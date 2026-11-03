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Who are the best Liverpool players to buy in FPL?

3 November 2026 7 comments
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Gameweek 10 looks like a superb entry point for Liverpool players, with a mostly favourable run of fixtures right the way through to the turn of the year…

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a deep dive into Andoni Iraola’s side.

HOW LIVERPOOL ARE SHAPING UP UNDER IRAOLA

FPL notes: Iraola on fatigue + Barcola fitness, Fulham improve 7

DEFENSIVELY SOUND…

Liverpool have made a solid start under Iraola, certainly from a defensive perspective.

The Reds have kept four clean sheets in nine matches, conceded only nine times and rank fifth for fewest expected goals conceded (xGC).

And since Ronald Araujo’s (£5.4m) deployment at right-back in Gameweek 3, it’s really shored up the backline…

Above: Teams sorted by fewest expected goals conceded (xGC) in Gameweeks 3-9

The fixtures haven’t been easy, either, with matches against all of the current top three (Arsenal, Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion), plus Brentford and Bournemouth.

… BUT A LACKLUSTRE ATTACK

The fact that Liverpool pinned Arsenal back for large periods on Sunday is a positive.

However, Iraola’s men failed to have a single shot on target, and over the season, haven’t looked particularly creative, with just 11 goals scored in nine matches.

In terms of the underlying numbers, they rank 11th for expected goals (xG), with 13.17.

Shot volume isn’t a problem, as they rank fifth for goal attempts (140), but they don’t create many clear-cut opportunities.

In fact, only Coventry City have created fewer big chances in 2026/27 so far…

Above: Teams sorted by fewest big chances (BC) in 2026/27 so far

FIXTURE BOOST

7 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    47 mins ago

    Might take a punt on Jacquet but looking at the numbers they've been lucky not to concede more

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  2. Supersonic_
    40 mins ago

    GTG
    Verb
    De Cuyper Cal Konsa
    Tav Mbeumo Gros Rogers
    Isak Jackson Haaland

    Leno Barnes Hall Gvardiol

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    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      5 mins ago

      Very good

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      1. Supersonic_
        2 mins ago

        Ta! Cant wait to get rid of the frauds on my bench but rolling so I have 2 FTs

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  3. marcus2704
    31 mins ago

    I was probably going to buy Tavernier this week in place of Mbuemo, but is anyone considering Barcola as an option now?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      6 mins ago

      I got both Tav and Barcola on my WC last week. Liverpool have very nice fixtures, but it is a bit of a punt.

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  4. Under my Cucurella
    21 mins ago

    Rank these options as transfer targets this week across 3 positions

    Attack:
    A: Isak
    B: Barry
    C: Evanilson (own Tav)

    Midfield
    A: Kudus
    B: Manzambi (own Jackson)
    C: Palmer (own Rogers)

    Defence
    A: Van Hecke
    B: Muharemovic

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