GW9-13 fixtures: FUL | mun | SUN | ips | EVE

Matty Cash (£4.3m) could be worth a look as a cheap, low-owned defender.

The Polish international, who is only £4.3m in FPL, has kept two clean sheets in his last four starts.

Although he’s failed to produce a goal or an assist, he did help himself to six attacking returns (three goals, three assists) in 2025/26, so the offensive threat is clearly there.

Furthermore, Cash has banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in each of his last two appearances, and also took a couple of corners against Manchester City last time out.

Cash should be an assured starter in Gameweek 9, having been rested in midweek, and faces off against Fulham, who are the division’s joint-lowest scorers on the road, with two goals in four away matches.

The longer-term fixture list is favourable for Unai Emery’s side, too…

Indeed, the Villans have the fourth-best clean sheet odds of any team over that seven-match run, behind only Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham Hotspur.

That said, Cash is just one booking away from a ban after his latest caution in Gameweek 8.

He’ll also face increased competition for a starting spot when Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) returns from injury after the November international break.

However, there is haul potential prior to that, which suggests Cash can be a powerful differential.

MATHYS TEL

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £5.6m

£5.6m GW9-13 fixtures: CRY | lee | IPS | sun | FUL

With Tottenham Hotspur set to host a Crystal Palace side that have conceded more goals (19) than any other team, Mathys Tel (£5.6m) could be a punt for the maverick Fantasy manager.

The winger scored in last week’s 2-0 win over Chelsea, and got plenty of joy down the left flank.

His desire to take on opponents added an extra dimension to Spurs’ play, with his seven attempted dribbles more than any other teammate.

“Yes, but he has to push, to push, to push, to keep going, because he’s a talent. He has to clean the last 30 metres, the last decision, the last pass, the shot. He has an unbelievable shot. I believe in Mathys, maybe more than he believes in himself.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Mathys Tel’s Gameweek 8 display

Now, with Palace up next, there could be further space to exploit, given the aggressive positioning of Pierre Sage’s wing-backs, in particular Anan Khalaili (£5.0m).

Meanwhile, Saturday’s home match against the Eagles is the start of five very decent fixtures for Tottenham…

Tel appears to have the fixtures to impress over the coming weeks, then.

Certainly, with an ownership of just 0.5%, he is a really interesting prospect against Palace.

Encouragingly, Roberto De Zerbi’s men are unbeaten over the last three Gameweeks, with two wins and one draw, as well as six goals scored.