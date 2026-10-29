FPL notes: Evanilson, Jackson + Manzambi rested for Gameweek 9

More EFL Cup fourth-round ties to dissect now as we look back on wins for Sunderland and Bournemouth.

As ever, we’re concentrating on the Fantasy implications in these Scout Notes and not so much the cup matches themselves.

RESULTS

Score Goals Assists Leading DefCons Bournemouth 3-0 Aston Villa Adli, Cook, Rodriguez Soler, Gannon-Doak, Adams Cook (13), Sanchez (10) Sunderland 3-2 Brentford Talbi, Tutierov, Fofana | Wilson, Thiago Ta Bi x2 | Janelt, Jensen Anthony (12), Danso (12)

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team Starting XI changes

made from GW8 Players who kept their places

(mins played) Other mins Bournemouth 8 Silva (90), Cook (90), Tavernier (45) Di Gregorio (90), Sanchez (90), Diakite (90), Soler (90), Rodriguez (80), Gannon-Doak (63), Christie (63), Adli (45), Rayan (45), Kluivert (45), Adams (27), Brooks (27), Kroupi (10) Aston Villa 9 Maatsen (90), Gomes (90) Bizot (90), Bogarde (90), Harwood-Bellis (90), Mings (90), Goretzka (70), Buendia (70), Mbaye (58), Hemmings (58), Madjo (75), Garnacho (32), Alysson (32), Barkley (20), McGinn (20), Abraham (15) Sunderland 11 – Ellborg (90), Browne (90), Danso (90), Methalie (90), Ahoka (90), Fofana (90), Bi (90) Talbi (80), Alderete (60), Tuterov (60), Diarra (45), Rigg (45), O’Nien (30), Muenier (30), Proctor (10), Scott (2) Brentford 8 Kayode (90), Thiago (90), Sangare (59) Valdimarsson (90), Schuster (90), Diouf (90), Janelt (90), Damsgaard (90), Collins (71), Anthony (71), Wilson (59), Hickey (31), Jensen (31), Ouattara (31), Ajer (19), Schade (19)

SCOUT NOTES

ASTON VILLA

From the lofty high of besting Manchester City once again at Villa Park last weekend, to the woeful low of being shut out and dumped out of the Carabao Cup.

Unai Emery made a raft of changes to the side that ran out against City. There were nine of them in total, including Brian Madjo (£5.4m) up top and Emi Buendia (£5.9m) in the ‘10’ role. So, there’s little to read into this result going into Gameweek 9.

The rotation meant full rests for both Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) and Johan Manzambi (£6.1m). Breakout star Manzambi’s minutes are being managed as he works back from injury amid the busy fixture schedule.

There were no suggestions of any fresh fitness issues for either Jackson or Manzambi, so the pair’s FPL backers needn’t worry unless we hear news to the contrary from Emery before Gameweek 9.

Teenaged striker Madjo, making his first start since the Super Cup in August, didn’t have much service but did manage a joint match-high two shots on target. Buendia, meanwhile, fired off a match-high four shots but none of them was on target. The Argentine midfielder created three chances – level with experienced newcomer Leon Goretzka (£5.9m) for the most in Villa’s ranks – but to no avail.

“We created chances after the first goal [but] we were not clinical. Second half, after they scored the second goal, we created chances but we didn’t score.” – Unai Emery

It was a generally poor night for Villa’s much-changed defence, who were caught out at the start of both halves by their energetic hosts and failed to close the Cherries down quickly enough for the third goal as well. Zion Suzuki’s (£5.0m) presence was missed between the posts, especially when back-up stopper Marco Bizot (£4.5m) was caught out by a post-corner cross for Bournemouth’s second of the evening shortly after half-time. The Dutchman did make a few strong saves but arguably could have been better positioned for the Cherries’ first goal as well, if not their third.

“I think the players did everything we planned but the intensity [Bournemouth] had in the first 15 minutes of the first half and the first 15 minutes of the second half, when they scored those two goals, was the difference.” – Unai Emery

Fulham at home on Saturday night should be a comparatively easier outing and opportunity to bounce back from a first defeat in eight games, particularly with Suzuki back in goal and the likes of Jackson and Manzambi leading the attack.



BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth, on the other hand, extended their brilliant recent run to five successive wins without conceding, scoring 14 times in the process.

The first of their three goals here came courtesy o f Amine Adli ( £4.8m), who lost his markers to knock the ball home from close range after left-back Julio Soler ’s (£4.0m) chipped cross. Lewis Cook (£5.0m) – one of two Cherries to hit the DefCon threshold – was the man responsible for Bournemouth’s surprise second goal, the central midfielder’s delivery following a short corner sneaking inside Bizot’s near post. Completing the scoring was Alvaro Rodriguez (£6.0m), who pressed well throughout and was replaced by the fit-again Eli Kroupi Junior (£7.3m) for the final 10 minutes.

Evanilson (£6.2m), on a run of three goals in three Gameweeks, was given the night off, while Rayan (£6.3m) and Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) came on as half-time replacements for Adli and the in-form Marcus Tavernier (£6.4m).

“Yes.” – Marco Rose on whether Evanilson was simply given the night off on Wednesday

There were no indications of an injury to Tavernier at the time of writing, with his substitution likelt a planned one to give his legs a rest and grant the returning Kluivert some more game time. Rose confirmed in Thursday’s presser that the Cherries hadn’t picked up any fresh injuries.

In the same press conference, he also suggested that Kroupi wouldn’t be starting for the break.

“We still need to build up his game time. I’m really happy to have him back, to have his quality, but he knows he has to be patient in this situation and not get in a difficult situation with another injury. We need to get him fit, in a good spot, with more and more match time, and in between, good sessions of training. “We’re going to get him in a good spot the next couple of weeks and then he’s ready to start again. If he stays healthy, then I hope he’s going to go on a run.” – Marco Rose on Eli Junior Kroupi

SUNDERLAND

Regis Le Bris fielded a completely new XI to the one that started Sunday’s stalemate against Leeds, but you’d have hardly thought these were second-stringers from Sunderland’s rambunctious first half display.



Right winger Jocelin Ta Bi (£4.9m) was central to all three goals. The Ivorian’s shot was spilled for the first of them, with Chemsdine Talbi (£5.2m) nudging his already goalbound rebound over the line. The second goal came after Ta Bi charged into the box and cut back for makeshift centre-forward Tymur Tutierov (£5.0m). The third, Malick Fofana’s (£5.5m) back-post header, was set up by Bi’s pinpoint cross.



“Jocelin comes from another country, another culture. We can’t teach him how to dribble, how to escape pressure, how to deliver. He’s gifted, he worked hard previously to get those qualities and we can help him to learn how to defend. “I think it was a really good experience. On the right side, they overloaded this side so at half-time it was important to fix problems but he was brave. He was running probably much more than expected and finally it was still possible to deliver those two or three key passes.” – Regis Le Bris

Le Bris has plenty of wide options available to him, of course, so it remains to be seen whether Bi’s performance here – after starting the previous Carabao Cup match against Hull – could earn him more of a look-in amidst the stuttering league campaign. He and fellow winger Fofana looked dangerous, beating Brentford’s full-backs time and again.

Goals at the end of each half denied a clean sheet to the back-up backline, of which only Kevin Danso (£5.0m) – available again after serving his suspension for a Gameweek 7 red card – is at all likely to keep his starting spot in Gameweek 9. Even then, it could be Luke O’Nien (£3.9m) – who managed nine DefCon actions in 30 minutes, after notching 17 when starting in Danso’s absence last weekend – partnering Nordi Mukiele (£5.4m).



The likes of Granit Xhaka (£5.4m), Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m) and Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) were all given the night off, so too Mukiele and Trai Hume (£4.2m).



All in all, a better showing from the hosts at the Stadium of Light, who now travel to Coventry on Saturday afternoon having given Le Bris food for thought when it comes to his team selection.



BRENTFORD

Brentford had more first-teamers in their starting XI, and looked to be comfortably on top in the opening stages with Igor Thiago (£7.8m) firing wide while Mamadou Sangare (£5.4m) and returning captain Nathan Collins (£5.4m) forcing saves. As we’ve mentioned, it all came crashing down rather quickly after that.

“We can’t concede goals like that in such a short period of time and defend like that and expect to get a good outcome out of the game. I think the game is about both boxes really. What happens in between sometimes can be a little bit of fluff really. I think the way we defend those particular instances, we need to do the basics better. We need to take chances. We need to manage the key moments within the game. “Granted, there are some players coming into the team that haven’t played it in a while, but we pride ourselves on those basics and what we do and how we defend as a team, not as individuals. Either side of that, we were pretty good. We’ve obviously scored two and feel like we could have and should have scored more. It’s a crazy game but we obviously look at ourselves and how we conceded those goals and clearly aren’t too happy about it.” – Keith Andrews