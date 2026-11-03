Scout Notes

FPL notes: Dewsbury-Hall unlucky, Barry’s xG + poor Newcastle

3 November 2026 34 comments
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There was a predictable result at St James’ Park on Monday night, as a Newcastle United side dismantled in the summer and engaged in an unconvincing rebuild were outplayed by an Everton outfit who look much more at ease with their own identity.

Here are our Scout Notes from Tyneside.

DESERVED EVERTON VICTORY

Dewsbury

Newcastle did cause Everton a late scare or two. Anthony Elanga (£6.0m) couldn’t force the ball in from almost on the post, while substitute Yoane Wissa‘s (£6.0m) turn and shot was well repelled by Jordan Pickford (£5.5m).

But for all of the Magpies’ attempts (17 in total), few were of any concern. Indeed, Pickford didn’t have a save to make until the 84th minute. The xG graph above says much about the quality of the hosts’ opportunities.

For the most part, it was aimless, long-ball stuff, which Matthias Jaissle says wasn’t the game plan – and it makes you wonder how effective he is in getting his messages across.

“If you just play long balls, that’s for sure not the style [William Osula] prefers and it was not the plan.” – Matthias Jaissle

Even Lewis Hall (£5.3m), a genuine star in an average side, had a stinker.

Bar last week’s out-of-the-blue win at a similarly abject Palace, results seem to be catching up with performances now.

As for Everton, they weren’t a great deal better in a turgid first half. Gradually, though, they asserted control. Thierno Barry (£5.6m), Jake O’Brien (£4.8m) and Harrison Armstrong (£5.0m) all had very good chances before the break, while Barry’s point-blank-range, 49th-minute opener was followed by decent set-piece opportunities for O’Brien and Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m).

Not exhilarating stuff from the Toffees, but more than enough for a third straight win on Tyneside.

DEWSBURY-HALL EXCELLENT + UNLUCKY TO BLANK

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.6m) was named Man of the Match, and few would argue with that.

A touch of class in the ’10’ role, he was very unlucky to not bank an attacking return.

It was Dewsbury-Hall who set up those aforementioned excellent first-half chances for O’Brien and Armstrong, while it was his fine pass to Tyrique George (£5.5m) that led to the only goal of the game. Had George’s shot squirmed in of its own accord, and not been prodded in from one yard by Barry, then Dewsbury-Hall would have claimed the assist.

The former Leicester City and Chelsea man also stung Lukas Hornicek‘s (£5.0m) fingertips from outside the box.

This was one occasion when a bonus point for a blanking player was merited.

“I actually think the last two or three games, he’s really stepped up. He’s made a big difference for us in how he plays and what he’s doing. He’s just just given us that little bit more at the moment, which we’ve required.” – David Moyes on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

With Coventry at home next, there’s hope that these performances will translate into tangible Fantasy rewards.

Dewsbury

Above: Players sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI) in Newcastle v Everton

MORE XG FOR BARRY

Barry’s tap-in carried a whopping expected goals (xG) score of 0.9948 (see his xG shotmap below):

Dewsbury

In case you’re wondering why no shot ever gets a 1.00 xG rating, it’s worth recalling incidents like these…

We know what we’re getting with Barry now. He’ll get a bucketload of chances, most of them spurned, but the sheer volume of shots he racks up will ultimately see one creep in now and again.

Despite missing 13 of his 17 ‘big chances’ and being the second-biggest underachieving forward of 2026/27…

…he’s still joint-fifth among his positional peers for goals scored (four).

“We’re thrilled he’s getting the goals because, you know, you need your centre-forward to score in the Premier League. You need the goals, whether it’s this competition or in the cup competitions, and he’s stuck at it. He’s missed a few and we’re pulling our hair out quite often with him, because we know you don’t get too many big chances in the Premier League, and we’ve had quite a few this year and we’ve not taken them. So, thankfully, tonight it wasn’t a big chance, I’d say, but he was on the spot to get the goal.” – David Moyes on Thierno Barry

It’s worth noting that Barry took a whack from Fabian Schar (£4.9m) and looked in some pain, continuing after treatment. He came off around 10 minutes after that knock, but we’ve seen nothing yet to suggest it was anything other than a freshening up in attack.

BRANTHWAITE + FERNANDEZ-PARDO FITNESS UPDATES

Branthwaite, back in the side after a concussion, hobbled off shortly after Barry.

Thankfully for him and his owners, though, it was merely cramp.

“Jarrad went off. He was cramping in both legs, so we don’t think it’s too serious. But obviously, he’s been out for a couple of weeks, and we’re not nursing him back in, because I would have hoped he’d have got through, but he was struggling in the last 15 minutes.” – David Moyes

Newcastle meanwhile were again missing big-money signing Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (£5.9m). It sounds like he’ll return in Gameweek 10, at least.

“He was sick with a heavy virus. So, he was training yesterday the first time, but he was, in our perspective, not ready, not physically ready now, to be a part of the squad. Hopefully, he can make now progress, but it was hitting him quite heavily.” – Matthias Jaissle on Mathias Fernandez-Pardo

Newcastle substitute Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m) was sent off for two bookable offences very late on, so he’ll miss Gameweek 10.

GREALISH LATEST

Jack Grealish (£6.5m) was again made unavailable for selection, thanks to last week’s “breach of club discipline”.

David Moyes offered very little when asked about the loanee and his possible availability for Friday.

“Not available for tonight.

“I don’t know yet [if he’ll be back on Friday]. Don’t know.

“Of course there is [a way back for him at Everton], yeah. Yeah, of course there is.” – David Moyes on Jack Grealish 

MATCH SUMMARY

34 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. theshazly
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    WC11 and want to get a one week punt

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa MDC ( Thomas* / Davis )
    Rogers Cherki Barnes Gomez ( MGW )
    Haaland DCL Jackson

    1 FT / 5.6 ITB

    Do:

    A ) MGW > Gakpo
    B ) MGW > Tavernier
    C ) DCL > Isak
    D ) DCL > Evanilson
    E ) MGW & DCL >> Tav & Isak ( -4 )

    Please help lads!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I'd probably roll and have two transfers in GW12 after your WC.

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  2. JohnnyCroat
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Parker in at West Ham. Hopefully this means more Streets collaborations...

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    1. x.jim.x
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Promotion machine unfortunately

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    2. H Dog
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      There was a lot of talk when they got relegated about Nuno’s troubles with player management, so think all Parker has to do is get the squad happy and think we’ll then hear more soliloquies again.

      What they do with him if they get promoted will be interesting

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      1. JohnnyCroat
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Won't lie, would love for him to get promoted and stick around. Parker is loved in the East End and, while this doesn't mean success, that buys an extra few % from the players.
        You just know Danny Dyer is on the blower to Jarrod, making sure the squad understands.

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        1. H Dog
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Personally think ‘getting the club’ is a complete fallacy. Plenty of managers who know nothing of the club succeeding, and plenty who have attachment not (e.g. Ferguson didn’t have any idea about United and needed three years to change it, Shearer didn’t keep Newcastle up - is that because he didn’t spend all his playing career at Newcastle?!?!)

          What will help is having a proven record of promotion. As you said that buys the extra % (which I think should just be motivation/putting square pegs in square holes).

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  3. Bobby Digital
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Wonder if WC transfers are calculated towards a price change this season. Seems a lot more volatile than earlier seasons. Might just be the transparency though...

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    1. H Dog
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I think there has been more use of the non-WC chips but feel like the WC has been used as appropriately as other years (no data but normally expect out of every three people two have used it by the first international break and one still holds, my family ML has that exact situation). If you could I guess whether there have been more points hits this year would prove more transfers?

      I put it being more volatile down to two things
      1) quite a few misprices that the market is just correcting, or people wanting to get in on quickly before they correct (Brighton, defcon defenders of the year and Defcon defenders priced higher this year correcting back down, any premium not named Haaland going down)
      2) the increasing dopamine seeking society we are

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  4. Kane Train
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    PLEASE HELP. Which one would you rather do??

    A) Hall > De Cuyper
    B) Thomas > A.Silva

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori / Hall / Konsa
    Bruno / Palmer / Rogers / Groß
    Jackson / Haaland / Evanilson

    Bench: Dubruvka, Egan, Thomas, Slater

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    1. H Dog
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I’d do Silva for Hall, Thomas is fine to keep on the bench for the whole season

      Already have Verbruggen so don’t need de Cuyper for coverage. Some doubts long term whether he’ll keep in that LW role, but I’d be more worried about their ability to keep clean sheets.

      The better option now is Vuskovic, which makes this decision 50/50 (and considering the options you’ve picked Silva)

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  5. H Dog
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, Tarkowski, De Cuyper, Muha, Gvardiol
    King, Gross, Palmer
    Haaland, Jackson

    Tzolakis, MGW, Schade, Walle Egeli
    1 FT, 1.4 ITB

    What’s the priority here? I think it’s getting an Arsenal defender but Konsa’s now got enough doubt I don’t want him.

    A) MGW/Schade - Tavernier
    B) Wait a week and do King to Tavernier
    C) MGW - Tavernier and Gvardiol - Gabriel (-4)
    D) Gvardiol - Silva
    E) MGW - Kroupi

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  6. Dr Funk
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Saliba back in training - bad for Gabriel?

    Everyone is assuming that Saliva being back means Konsa will eventually lose his starting spot.

    But he has been a revelation for Arsenal. I think its more likely that minutes are shared (maybe not equally) between the 3 of them meaning Gabriel will start most but not all games.

    At 8m for a defender you really want him to start every game.

    Or do you think it will simply be Konsa losing out?

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    1. H Dog
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Think both are right, Saliba starts most games over Konsa but Konsa is there if either Saliba or Gabriel need managing (mins, knocks, champions league [which is where I suspect Konsa mostly plays over them])

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    2. x.jim.x
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A modern manager is not going to start two right-footed centre-halves by choice

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  7. Steiner
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Decided to hold JP.
    Considering Tavernier
    1.7M ITB

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori, De Cuyper, Konsa, Silva
    Palmer, Rogers, Manzambi, Groß
    Evanilson, Haaland

    Dubravka,
    Gibbs-White, Thomas, João Pedro

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    1. H Dog
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Evanilson means getting Tavernier is not essential. If you got him who would you start him over this week?

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      1. Steiner
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Maybe MGW

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        1. Steiner
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Transfer him in for MGW. And play him ahead of Manzambi

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          1. H Dog
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Mmm Man U are one of the fixtures I’d be looking to target this week. As most people have a Villa attacker maybe you’d be better of having one rather than two Bournemouth?

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            1. Steiner
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Good shout. Yeah will prob hold

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  8. JBG
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Would you bring in any of these, to then bench King (Newcastle home)?

    A) KDH
    B) Manzambi*
    C) Tavernier
    D) save ft and play King

    * Already have Jackson

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    1. Cloudvalley
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A or C, either way wait for the european fixtures to be played this week

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      1. JBG
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thanks, yeah always do that.

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  9. Tmel
    2 hours ago

    Which of these to prioritise bringing in for Hall this week?

    a) Muharemović
    b) Van Hecke
    c) Silva
    d) Vuskovic

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    1. JBG
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      A or D imo.

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    2. Cloudvalley
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A+B rotates well with eachother (buy both)

      D if you dont have de cuyper

      otherwise C :p

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    3. H Dog
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I’m going to assume you already have de Cuyper, I’d go Silva

      Muha is very good but the fans are restless so expecting a Farke sacking soon (uncertainty over his role and team form)

      Suspect the van hecke points have been missed so not essential. Silva consistently should get at least 4 points

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  10. Rollercoaster
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    As it is now, considering BB; 3xArs(HUL), 3xBHA(BRE), 2xCHE(SUN), 2xMCI(NFO) and 1xLIV(CRY), BRE(BHA), FUL(NEW), IPS(BOU), NEW(FUL) - thinking gw10 fixtures are perfect for BB

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    1. H Dog
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      GW16 - Brighton have Ipswich at home, City have Hull, Arsenal play United at home but is in the Christmas period so asking for 15 players could be difficult. Also have to play triple captain here if still have it.

      Ipswich’s best fixture is gw13 but not optimal for other teams.

      Not perfect but can see why this week

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  11. ARRichter
    51 mins ago

    Set team is:

    Verb
    Cala Konsa DeCp
    gross Palmer Rogers
    Isak Harland Jackson

    Do I play Tarvanier or Mazambi on midfield

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    1. Bobby Digital
      4 mins ago

      Tav

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  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    26 mins ago

    KDH is so frustrating to own.

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    1. Azool
      2 mins ago

      That’s because you’ve owned at the wrong time. Never buy a player who’s not in form.

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