FPL notes: Dewsbury-Hall unlucky, Barry’s xG + poor Newcastle

There was a predictable result at St James’ Park on Monday night, as a Newcastle United side dismantled in the summer and engaged in an unconvincing rebuild were outplayed by an Everton outfit who look much more at ease with their own identity.

Here are our Scout Notes from Tyneside.

DESERVED EVERTON VICTORY

Newcastle did cause Everton a late scare or two. Anthony Elanga (£6.0m) couldn’t force the ball in from almost on the post, while substitute Yoane Wissa‘s (£6.0m) turn and shot was well repelled by Jordan Pickford (£5.5m).

But for all of the Magpies’ attempts (17 in total), few were of any concern. Indeed, Pickford didn’t have a save to make until the 84th minute. The xG graph above says much about the quality of the hosts’ opportunities.

For the most part, it was aimless, long-ball stuff, which Matthias Jaissle says wasn’t the game plan – and it makes you wonder how effective he is in getting his messages across.

“If you just play long balls, that’s for sure not the style [William Osula] prefers and it was not the plan.” – Matthias Jaissle

Even Lewis Hall (£5.3m), a genuine star in an average side, had a stinker.

Bar last week’s out-of-the-blue win at a similarly abject Palace, results seem to be catching up with performances now.

As for Everton, they weren’t a great deal better in a turgid first half. Gradually, though, they asserted control. Thierno Barry (£5.6m), Jake O’Brien (£4.8m) and Harrison Armstrong (£5.0m) all had very good chances before the break, while Barry’s point-blank-range, 49th-minute opener was followed by decent set-piece opportunities for O’Brien and Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m).

Not exhilarating stuff from the Toffees, but more than enough for a third straight win on Tyneside.

DEWSBURY-HALL EXCELLENT + UNLUCKY TO BLANK

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.6m) was named Man of the Match, and few would argue with that.

A touch of class in the ’10’ role, he was very unlucky to not bank an attacking return.

It was Dewsbury-Hall who set up those aforementioned excellent first-half chances for O’Brien and Armstrong, while it was his fine pass to Tyrique George (£5.5m) that led to the only goal of the game. Had George’s shot squirmed in of its own accord, and not been prodded in from one yard by Barry, then Dewsbury-Hall would have claimed the assist.

The former Leicester City and Chelsea man also stung Lukas Hornicek‘s (£5.0m) fingertips from outside the box.

This was one occasion when a bonus point for a blanking player was merited.

“I actually think the last two or three games, he’s really stepped up. He’s made a big difference for us in how he plays and what he’s doing. He’s just just given us that little bit more at the moment, which we’ve required.” – David Moyes on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

With Coventry at home next, there’s hope that these performances will translate into tangible Fantasy rewards.

Above: Players sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) in Newcastle v Everton

MORE XG FOR BARRY

Barry’s tap-in carried a whopping expected goals (xG) score of 0.9948 (see his xG shotmap below):

In case you’re wondering why no shot ever gets a 1.00 xG rating, it’s worth recalling incidents like these…

We know what we’re getting with Barry now. He’ll get a bucketload of chances, most of them spurned, but the sheer volume of shots he racks up will ultimately see one creep in now and again.

Despite missing 13 of his 17 ‘big chances’ and being the second-biggest underachieving forward of 2026/27…

…he’s still joint-fifth among his positional peers for goals scored (four).

“We’re thrilled he’s getting the goals because, you know, you need your centre-forward to score in the Premier League. You need the goals, whether it’s this competition or in the cup competitions, and he’s stuck at it. He’s missed a few and we’re pulling our hair out quite often with him, because we know you don’t get too many big chances in the Premier League, and we’ve had quite a few this year and we’ve not taken them. So, thankfully, tonight it wasn’t a big chance, I’d say, but he was on the spot to get the goal.” – David Moyes on Thierno Barry

It’s worth noting that Barry took a whack from Fabian Schar (£4.9m) and looked in some pain, continuing after treatment. He came off around 10 minutes after that knock, but we’ve seen nothing yet to suggest it was anything other than a freshening up in attack.

BRANTHWAITE + FERNANDEZ-PARDO FITNESS UPDATES

Branthwaite, back in the side after a concussion, hobbled off shortly after Barry.

Thankfully for him and his owners, though, it was merely cramp.

“Jarrad went off. He was cramping in both legs, so we don’t think it’s too serious. But obviously, he’s been out for a couple of weeks, and we’re not nursing him back in, because I would have hoped he’d have got through, but he was struggling in the last 15 minutes.” – David Moyes

Newcastle meanwhile were again missing big-money signing Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (£5.9m). It sounds like he’ll return in Gameweek 10, at least.

“He was sick with a heavy virus. So, he was training yesterday the first time, but he was, in our perspective, not ready, not physically ready now, to be a part of the squad. Hopefully, he can make now progress, but it was hitting him quite heavily.” – Matthias Jaissle on Mathias Fernandez-Pardo

Newcastle substitute Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m) was sent off for two bookable offences very late on, so he’ll miss Gameweek 10.

GREALISH LATEST

Jack Grealish (£6.5m) was again made unavailable for selection, thanks to last week’s “breach of club discipline”.

David Moyes offered very little when asked about the loanee and his possible availability for Friday.

“Not available for tonight. “I don’t know yet [if he’ll be back on Friday]. Don’t know. “Of course there is [a way back for him at Everton], yeah. Yeah, of course there is.” – David Moyes on Jack Grealish

MATCH SUMMARY