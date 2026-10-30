Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s FPL Gameweek 9 team reveal

30 October 2026 118 comments
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With the FPL Gameweek 9 deadline closing in, it’s time to see how one of our top managers is approaching the next round.

This time, we hear from Hall of Famer Dan Wright, who talks us through his squad, planned transfers and the key decisions.

Despite only starting playing FPL in 2012/13, Dan has 10 finishes inside the top 50k, of which five were inside the top 10k.

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GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM REVEAL

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118 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Arsenal injury news: Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Christos Tzolis all trained today.

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    1. PogChamp
      23 mins ago

      Great. Tempted to play Calafiori.

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        17 mins ago

        Same

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  2. Blame it on Traore
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Playing the draft game. Is it time to bin off Morgan Gibbs White for Kudus? Cheers folks.

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    1. cruzex
      1 min ago

      Yes

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  3. TheBiffas
    56 mins ago

    Start Calafiori (LIV, A) or Hall (EVE, H) ? Cheers

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    1. Keane There Dunne That
      21 mins ago

      Hall

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    2. Snoopydog
      18 mins ago

      Hall

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Hall

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  4. Keane There Dunne That
    54 mins ago

    A) Start Solanke, Save FT (likely JP -> Isak next week)

    OR

    B) JPedro -> Jackson, bench Solanke

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      A

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  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    53 mins ago

    Hi Folks, is this line up correct and bench order ? Anything worth a hit? Thank you

    Kinsky
    Gabriel, Calafiori, Gvardiol
    Rogers, Tavernier, Barnes, Manzambi, Gross
    Haaland, Jackson

    Leno, De Cuyper, Munoz, Pedro 0ft .3itb

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  6. Feanor
    52 mins ago

    Worth a hit to get Kinsky in so I can bench Verbruggen vs City?

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    1. Snoopydog
      51 mins ago

      No

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      49 mins ago

      No

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    3. Feanor
      49 mins ago

      Could stretch to 5.0 Suzuki, who is surely going to get an assist and a huge haul one of these weeks

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      1. Mumfie
        23 mins ago

        Bear in mind Suzuki will be away with Japan for the Asian cup around January.

        Sure I’ve seen someone mention it.

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  7. Snoopydog
    52 mins ago

    Bench two of these defenders:

    A. Tarkowski
    B. Calafiori
    C. Gvardiol
    D. De Cuyper
    E. Egan

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      B and D

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      A and E

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  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    50 mins ago

    On WC

    Who is the best 4.5DF to have for this team

    Kinsky Pickford
    Gabriel Muharemovic O’Shea Silva xxxxxxxx
    Palmer Kudus Tavernier Rogers Rudoni
    Jackson Haaland DCL

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Justin or Robertson

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  9. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    50 mins ago

    GTG?
    0ft

    Kinsky
    Gvardiol Davis DeCuyper
    Schade Palmer Gross Mbeumo
    HaalandC Jackson DCL

    B. Konsa Cala Slater

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    1. Radulfo28773
      49 mins ago

      I’d play Konsa ahead of De Cuyper

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        27 mins ago

        Close call. Could be a s header and cs for Konsa.

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      45 mins ago

      G2G

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  10. Radulfo28773
    50 mins ago

    Bench Konsa or Guehi?

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    1. Mumfie
      47 mins ago

      Would need to know your other defenders. Do you have other Arsenal cover?

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  11. Mumfie
    50 mins ago

    Had Mbeumo benched all week but would you play him over Barnes - Rogers - Gross - Schade

    I’m playing my 3 forwards Jackson - Haaland - Isak

    Thanks

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    1. Radulfo28773
      49 mins ago

      I’d play him ahead of Schade

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      1. Mumfie
        44 mins ago

        Yep coming back from injury and reduced minutes. But did I read he looked good in the cup?

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    2. Feanor
      48 mins ago

      Over Gross, I think

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      1. Mumfie
        46 mins ago

        I’m thinking this.

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  12. Bobby Digital
    44 mins ago

    Yeah over Gross imo.

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  13. SpaceCadet
    42 mins ago

    Start two.

    A. Konsa
    B. Calafiori
    C. Davis
    D. De cuyper

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      38 mins ago

      Can’t decide!

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    2. Bavarian
      31 mins ago

      BD

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  14. golfboy
    15 mins ago

    Start Calafiori or Konsa, or both and bench Hall?

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