When are the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2026/27?

Looking at the 2026/27 calendar, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can make a pretty good guess when Blank and Double Gameweeks will occur.

Usually, these are caused by FA Cup and EFL Cup fixture clashes.

In recent seasons, however, we’ve seen disruptions caused by a global pandemic, train strikes, a winter World Cup, stadium renovations, weather and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here is what we know so far.

2026/27 FPL SCHEDULE

WEEKEND MIDWEEK Sat 22 August GW1 25 – 27 August Brighton’s Conf Lge playoff

+ EFL Cup R2 Sat 29 August GW2 2 September Sat 5 September GW3 8 – 10 September EFL Cup R3 (split)

+ Champs Lge MD1 Sat 12 September GW4 15 – 17 September EFL Cup R3 (split)

+ Europa Lge MD1 Sat 19 September GW5 23 September International break Sat 26 September International break 30 September International break Sat 3 October International break 7 October International break Sat 10 October GW6 13 – 15 October European group games Sat 17 October GW7 20 – 22 October European group games Sat 24 October GW8 27 – 28 October EFL Cup R4 Sat 31 October GW9 3 – 5 November European group games Sat 7 November GW10 11 November International break Sat 14 November International break 18 November International break Sat 21 November GW11 24 – 26 November European group games Sat 28 November GW12 1 – 3 December GW13 Sat 5 December GW14 8 – 10 December European group games Sat 12 December GW15 15 – 17 December EFL Cup QFs

+ Conf Lge MD6 Sat 19 December GW16 23 December (Christmas time) Sat 26 December GW17 29 – 31 December GW18 Sat 2 January GW19 5 – 7 January GW20 Sat 9 January FA Cup R3 12 – 13 January EFL Cup semis (one) Sat 16 January GW21 19 – 21 January Champs Lge MD7

+ Europa Lge MD7 Sat 23 January GW22 27 – 28 January Champs Lge MD8

+ Europa Lge MD8 Sat 30 January GW23 2 – 3 February EFL Cup semis (two) Sat 6 February GW24 9 – 11 February GW25 Sat 13 February FA Cup R4 16 – 18 February European playoffs Sat 20 February GW26 23 – 25 February European playoffs Sat 27 February GW27 2 – 4 March GW28 Sat 6 March FA Cup R5 9 – 11 March European round of 16 Sat 13 March GW29 16 – 18 March European round of 16 Sat 20 March GW30 + EFL Cup final 24 March International break Sat 27 March International break 31 March International break Sat 3 April FA Cup QFs 6 – 8 April European QFs Sat 10 April GW31 13 – 15 April European QFs Sat 17 April GW32 20 – 22 April Sat 24 April GW33 + FA Cup semis 27 – 29 April European semis Sat 1 May GW34 4 – 6 May European semis Sat 8 May GW35 11 – 13 May Sat 15 May GW36 18 – 20 May Sat 22 May GW37 + FA Cup final Wed 26 May Europa Lge final Sun 30 May GW38 Wed 2 June Conf Lge final

INITIAL THOUGHTS

It’s an extremely similar layout to last season’s, the main difference being the merged international breaks of September and October.

Like in 2025/26, there will be five midweek rounds of top-flight action. One in early December, two around the festive period, a mid-February set, plus another in March.

WHEN ARE THE BLANK + DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?

From above, we expect Blank Gameweeks 30 and 33 to occur. Those clash with the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semis.

The FA Cup final could lead to Blank Gameweek 37, but only if either participant is also in the Europa League final. It’s a less-than-likely scenario at present, and one to file under ‘cross that bridge if we come to it’.

As for doubles, 2026/27’s schedule currently has gaps for Double Gameweeks 32, 35 and 36.

In a nutshell: it’ll be mid-March before we encounter any Blank/Double Gameweeks. Unless an unexpected event occurs, of course…