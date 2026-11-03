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Saliba back in training: Latest FPL team news pre-Gameweek 10

3 November 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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While Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is still some time away, there’s team news from three more midweek press conferences to bring you today.

Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta, Liverpool‘s Andoni Iraola and Manchester City‘s Enzo Maresca will all face the media this afternoon/evening ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League ties.

Until then, we’ve got some key injury updates from all three clubs’ open training sessions.

You can read what Aston Villa‘s Unai Emery and Manchester United‘s Michael Carrick had to say on Monday here.

ARSENAL

William Saliba (back) is back in team training!

The centre-half’s return to the grass with his teammates was rumoured on Monday evening and has now been confirmed, with cameras spotting him today.

Arteta will hopefully give us an update on the Frenchman when he faces the media in Prague this evening. Ezri Konsa’s owners will be particularly keen for a return-to-play timeline, given that Saliba will soon threaten his minutes.

Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka (quad) remains out.

Max Dowman is still suspended domestically but can play in the Champions League.

LIVERPOOL

The Reds have named a 22-man travelling squad for their trip to Fenerbahce.

Liverpool’s travelling squad: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Munoz, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Barcola, Araujo, Nyoni, Chambers, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha, Danns.

The main omission is Ryan Gravenberch, who is suffering from a heel injury. The midfielder will remain at the AXA Training Centre to undergo treatment.

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out, too.

Andoni Iraola faces reporters in Turkey later.

MANCHESTER CITY

Enzo Maresca seems to have a fully fit squad bar medium-term absentee Antoine Semenyo (knee).

Youngsters Ryan McAidoo and Kaden Braithwaite were the only other players missing from training on Tuesday.

Maresca faces the media in Germany this evening.

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