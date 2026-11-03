UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 4 projected team goals

Goals mean points in UCL Fantasy, so identifying the teams expected to score heavily can help us target the best attacking assets for Matchday 4.

So, here we take a look at our projected team goals for the upcoming round.

These projections come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 4 squads.

TOP 10 PROJECTED TEAM GOALS

Interestingly, it’s LASK who top the projected goals table this week. That may surprise some, but they face a Slovan Bratislava side that have conceded 13 goals in their opening three Champions League matches. The Austrian outfit have also shown their attacking quality, scoring six times across meetings with Liverpool and Sporting CP.

Having already netted 11 goals in three European outings, Barcelona are another side we would expect to see near the top. A home meeting with Aston Villa may look tricky on paper, but the Catalans’ outstanding attacking form suggests another productive evening could be on the cards.

Perhaps more surprising is the inclusion of PSV in the top three. Club Brugge head into the fixture following an impressive 3-0 victory over Lens, but facing a PSV side that scored seven goals in their previous outing presents a different challenge, particularly away from home.

A favourable fixture also puts Real Madrid among the leading sides. José Mourinho’s men have scored 10 goals in their opening three Champions League matches and now face AEK Athens, who conceded eight goals across their previous two European outings.

Both Manchester clubs feature, although Manchester United’s position is somewhat surprising after failing to score in their last two matches. Manchester City, meanwhile, face a potentially tricky trip to fourth-placed Bundesliga side Leipzig.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could enjoy success against Slavia Praha even with some rotation, while Borussia Dortmund have an appealing home fixture against a vulnerable Real Betis defence.

Completing the top 10 are Paris Saint-Germain and Inter. The reigning European champions face a Villarreal side that have impressed so far, while injuries to key attackers are another concern. Nevertheless, Luis Enrique’s side remain difficult to contain, even away from home.