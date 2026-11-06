Scott + Araujo: Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

Bournemouth players Alex Toth (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) are out for their trip to Ipswich Town, while Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) is with the under-21s as he builds fitness following his long spell on the sidelines.

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However, Alex Scott (tendon), earmarked for a potential Gameweek 10 return, has trained this week.