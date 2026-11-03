UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 4 clean sheet odds

As the fourth round of UCL Fantasy nears, we take a look at the Matchday 4 clean sheet odds to identify which teams have the strongest defensive prospects.

These odds come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

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TOP PROJECTED CLEAN SHEET ODDS: MATCHDAY

SUMMARY

It should come as no surprise that Arsenal top the projected clean-sheet rankings heading into Matchday 4, with a 36% chance of a shutout. The English champions have already registered an impressive nine clean sheets this season, and an away meeting with Slavia Praha offers a good opportunity to reach double figures.

Not far behind are LASK, with a 34% chance. The Austrian outfit have conceded nine goals in their opening three Champions League matches, but a home fixture against bottom-placed Slovan Bratislava presents an excellent opportunity to secure their first European clean sheet of the campaign.

Borussia Dortmund are the only other side to reach 30%, although their home meeting with Real Betis may not be as straightforward as it appears. The Spanish outfit have already scored seven goals in Europe, suggesting Dortmund’s defence could face a difficult test.

Three European giants sit level on 29%, although none have been particularly convincing defensively. Barcelona are yet to keep a Champions League clean sheet and could struggle against Aston Villa, particularly with their high defensive line. Liverpool have also looked vulnerable, conceding seven goals already, while Real Madrid are still searching for their first shutout. However, a trip to AEK Athens offers Los Blancos an excellent chance to change that.

Elsewhere, Manchester City and Porto feature among the leading sides, alongside two less familiar names. Viking host Champions League newcomers Sabah, while Shakhtar Donetsk welcome Sporting CP. The latter could face a particularly difficult challenge against a Portuguese side that have shown plenty of attacking quality so far.