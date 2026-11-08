Scout Notes

FPL notes: Chelsea’s lack of creativity + Xhaka injury latest

8 November 2026 51 comments
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Sunderland produced a fine performance on Sunday, as they beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game.

CHELSEA DISAPPOINT

In a tough afternoon for Chelsea, Xabi Alonso’s men could only muster 0.53 expected goals (xG) on Wearside.

The Blues enjoyed plenty of possession, but they had just 10 shots on goal and created few clear-cut chances.

Cole Palmer (£9.8m) had a penalty shout turned away in the first half, while Morgan Rogers (£8.2m) headed Marco Palestra’s (£5.3m) cross wide from close range, but both players made little impact overall.

Pedro Neto (£6.6m), deployed as a striker just as he was against Manchester United last week, was also ineffective.

“We were running against the low block. We missed a bit of patience, a bit of quality and creativity in the last third to create more chances. You need to be more consistent and move the ball from one side to the other, and we didn’t do it good enough. We were trying but we were not producing much. So, yeah, with the first goal it was important and today, being behind, we didn’t produce enough.” – Xabi Alonso

Alonso opted for more steel in midfield for this match, with Jordan Henderson (£4.9m) joining Romeo Lavia (£5.0m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.3m) in a 4-3-3 formation. Estevao (£6.3m) subsequently dropped to the bench, despite his impressive display in the 2-0 win over Man Utd last weekend.

And that lack of creativity surely cost them, with the three midfielders managing just one key pass between them.

In reality, however, the problems run deeper, with Chelsea ranked among the bottom six teams for xG over the last six Gameweeks…

Above: Teams sorted by fewest expected goals (xG) over the last six Gameweeks

Joao Pedro (£7.7m) increasingly appears to be Chelsea’s most important player, then, having missed four of the Blues’ six matches during that run.

“You didn’t ask that last week when we won against United. For sure, we miss him. Even when we win, even when we lose, we miss some players that we have injured. For sure, we are waiting to have them back, because they are important. Now, we need to use the time to recover them, but we have to get ready for the next one.” – Xabi Alonso when asked how much Chelsea are missing Joao Pedro

MARTINEZ + ACHEAMPONG LATEST

Josh Acheampong (£4.5m) missed out for Chelsea, prompting Palestra to move to right-back.

“Yesterday Josh felt something and he was not fit to play.

“He is recovering from a minor thing. He missed the fitness to be ready for today but we are expecting that he will be back after the international break. It’s a pity because he was in a good moment.” – Xabi Alonso on Josh Acheampong

Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m) wasn’t quite ready to feature, either, despite having a protective mask fitted and pushing for a return.

“He has made a great effort to be available but probably it was too rash, too risky. So, he will use one more week, 10 days, to keep on training and get used to the mask. I’m sure after the break he will be available.” – Xabi Alonso on Emiliano Martinez

SUNDERLAND “TURNING POINT”

In many ways, this was the 2025/26 version of Sunderland, as they delivered a superb defensive display at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats won the midfield battle, and subsequently kept their second clean sheet in a row on home turf, with the returning Nordi Mukiele (£5.3m) a standout performer at the back.

He was one of just four players to bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points, with teammates Noah Sadiki (£4.8m) and substitute Jules Ahoka (£4.4m), as well as Chelsea’s Caicedo, who played as a centre-back after the break.

Sunderland also posed a real threat in attack, however…

Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) in particular impressed, with Levi Colwill (£4.8m) unable to deal with his power. He fired wide from a lovely Chemsdine Talbi (£5.2m) delivery, before winning the all-important penalty.

Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m) rolled it into the bottom corner to net his third league goal of the season – all of those strikes have been penalties.

“The aggression was there, the intensity was there, the energy was there. Three points at the end of it all. It was important before the international break, at the end of this nine-game block. The three points are crucial in the league, but also the reconnection with our identity and our fans.

“Every three days you have to reset and go again, but today the connection was perfect. It’s a good turning point. I would like to say it’s going to be consistent, but we have to stay alert. I’m happy to reconnect and happy for the three points, but there’s still a long way to go.” – Regis Le Bris

LE BRIS ON XHAKA

Granit Xhaka (£5.3m) had to come off after only three minutes, after he suffered a calf injury in the warm-up.

“It looks like a calf injury, but we don’t know exactly the timeframe at the minute. It was just the last sprint of the warm-up, that’s often the case.” – Regis Le Bris on Granit Xhaka

Xhaka – who was at least able to walk off – was replaced by Ahoka, 20, who really impressed in the middle of the park with Sadiki.

Brobbey also appeared to hobble off when substituted, although the post-match presser failed to elicit an update from Le Bris.

51 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Almost hoping someone gets an injury during the IB as again I have no idea who to bench!

    Kinsky
    Gabriel Vuskovic Van Hecke Calafiori
    Gomez Tavernier Rogers
    Haaland Isak Jackson
    Petrovic Manzambi Silva KDH

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    1. Stimps
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Bench Haaland

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Thiago to....?

    A. Isak
    B. Barry
    C. Jackson
    D. Evanilson

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    1. OptimusBlack
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      A

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    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      B

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    3. jonnybhoy
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      C

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    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      C

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    5. DA Minnion (Former great)
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      D

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  3. OptimusBlack
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Is this team needs a WC?
    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Muha Vuskovic Calafiori
    (Diop* N.Willimas*)
    Palmer* Rogers* Tavernier Groß Manzambi
    Haaland Jackson DCL*
    1FT

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    1. jonnybhoy
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      No way

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    2. snow pea in repose
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      No

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  4. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, Silva, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Mbuemo, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland (c), Jackson

    Lecomte, DCL, Muharemovic, Sangare,

    2ft 0.6 itb.

    Konsa to?

    A Van Hecke
    B Vuskovic (if I want him I have to do it now or I'll be priced out)

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  5. Stimps
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    DCL to Isak?

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    1. OptimusBlack
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yaaay

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    2. SalahFingers
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      I would say yes.

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  6. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Who to get for Hall?

    A. Vuskovic
    B. Van Hecke

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    1. SalahFingers
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Both decent but I'd prefer Vuskovic.

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    2. Bleh
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      I’ve gone Vuskovic.

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  7. SalahFingers
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Pickford + Kostoulas -> Verbruggen + Isak for free?

    That seems pretty decent right?

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    1. jonnybhoy
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Looks good

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      1. SalahFingers
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Cheers

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  8. jonnybhoy
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Would you sell Egan for Van Hecke / Vuskovic tonight before price changes. Got 4FT and would likely bench Mbuemo

    Raya
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper
    Mbuemo Palmer Rogers Gross Tavernier
    Haaland Jackson

    4m Muhremovic Wissa Egan

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    1. SalahFingers
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I am in basically the same position, but I'm keeping Egan instead. I'm basically keeping him for the bench unless perfect fixtures or injuries happen.

      You have to bench someone. He is perfect for that job. If you want to play 4 or 5 at the back, then I'd do the change you said, but then you gotta bench players like Mbeumo which seems wrong to me.

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  9. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    A or B here?!

    A) Mbeumo and Manzambi

    B) Wirtz and Kudus.

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    1. SalahFingers
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Probably A for me.

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    2. Ray85
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B

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  10. L.U.H.G.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    When everyone is fit . What is Arsenals back 4 ?

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    1. Clintymints
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Timber Gabriel Saliba Califiori

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      1. L.U.H.G.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        thanks

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        1. Clintymints
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Everyone's fitness and competition and rotation isn't facctored in, I guess thats the ideal back 4 but how ofter do we see it, idk

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  11. Clintymints
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Is triple Brigton defense too much? Have Verbruggen and Cuyper and might add Vskovic, seems like a lot, altenratively Silva could come in or even Muharemovic but the fixtures not great for the latter

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    1. SalahFingers
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      7 clean sheets in 10 games. No it's not too much.

      But obviously Gross is doing very well too. Do you really want to be without him?

      If they are all scoring, it doesn't matter.

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      1. Clintymints
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Oh damn I forgot about Gross, forgot to add em, I guess its between SIlva and Muharemovic! any preference?

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        1. SalahFingers
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          I prefer muhammarovic, but his fixtures are a bit dodgy: chelsea, Man city, Liverpool in the next 5, but thy also have ipswich and coventry.

          I'd probably still go muha.. but silva seems to be doing well

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          1. Clintymints
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Went for SIlva cause of the fixtures but yeah I agree he's decent. I've DCL and Cherki to sort out next. Triple Bourn too much> SIlva, Tav and maybe DCL > Evanilson?

            Alternatively could go big for Isak

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  12. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, Silva, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Mbuemo, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland (c), Jackson

    Lecomte, DCL, Muharemovic, Sangare,

    2ft 0.6 itb

    Konsa to?

    A Van Hecke
    B Vuskovic (if I want him I have to do it now or I'll be priced out)

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  13. Il Capitano
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    2FT 2.5m ITB

    Trafford
    Calafiori De Cuyper Konsa
    Palmer Rogers Tav Gross
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    Dub - Hall Egan Slater

    Guess I just wait and see what the IB brings here? Want Hall out but would lead to a big benching headache as it stands.

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  14. Well you know, Triffic
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    What are Palmer owners doing? Can't think of any decent replacements!

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    1. Esraj
      2 mins ago

      Waiting for João Pedro to return.

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    2. SalahFingers
      just now

      Keeping at least for Leeds at home

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  15. FDMS All Starz
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Brighton have kept 6 clean sheets in their last 7 games, do we really see this continuing? If not, then is a double up on their defence too much risk?

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    1. RICICLE
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I can see them keeping a number of further clean sheets, Vuskovic makes such a solid difference to that back line, Verbruggen and De Cuyper double up has served me brilliantly, and I even want Vuskovic but already tripled with Gross

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  16. RICICLE
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Good Ebening Gents!

    Verbruggen
    De Cuyper - Calafiori - Silva
    Gross - Palmer - Rogers - MGW
    Isak - Haaland - Jackson
    ______________________________
    Bentley: Muharemovic: Rudoni: Thomas*

    1FT, 0.3 ITB

    Extremely early thoughts here but nothing worth a transfer or a hit?

    I did want Van Hecke

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    1. RICICLE
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Sorry hit post too early there.

      I did want Van Hecke to rotate with Muharemovic but would need to take a hit for that and take funds from MGW/Palmer

      Shame as I’m 0.1 off doing MGW + Thomas > Wirtz + Van Hecke, but just leave it all for now and roll?

      Thanks guys.

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  17. Zizou
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Evanilson or isak

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    1. RICICLE
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      That’s tough. I’d still say Isak, Evanilson is doing well sure! However I feel like a lot of lucky chances have fell into his lap of late, Isak seems more, I dunno………assured.

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  18. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Price changes 9 November

    Rises:
    De Cuyper 5.5
    Isak 9.3
    Van Hecke 5.1
    Vuskovic 5.3

    Falls:
    Aït-Nouri 5.1
    Berge 4.8
    Brooks 4.9
    Donnarumma 5.4
    Dowell 4.3
    Emersonn 5.4
    F.Kadıoğlu 4.3
    Gvardiol 5.6
    João Pedro 7.6
    Mehmeti 4.7
    Tutierov 4.8
    Yalcouyé 4.4
    Zambrano 4.4

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  19. shuddahaddum
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Thanks Rainy

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  20. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    £105.0m squad value - 646 points - 972,480 rank

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    1. AAAFootball
      25 mins ago

      101.7 squad value - 694 pts - 135,166 rank

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  21. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Had to end my pain and took a -4 to rid myself of DCL disease

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