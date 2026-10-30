Spot the Differential

FPL Gameweek 9 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

30 October 2026 355 comments
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It’s time to look at some more differential options as Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes swiftly into view.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or lower.

RAYAN

  • FPL ownership: 2.0%
  • Price: £6.3m
  • GW9-13 fixtures: LEE | ips | NFO | ful | BHA

After a superb display in Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Manchester United last week, we’ve opted to include Rayan (£6.3m) among our trio of differentials.

The Brazilian, who scored and really should have added a second, recorded 10 points for his 2.0% ownership.

“I think now he’s in a good shape, in a good spot. He’s struggled a little bit. He had the World Cup and then national team again travelling, preparation. This is hard for players like this, and now he is fresh.

“Now he has enough games with some rests inside, in between, in his feet, and today it looked really good, yeah.” – Marco Rose on Rayan’s Gameweek 8 display, via the Bournemouth Echo

In terms of his underlying numbers, Rayan impressively ranks top or joint-top among all midfielders for shots (26, see shot map below) and big chances (nine) in 2026/27 so far, while he’s also created four chances for his teammates.

Rayan subsequently looks well placed to translate those solid underlying stats into further FPL points, given that Bournemouth’s fixtures – except for Gameweek 15 – are excellent right the way through to the turn of the year.

Up first is Leeds United on Saturday.

This isn’t a straightforward fixture, of course, with Daniel Farke’s men ranked sixth for expected goals conceded (xGC). However, the Cherries have won five matches in a row in all competitions, so they arrive in good form.

And with the longer-term fixture outlook positive, now is surely the time to invest in Bournemouth.

So, while it is Marcus Tavernier (£6.4m) who has rightly attracted plenty of investment following five goals in eight matches, Rayan provides plenty of upside as a differential.

MATTY CASH

  • FPL ownership: 4.3%
  • Price: £4.3m
  • GW9-13 fixtures: FUL | mun | SUN | ips | EVE

Matty Cash (£4.3m) could be worth a look as a cheap, low-owned defender.

The Polish international, who is only £4.3m in FPL, has kept two clean sheets in his last four starts.

Although he’s failed to produce a goal or an assist, he did help himself to six attacking returns (three goals, three assists) in 2025/26, so the offensive threat is clearly there.

Furthermore, Cash has banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in each of his last two appearances, and also took a couple of corners against Manchester City last time out.

Cash should be an assured starter in Gameweek 9, having been rested in midweek, and faces off against Fulham, who are the division’s joint-lowest scorers on the road, with two goals in four away matches.

The longer-term fixture list is favourable for Unai Emery’s side, too…

Indeed, the Villans have the fourth-best clean sheet odds of any team over that seven-match run, behind only Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham Hotspur.

That said, Cash is just one booking away from a ban after his latest caution in Gameweek 8.

He’ll also face increased competition for a starting spot when Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) returns from injury after the November international break.   

However, there is haul potential prior to that, which suggests Cash can be a powerful differential.

MATHYS TEL

  • FPL ownership: 0.5%
  • Price: £5.6m
  • GW9-13 fixtures: CRY | lee | IPS | sun | FUL

With Tottenham Hotspur set to host a Crystal Palace side that have conceded more goals (19) than any other team, Mathys Tel (£5.6m) could be a punt for the maverick Fantasy manager.

The winger scored in last week’s 2-0 win over Chelsea, and got plenty of joy down the left flank.

His desire to take on opponents added an extra dimension to Spurs’ play, with his seven attempted dribbles more than any other teammate.

“Yes, but he has to push, to push, to push, to keep going, because he’s a talent. He has to clean the last 30 metres, the last decision, the last pass, the shot. He has an unbelievable shot. I believe in Mathys, maybe more than he believes in himself.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Mathys Tel’s Gameweek 8 display

Now, with Palace up next, there could be further space to exploit, given the aggressive positioning of Pierre Sage’s wing-backs, in particular Anan Khalaili (£5.0m).

Meanwhile, Saturday’s home match against the Eagles is the start of five very decent fixtures for Tottenham…

Tel appears to have the fixtures to impress over the coming weeks, then.

Certainly, with an ownership of just 0.5%, he is a really interesting prospect against Palace.

Encouragingly, Roberto De Zerbi’s men are unbeaten over the last three Gameweeks, with two wins and one draw, as well as six goals scored.

355 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    42 mins ago

    WC?

    Kinsky
    Munoz Egan OShea
    Odegaard Tav Rogers MGW Gomez
    Haaland DCL

    Verbruggen Pedro Calafiori Shaw

    4.3 ITB

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    1. FPL Emu
      31 mins ago

      Absolutely not

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      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Think team is ok?

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    2. cmul
      just now

      Is this ragebait lol?

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  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    41 mins ago

    Why is Calafiori still flagged? Arteta has confirmed he is fit.

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    1. boroie
      15 mins ago

      Did he? I’m sure he just said that he trained today. That doesn’t mean he’s match fit…

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      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Usually means the opposite with Arteta lol

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    2. Raoul Nogues
      10 mins ago

      No one trusts Arteta ?

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      1. Ignasi M
        9 mins ago

        I doubt Calafiori will start versus Liverpool away. It's more a game for Hincapie.

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      2. Raoul Nogues
        2 mins ago

        (I mean, he's still flagged because even FPL management doesn't trust Arteta)

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  3. theshazly
    40 mins ago

    Play Cala or Konsa ?

    Rest of defense:

    Davis Thomas* ( MDC 1st sub )

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    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Konsa

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  4. GROBARI
    36 mins ago

    Who to buy?
    A) Rayan
    B) Tavarner

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    1. GROBARI
      19 mins ago

      Tavernier*

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    2. boroie
      16 mins ago

      A

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  5. g40steve
    36 mins ago

    Would you play any of the benched players, too many choices?

    Raya,
    Konsa, Hall, *Bogle,
    Tavernier, Mbeumo, Rogers, *Gross,
    Haaland, Jacko, DCL,

    Leno, *DeCuyp, *Calaf, *King,,

    4m

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    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      34 mins ago

      Cala if any. But tough. Team looks good

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      1. g40steve
        17 mins ago

        Play 3 Ars?

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        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          No, probably not actually

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    2. boroie
      32 mins ago

      Cala

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      1. g40steve
        1 min ago

        Over?

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  6. boroie
    33 mins ago

    What do we think then? Is Jackson injured?

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    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      just now

      Eh?

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  7. FPL Emu
    31 mins ago

    We think Ødegaard will start against Hull next weekend? They have Slavia Praha away midweek (who have 1 point in 3 matches though)

    Considering Ødegaard to Manzambi, but if he plays Hull it seems kind of wise to keep him

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    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Probably easier to hold with Saka out

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  8. La Roja
    30 mins ago

    How’s she looking when free hitting

    Suzuki
    Hall Van Hecke Robbo
    Rayan Tavernier Tell Manzanba
    Isak Haaland Jackson

    Panders Palmer Guehi Truffert

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    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      3 mins ago

      Why would you possibly bench home Palmer against United?

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  9. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    29 mins ago

    Play two:

    1. Egan
    2. van Ewijk
    3. Muha

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    1. La Roja
      3 mins ago

      Can I tell you who to bench instead. I just want to type as less as possible….

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      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        2 mins ago

        Sure.

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      2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        2 mins ago

        Except you did just type way more than just two numbers.

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  10. La Roja
    29 mins ago

    So basically relying on Spurs Villa Bournemouth.

    Not gonna end well is it

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      2 mins ago

      The key Word is "Spurs"

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    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      1 min ago

      Boom or bust

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  11. The Tinkerman
    27 mins ago

    A) Hold FT start Calafiori
    B) Cala > Van Hecke (Gvardiol > Gab next week)
    C) Cala > Gabriel now, pre rise, and start him

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      11 mins ago

      A

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    2. boroie
      2 mins ago

      A

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  12. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    27 mins ago

    On a WC. Still got Mbeumo in my team. Should I switch to Rogers?

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    1. The Tinkerman
      7 mins ago

      I’d go for both myself, but if between them, rogers

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      1. STHH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Thanks! I have a more expensive defence currently so couldn’t afford both. Hope it pays off!

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  13. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    26 mins ago

    Bench 2 (have Raya GK)?

    A) Calafiori
    B) Konsa
    C) Muharemovic
    D) Hall
    E) De Cuyper

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    1. The Tinkerman
      10 mins ago

      BE

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    2. boroie
      2 mins ago

      E defs
      A or B the other. Flip of a coin between those two two…

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    3. FantasyClub
      2 mins ago

      AB

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  14. Jimmy Boy
    23 mins ago

    A) Kudus, Jackson
    B) Manzambi, Marmoush

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    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      A

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  15. boroie
    19 mins ago

    Pedro to…

    A - Evanilson
    B - Jackson
    C - Isak

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    1. FantasyClub
      14 mins ago

      I’m having a hard time deciding between Jackson and Evanilson…I already have Tav but I don’t think Leeds will be easy but then they have Ipswich…

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      1. boroie
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I’m currently between these two. I don’t have Tav.

        With the Jackson doubts, I’m starting to sway towards Evanilson.

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  16. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    Is Jackson out?

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    1. FantasyClub
      16 mins ago

      Huh? Why you say that!???

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    2. boroie
      16 mins ago

      Not for definite…

      But Emery hinted at one of Manzambi or Jackson being left out on Wednesday due to injury

      Then Jackson wasn’t seen in training and Manzambi was

      So people are putting 2+2 together…

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      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        14 mins ago

        Where exactly did he hint at this?

        ---------------
        Were Manzambi and Jackson rested against Bournemouth?

        "For different reasons, not only rest. We are going to train and normally yes [they will be fine to play]."
        ---------------

        Quit chatting crap.

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        1. FantasyClub
          11 mins ago

          It’s still a weird comment

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        2. FantasyClub
          11 mins ago

          He’s saying Jackson wasn’t seen in training

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        3. boroie
          1 min ago

          Ohhh someone’s a bit touchy after going early on Jackson… hahaha

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      2. FantasyClub
        12 mins ago

        I thought I heard something like that but wasn’t sure. I don’t have Jackson YET… dunno what to do now

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  17. FantasyClub
    17 mins ago

    Who goes OUT for Manzambi ?

    A) Palmer
    B) MGW
    C) Hold

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    1. boroie
      just now

      C

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  18. Kodap
    15 mins ago

    this G2G guys?

    Kinsky
    Konsa - Muharemovic - Van Hecke
    Rogers - Palmer - Ode - Manzambi
    DCL - Jackson - Haaland (c)

    Verbrug - Cala - Gross - Mendy

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  19. The Tinkerman
    13 mins ago

    Start one, Raya in goal:

    A) Konsa
    B) Calafiori
    C) De Cuyper

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    1. Norco
      8 mins ago

      Konsa unless Cala is confirmed in.

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  20. jdogg
    12 mins ago

    Pedro mgw to isak and tav for free?

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    1. Assisting the assister
      6 mins ago

      I would

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      1. jdogg
        just now

        Cheers

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  21. PartyTime
    12 mins ago

    Jackson injury rumor is quite interesting..

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    1. FantasyClub
      10 mins ago

      You too now! What have you read?

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  22. Norco
    12 mins ago

    WC last 50/50 decision on the final three players; which would you prefer?

    1. Isak Manzambi (Bench/5th mid: Belloumi)
    2. Evanilson Palmer (Bench/5th mid: Rudoni)

    Kinsky / Trafford
    Gabriel Van Hecke Silva (Muharemović Vuskovic)
    Rogers Tavernier Groß ____ ____
    Haaland N.Jackson ____

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  23. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    A) Cala + Gomez
    B) Konsa + Gross
    Thanks

    Kinsky
    Gabriel VanHecke Silva
    Rogers Manzambi Tavernier KDH
    Haaland Isak Jackson
    Petrovic Gomez Calafiori Vuskovic

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    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      B

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  24. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Before he goes up in price tonight, am I doing the right thing rolling my last FT instead of doing Cherki to Tav?

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  25. Skout
    3 mins ago

    G2g? Bench correct? 3 FTs, 5.2m itb

    Verb
    Cala Konsa Ajayi
    Palmer Rogers Ode Rayan
    Haaland Jackson Evanilson

    Bentley Gross Egan DeCuyper

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