When are the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2026/27?

Looking at the 2026/27 calendar, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can make a pretty good guess when Blank and Double Gameweeks will occur.
Usually, these are caused by FA Cup and EFL Cup fixture clashes.
In recent seasons, however, we’ve seen disruptions caused by a global pandemic, train strikes, a winter World Cup, stadium renovations, weather and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Here is what we know so far.
2026/27 FPL SCHEDULE
|WEEKEND
|MIDWEEK
|Sat 22 August
|GW1
|25 – 27 August
|Brighton’s Conf Lge playoff
+ EFL Cup R2
|Sat 29 August
|GW2
|2 September
|Sat 5 September
|GW3
|8 – 10 September
|EFL Cup R3 (split)
+ Champs Lge MD1
|Sat 12 September
|GW4
|15 – 17 September
|EFL Cup R3 (split)
+ Europa Lge MD1
|Sat 19 September
|GW5
|23 September
|International break
|Sat 26 September
|International break
|30 September
|International break
|Sat 3 October
|International break
|7 October
|International break
|Sat 10 October
|GW6
|13 – 15 October
|European group games
|Sat 17 October
|GW7
|20 – 22 October
|European group games
|Sat 24 October
|GW8
|27 – 28 October
|EFL Cup R4
|Sat 31 October
|GW9
|3 – 5 November
|European group games
|Sat 7 November
|GW10
|11 November
|International break
|Sat 14 November
|International break
|18 November
|International break
|Sat 21 November
|GW11
|24 – 26 November
|European group games
|Sat 28 November
|GW12
|1 – 3 December
|GW13
|Sat 5 December
|GW14
|8 – 10 December
|European group games
|Sat 12 December
|GW15
|15 – 17 December
|EFL Cup QFs
+ Conf Lge MD6
|Sat 19 December
|GW16
|23 December
|(Christmas time)
|Sat 26 December
|GW17
|29 – 31 December
|GW18
|Sat 2 January
|GW19
|5 – 7 January
|GW20
|Sat 9 January
|FA Cup R3
|12 – 13 January
|EFL Cup semis (one)
|Sat 16 January
|GW21
|19 – 21 January
|Champs Lge MD7
+ Europa Lge MD7
|Sat 23 January
|GW22
|27 – 28 January
|Champs Lge MD8
+ Europa Lge MD8
|Sat 30 January
|GW23
|2 – 3 February
|EFL Cup semis (two)
|Sat 6 February
|GW24
|9 – 11 February
|GW25
|Sat 13 February
|FA Cup R4
|16 – 18 February
|European playoffs
|Sat 20 February
|GW26
|23 – 25 February
|European playoffs
|Sat 27 February
|GW27
|2 – 4 March
|GW28
|Sat 6 March
|FA Cup R5
|9 – 11 March
|European round of 16
|Sat 13 March
|GW29
|16 – 18 March
|European round of 16
|Sat 20 March
|GW30 + EFL Cup final
|24 March
|International break
|Sat 27 March
|International break
|31 March
|International break
|Sat 3 April
|FA Cup QFs
|6 – 8 April
|European QFs
|Sat 10 April
|GW31
|13 – 15 April
|European QFs
|Sat 17 April
|GW32
|20 – 22 April
|Sat 24 April
|GW33 + FA Cup semis
|27 – 29 April
|European semis
|Sat 1 May
|GW34
|4 – 6 May
|European semis
|Sat 8 May
|GW35
|11 – 13 May
|Sat 15 May
|GW36
|18 – 20 May
|Sat 22 May
|GW37 + FA Cup final
|Wed 26 May
|Europa Lge final
|Sun 30 May
|GW38
|Wed 2 June
|Conf Lge final
INITIAL THOUGHTS
It’s an extremely similar layout to last season’s, the main difference being the merged international breaks of September and October.
Like in 2025/26, there will be five midweek rounds of top-flight action. One in early December, two around the festive period, a mid-February set, plus another in March.
WHEN ARE THE BLANK + DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?
From above, we expect Blank Gameweeks 30 and 33 to occur. Those clash with the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semis.
The FA Cup final could lead to Blank Gameweek 37, but only if either participant is also in the Europa League final. It’s a less-than-likely scenario at present, and one to file under ‘cross that bridge if we come to it’.
As for doubles, 2026/27’s schedule currently has gaps for Double Gameweeks 32, 35 and 36.
In a nutshell: it’ll be mid-March before we encounter any Blank/Double Gameweeks. Unless an unexpected event occurs, of course…