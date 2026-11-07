Leeds v Spurs team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, no Stach

There are just four Premier League matches taking place today.

The first of them is Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur, which kicks off at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

The big team news from the Leeds camp is that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start.

He’s been bothered by a foot problem of late but Daniel Farke said in his pre-match presser that he was “carefully optimistic” the striker would be available, and so it has proved.

As expected, Calvert-Lewin’s usual partners in crime in the Leeds attack aren’t in the starting XI. Noah Okafor is only among the substitutes, while Anton Stach misses out altogether. Farke described both as “major doubts” on Thursday due to niggling injuries.

Despite positive performances at Bournemouth, Harry Wilson and Dan James make way for the hosts.

In come Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha, so we’re assuming that means a change to a 3-5-2.

Roberto De Zerbi has made just one alteration from last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace.

It’s a conservative one on paper, with Pedro Porro replacing Dominic Solanke. That presumably means that Archie Gray, who has been deputising at right-back, moves into midfield.

James Maddison is again only among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Bogle, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Rodon, Gruev, James, Wilson, Aaronson, Okafor.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Porro, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Gray, Kudus, Fernandes, Tel, Marmoush.

Subs: Gunter, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Solanke, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Davies, Williams-Barnett.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.