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Everton v Coventry team news: Branthwaite fit, no Thomas

6 November 2026 40 comments
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Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – the final round of matches before the November international break – gets underway with Everton v Coventry City this evening.

Kick-off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Jarrad Branthwaite is fit to start for the Toffees tonight.

The centre-back had been struggling with cramp in Monday’s win at Newcastle United but has recovered sufficiently to keep his place.

David Moyes had already confirmed on Thursday that Jack Grealish wouldn’t feature tonight.

The Everton boss has made one change to his team, and it’s an attacking one.

Tyler Dibling comes into the side to replace Jake O’Brien, who drops down to the bench.

That switch means that Merlin Rohl will be on right-back duties, having started on the wing on Tyneside.

No such tinkering from Frank Lampard: he sticks with the same starting XI that beat Sunderland last Saturday.

There’s again no Bobby Thomas, who misses his second successive match with a calf problem.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Rohl, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Maitland-Niles, Keane, O’Brien, Johnson, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Pinnock, Mfuni, Da Silva, Torp, Yirenkyi, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho, Awoniyi.

Subs: Bentley, Grimes, Tchaouna, Latibeaudiere, Kesler-Hayden, Thomas-Asante, Hamer, Simms, Cherif.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Barry hattrick 😛

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    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      That would a nice start to the GW

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  2. g40steve
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Cov to bust Eve 🙂

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  3. Supersonic_
    1 hour ago

    Missed deadline. Haaland captain... was Isak the play?

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    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      16 mins ago

      Haaland firm favourite

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    2. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Sorry to hear. Calafiori was the play. Next gameweek!

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    3. F4L
      1 min ago

      not much to separate the popular captain choices this GW tbf. can't ever go wrong with haaland but should be a fun GW with the variation!

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  4. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    53 mins ago

    Let’s go Barry

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  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    49 mins ago

    Preferred duo here folks??? Long term…

    A- Evanilson and Gabriel
    Or
    B- Isak and Vuskovic

    Cheers everyone

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Like B more

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Yeah I think I do too

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  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    48 mins ago

    Effective ownership GW10

    Haaland 176%
    Rogers 93%
    Calafiori 87%
    Konsa 81%
    De Cuyper 80%
    Groß 76%
    Palmer 76%
    N.Jackson 69%
    Tavernier 67%
    Raya 66%
    Evanilson 33%
    Isak 26%
    Verbruggen 24%
    Barry 24%
    Silva 21%
    Van Hecke 21%
    Gabriel 19%
    Mbeumo 19%

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    1. FPL Emu
      46 mins ago

      Scary as a non-Rogers non-Palmer non-Jackson manager

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        28 mins ago

        I know. I only own Palmer myself out of those 3.

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      2. Yank Revolution
        1 min ago

        The sofa is your friend.

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    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago

      Wow. Template is clear. I am playing the top 9 in this list with Haaland(c) + Barry + Trafford.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        38 mins ago

        Exactly. You need to own almost everyone over 60% there or your screwed.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          38 mins ago

          *you're

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        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          Really?

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        3. Brosstan
          just now

          If you think there are better picks out there, you absolutely dont need to own them...

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    3. F4L
      34 mins ago

      gabriel squeaking in now on these lists. slowly but surely

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    4. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      24 mins ago

      Not owning the highest scoring player in the game has been a bit of an oversight...

      Don't even know what to do about it at this point. Continue being an ostrich I guess 😆

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    5. banskt
      15 mins ago

      Don't have Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper, Palmer, Jackson.

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  7. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    45 mins ago

    Barry's Ballon d'Or arc starts now

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  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    43 mins ago

    Was there no embargoed press conference from Fabian Hurzeler today?

    Need to know how close Mitoma is.

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    1. boombaba
      7 mins ago

      I’m in Middlesbrough so I think he’s about 300 miles from me right now.

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  9. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    36 mins ago

    Do you think Kroupi jr could be the best Bournemouth mid after international break? Don't have any Bournemouth yet but tempted to wait a bit to get Kroupi

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  10. Max Robson
    32 mins ago

    My Team for this week! What do you think?

    Kinsky
    Konsa | Van Hecke | De Cruyper
    Palmer | Tavenier | Rogers | Manzambi
    Haaland ©️ | Jackson | Evanilson (VC)

    Leno | Jacquet | Calafori | Groß

    CHIPS
    Wildcard ~ ❌
    Free Hit ~ ❌
    Triple Captain ~ ✅
    Bench Boost ~ ✅

    ✅ ~ Got
    ❌ Used

    Please help on when to use my chips I've got no clue

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  11. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    Would you have played DCL or Muha this week?

    I played DCL and think I have made a big mistake

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  12. boombaba
    26 mins ago

    Why are there players over 100% but it says not predicted to change in price ?

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  13. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    Is LIVE FPL Price Changes working for you guys? It is not for me. If I don't make the change today that I want to, I will be priced out.
    Thanks!

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      It says "Calibrating status". So just give it an hour to calibrate I guess.

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Thanks MD

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  14. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    Is Manzambi worth bringing in for AV good fixtures? He doesn't get 90 mins of late, so rather concerning even though he is still scoring.
    Thanks!

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      Not even considering him personally. The low mins are a big red flag going into this congested winter period. Villa have Galatasaray and PSG coming up too.

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  15. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    Started Mykolenko over Muha. Coventry at home is as good as it gets fixture wise.

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Rudoni says hi 😉

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  16. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Tzolakis wildcarded in triple Arsenal defence to play against his own team this week 😆

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  17. Lingardium Leviosa.
    5 mins ago

    Barry feels like one of those troll-types who's gonna steadily bank points and then blank the week I bring him in...

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  18. Brosstan
    4 mins ago

    How many sitters have Barry missed so far?

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