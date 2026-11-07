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Leeds v Spurs team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, no Stach

7 November 2026 286 comments
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There are just four Premier League matches taking place today.

The first of them is Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur, which kicks off at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

The big team news from the Leeds camp is that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start.

He’s been bothered by a foot problem of late but Daniel Farke said in his pre-match presser that he was “carefully optimistic” the striker would be available, and so it has proved.

As expected, Calvert-Lewin’s usual partners in crime in the Leeds attack aren’t in the starting XI. Noah Okafor is only among the substitutes, while Anton Stach misses out altogether. Farke described both as “major doubts” on Thursday due to niggling injuries.

Despite positive performances at Bournemouth, Harry Wilson and Dan James make way for the hosts.

In come Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha, so we’re assuming that means a change to a 3-5-2.

Roberto De Zerbi has made just one alteration from last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace.

It’s a conservative one on paper, with Pedro Porro replacing Dominic Solanke. That presumably means that Archie Gray, who has been deputising at right-back, moves into midfield.

James Maddison is again only among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Bogle, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Rodon, Gruev, James, Wilson, Aaronson, Okafor.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Gray, Kudus, Fernandes, Tel, Marmoush.

Subs: Gunter, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Solanke, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Davies, Williams-Barnett.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Lewin

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

286 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Spurs are so back

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    1. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Yeah, you can Tel.

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  2. wowo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    That Trafford save is at least a 10poniter swing in my team should it goes in

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    1. Warby84
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      I own Trafford so was lovely!!

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      1. Ball Ake
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Me too, he's proving a bargain. Should be England's GK for the next 10 years once he replaces little Picky.

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  3. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Anybody else annoyed by all these rugby w**** in the pub watching SCO NZL?

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    1. Ball Ake
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      No, it's a really good game. Feel free to tell them what you think of them though.

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    2. Warby84
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yes hate the rugby, bores me

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Much better than Leeds v Spurs to be fair

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    4. SM001
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Great sport. Always entertaining unlike some football matches.

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  4. CRAZY TRAIN
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Time to ditch Tarkowski, not justifying his premium price at all. But for who?

    (Other defenders: Van Hecke, MDC, Califiori, Davis)

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    1. theshazly
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Jacque, Muharemovic, Silva, Vuskovic

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  5. JBG
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Score now Spurs! Quickly

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    1. JBG
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      DeZerbi deserved that YC for putting out a toothless team

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  6. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Need dat quickfire Kinsky goal

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  7. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Trafford gets 3rd save now Kinsky turn please

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Just in time

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  8. Old Wulfrunian
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Muharemović you beauty!!!

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Just bought him now lol

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  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Lol Gallagher. Get in Muharemovic 11 pter

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  10. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    What was that Frank Gallagher?

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  11. el polako
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    10 points from Muharemovic- thank you FPL Fairy.

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    1. Lost for Wirtz
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Oh no! I was banking on 11 points!

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    2. Josh.E
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Justin on 9 too, hodl!

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  12. Brosstan
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Horror game week with just Van Hecke from that game

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    1. Kroenius
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      4 pts is ok, I've had enough 0's from Guéhi and Thiaw in the last couple of weeks, just hoping King doesn't outscore him now

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  13. JBG
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    You're up next Gabriel, goal, CS, defcon and whatever bps you can get.

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yes please - my captain!

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  14. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    What minute do Hull score?

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    1. Lost for Wirtz
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      32nd

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    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      93rd, Gabriel o.g. I expect given I own him.

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  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Bogle with a 7 pointer in the end, 1 bonus
    Could have even different!

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Lavely!

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  16. el polako
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Now I need my Timber punt to pay off.
    Goal and\or assist would be great.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Ballsy pick with White and Konsa fit. Good luck!

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      1. el polako
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thanks.

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    2. Bobby Digital
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      He's a bit expensive for me

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      1. el polako
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Brought him in on WC with the cheap midfielders is not that expensive.

        Not sure I’ll keep him long term should he carry on rotating with White.

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        1. Bobby Digital
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          1.5m more and you can get Gabriel

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  17. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    bye bye DCL one goal since sept 14th,che,city,pool in 3 of the next 5 games

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  18. Dynamic Duos
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Hall to

    A) Van Hecke
    B) Vuskovic
    C) Muharemovic
    D) Silva

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    1. PogChamp
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      D

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    2. Bobby Digital
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Depends on your rotation. All good options

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  19. lilmessipran
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Am i the only one here who doesn't own Muharemovic?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Nope

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    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      in my league (20) nobody owns a leeds def

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