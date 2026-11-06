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Scott + Araujo: Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 10

6 November 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Bournemouth players Alex Toth (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) are out for their trip to Ipswich Town, while Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) is with the under-21s as he builds fitness following his long spell on the sidelines.

However, Alex Scott (tendon), earmarked for a potential Gameweek 10 return, has trained this week.

“He has started to train with the team. His load is still not at 100%, so we need to do the last steps and the last tests. It’s about sprinting, it’s about shooting. But he feels good, he trains with the team, and we are going to see until Sunday what we are going to do.” – Marco Rose on Alex Scott

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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