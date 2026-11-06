Everton v Coventry team news: Branthwaite fit, no Thomas

Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – the final round of matches before the November international break – gets underway with Everton v Coventry City this evening.

Kick-off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Jarrad Branthwaite is fit to start for the Toffees tonight.

The centre-back had been struggling with cramp in Monday’s win at Newcastle United but has recovered sufficiently to keep his place.

David Moyes had already confirmed on Thursday that Jack Grealish wouldn’t feature tonight.

The Everton boss has made one change to his team, and it’s an attacking one.

Tyler Dibling comes into the side to replace Jake O’Brien, who drops down to the bench.

That switch means that Merlin Rohl will be on right-back duties, having started on the wing on Tyneside.

No such tinkering from Frank Lampard: he sticks with the same starting XI that beat Sunderland last Saturday.

There’s again no Bobby Thomas, who misses his second successive match with a calf problem.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Rohl, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Maitland-Niles, Keane, O’Brien, Johnson, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Pinnock, Mfuni, Da Silva, Torp, Yirenkyi, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho, Awoniyi.

Subs: Bentley, Grimes, Tchaouna, Latibeaudiere, Kesler-Hayden, Thomas-Asante, Hamer, Simms, Cherif.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.