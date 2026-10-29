FPL

Replacing Pedro + a Gameweek 9 Free Hit draft: FPL Q&A

29 October 2026 103 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman hosts our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A, answering your burning questions ahead of Gameweek 9.

Q: Should I Free Hit this week or another Gameweek?

(via HUMAN TRIPOD)

A: I can see the initial appeal, with popular picks from Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion squaring off.

The issue, however, is that a lot of the other match-ups are really hard to read, like Chelsea v Manchester United, Bournemouth v Leeds United, Brentford v Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United v Everton.

The low goal (left) and clean sheet (right) projections reflect this…

On top of that, the teams you’d usually target, such as Coventry City, Sunderland, Hull City and Ipswich Town, face off.

So, if you’re on a Free Hit, it’s only really players from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa that appeal, with a team that perhaps looks like this…

Of course, this is ‘squad-specific’, but the danger is that your main team could realistically outscore the Free Hit team above.

I’d instead consider Gameweek 12, to avoid Arsenal v Man City, or Gameweek 16, when Enzo Maresca’s men host Hull City. But again, it really depends on your team.

Q: What are you doing with Joao Pedro (£7.8m) if you own him?

What to do with Joao Pedro in FPL + top 5 replacements

(via Azool)

A: I sold Pedro for Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) earlier this week.

I never get too obsessed with team value (it usually takes care of itself if you make good decisions), but in light of Pedro’s injury, I always had this move planned out in my head.

Given the £0.2m price swing, plus the fact I had four free transfers, it made sense to move early, particularly as I was confident that Jackson wouldn’t start in the EFL Cup.  

From Gameweek 5 onwards, which, let’s face it, is when Aston Villa’s season really started, Jackson ranks first among forwards for shots (17) and joint-second for chances created (six).

Yes, he can be wasteful, but so was Ollie Watkins, who took a massive leap under Unai Emery, with 100 attacking returns (64 goals and 36 assists) in 136 league matches.

Plus, with Villa’s favourable fixtures, even if a return doesn’t come on Saturday, I’m confident Jackson will deliver in the coming weeks.

For what it’s worth, I probably won’t look to get Pedro back until Gameweek 16.

Q: Given all the injuries and misfiring premiums, is Gameweek 9 a good week to Wildcard – or would it be better to wait until Gameweek 10 or 11? What would be your draft if on a Wildcard this week?

Tavernier, Bruno, Isak, Wissa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 8? 7

(via Joletouriste)

A: It’s team-dependent, of course, but I probably wouldn’t Wildcard this week, mainly due to the fixtures.

I’d rule Gameweek 10 out, too, and instead consider the next international break, ahead of Gameweek 11.

That could be a really nice time to get your bench in order, given the usual rotation over Christmas.

Plus, there are some decent fixture runs for Liverpool, Brighton and Villa to target…

If I were to Wildcard this week, it would probably look like this…

Q: With Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) and Joao Pedro both out injured, Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) dead as a pick, Cole Palmer (£9.8m) misfiring, plus Manchester City rotation, what will the new template be in the coming weeks?

FPL Gameweek 8: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points 3

(via Pompel)

A: I think the template will gradually shift to include Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.9m).

As the schedule ramps up, Mikel Arteta could occasionally rest Riccardo Calafiori (£6.0m), while in December, William Saliba (£5.9m) will probably replace Ezri Konsa (£4.7m).

Sure, Gabriel is expensive, but I think he’ll eventually become the go-to Arsenal defender.

Defensive contribution (DefCon) magnets like Luka Vuskovic (£5.2m), Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m) and Antonio Silva (£5.0m), who crucially play 90 minutes each week, will also be popular, with the template moving to four at the back.  

Further forward, it’s much harder to predict, but someone like Johan Manzambi (£6.1m) could potentially be a template buster, provided the minutes are there.

He’s averaged 4.18 shots and 1.95 chances created per 90 minutes to date, and should really benefit from playing in behind Jackson.

Maybe Jack Hinshelwood (£5.9m), too.

Q: Who is the best goalkeeper up to £5m moving forward?

(via F4L)

A: I think Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) is the standout ‘keeper in this price bracket.

He’s secured bonus points whenever Aston Villa have kept a clean sheet in 2026/27 so far, thanks in part to his superb distribution.

He’s also averaged 3.57 saves per 90 minutes, with at least one extra save point in five of his seven matches.

The only potential issue is that Suzuki could miss up to seven matches in January and February with Japan at the Asian Cup.

That could be a problem, depending on your chip strategy.

If so, I think James Trafford (£5.0m) is a very decent option.

Leeds United’s defensive data is really good: second for actual goals conceded and sixth for expected goals conceded (xGC). He should also rack up a few save points.

I also don’t mind Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m), with Tottenham Hotspur finding some form.   

103 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    22 mins ago

    Newcastle are so shite I should really sell Hall for literally anyone

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  2. Nickyboy
    21 mins ago

    Pedro, Mbeumo, Calafiori to Jackson, Manzambi, Gabriel FTW?

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    1. DagheMunegu
      just now

      Wouldn't sell Mbeumo and Cala

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  3. DagheMunegu
    17 mins ago

    Raya
    Van Hecke Muha Hall
    Palmer Rogers Gross Schade
    Haaland Jackson Gonzalo

    Bentley King Cala De Cuyper

    A Gonzalo to Evanilson
    B King to Tavernier (bench Gonzalo)
    C Roll

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      B

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  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    On WC

    Who is the best 4.5DF to have for this team

    Kinsky Pickford
    Gabriel Muharemovic O’Shea Silva xxxxxxxx
    Palmer Kudus Tavernier Rogers Rudoni
    Jackson Haaland DCL

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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  5. abaalan
    10 mins ago

    Verbruggen, Kinsky
    Calafori, Konsa, Dedic,O'Shea, Ajer
    Bruno, Rogers, Mbeumo, Gomez, King
    JP, Halaand, DCL

    2F, 0.1 ITB

    JP and Bruno -> Jackson and Tavernier??

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Yes

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  6. FDMS All Starz
    6 mins ago

    Which option best for the team?

    A) Pedro to Jackson?
    B) roll FT this week, do Pedro to Isak next week?
    C) keep Pedro till he comes back?

    Current team:

    Kinsky
    Calafiori* Konsa Muharemovic Egan
    Palmer Rogers Mbuemo Tabernier
    Haaland DCL

    (Dubravka Gross DeCuyper Pedro*)
    (3FTs, 2.0itb)

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      S

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  7. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    I have a def line of Konsa, Calafiori, Hall, De Cuyper and Thomas with 1FT left.
    I was all for playing , Konsa, Hall and reluctantly De Cuyper and perhaps rolling the transfer (even keeping Cherki 1 more week) but with tonight's scoreline im feeling less confident in doing so.

    Would you use the FT to get either a spurs def or Silva? Or try roll?

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  8. FPL Emu
    5 mins ago

    Kind of want to just go against the grain and get Barry in instead of Jackson. At least he is easy to stick on the bench if you want to upgrade some defenders and prioritize that, and he amasses towers of xG

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    1. have you seen cyan
      3 mins ago

      Nah, not Barry. Get the Brighton guy for that job.

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      1. FPL Emu
        just now

        Not loving his minutes. A bad match or two and Rutter takes his place

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  9. have you seen cyan
    4 mins ago

    Hi everyone. Is my team, selection good?

    Kinsky
    Cali - Konsa - Gvard
    Rogers, Palmer, Gross, Schade
    (H)aaland, Isak, Jackson

    Raya, Belloumi, Leif, Thomas

    Belloumi and Leif playing each other is a pretty nice fixture. Wouldn't mind getting either off the bench.

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