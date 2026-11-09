Fixtures

When are the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2026/27?

9 November 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Looking at the 2026/27 calendar, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can make a pretty good guess when Blank and Double Gameweeks will occur.

Usually, these are caused by FA Cup and EFL Cup fixture clashes.

In recent seasons, however, we’ve seen disruptions caused by a global pandemic, train strikes, a winter World Cup, stadium renovations, weather and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here is what we know so far.

2026/27 FPL SCHEDULE

WEEKENDMIDWEEK
Sat 22 AugustGW125 – 27 AugustBrighton’s Conf Lge playoff
+ EFL Cup R2
Sat 29 AugustGW22 September
Sat 5 SeptemberGW38 – 10 SeptemberEFL Cup R3 (split)
+ Champs Lge MD1
Sat 12 SeptemberGW415 – 17 SeptemberEFL Cup R3 (split)
+ Europa Lge MD1
Sat 19 SeptemberGW523 SeptemberInternational break
Sat 26 SeptemberInternational break30 SeptemberInternational break
Sat 3 OctoberInternational break7 OctoberInternational break
Sat 10 OctoberGW613 – 15 OctoberEuropean group games
Sat 17 OctoberGW720 – 22 OctoberEuropean group games
Sat 24 OctoberGW827 – 28 OctoberEFL Cup R4
Sat 31 OctoberGW93 – 5 NovemberEuropean group games
Sat 7 NovemberGW1011 NovemberInternational break
Sat 14 NovemberInternational break18 NovemberInternational break
Sat 21 NovemberGW1124 – 26 NovemberEuropean group games
Sat 28 NovemberGW121 – 3 DecemberGW13
Sat 5 DecemberGW148 – 10 DecemberEuropean group games
Sat 12 DecemberGW1515 – 17 DecemberEFL Cup QFs
+ Conf Lge MD6
Sat 19 DecemberGW1623 December(Christmas time)
Sat 26 DecemberGW1729 – 31 DecemberGW18
Sat 2 JanuaryGW195 – 7 JanuaryGW20
Sat 9 JanuaryFA Cup R312 – 13 JanuaryEFL Cup semis (one)
Sat 16 JanuaryGW2119 – 21 JanuaryChamps Lge MD7
+ Europa Lge MD7
Sat 23 JanuaryGW2227 – 28 JanuaryChamps Lge MD8
+ Europa Lge MD8
Sat 30 JanuaryGW232 – 3 FebruaryEFL Cup semis (two)
Sat 6 FebruaryGW249 – 11 FebruaryGW25
Sat 13 FebruaryFA Cup R416 – 18 FebruaryEuropean playoffs
Sat 20 FebruaryGW2623 – 25 FebruaryEuropean playoffs
Sat 27 FebruaryGW272 – 4 MarchGW28
Sat 6 MarchFA Cup R59 – 11 MarchEuropean round of 16
Sat 13 MarchGW2916 – 18 MarchEuropean round of 16
Sat 20 MarchGW30 + EFL Cup final24 MarchInternational break
Sat 27 MarchInternational break31 MarchInternational break
Sat 3 AprilFA Cup QFs6 – 8 AprilEuropean QFs
Sat 10 AprilGW3113 – 15 AprilEuropean QFs
Sat 17 AprilGW3220 – 22 April
Sat 24 AprilGW33 + FA Cup semis27 – 29 AprilEuropean semis
Sat 1 MayGW344 – 6 MayEuropean semis
Sat 8 MayGW3511 – 13 May
Sat 15 MayGW3618 – 20 May
Sat 22 MayGW37 + FA Cup finalWed 26 MayEuropa Lge final
Sun 30 MayGW38Wed 2 JuneConf Lge final

INITIAL THOUGHTS

It’s an extremely similar layout to last season’s, the main difference being the merged international breaks of September and October.

Like in 2025/26, there will be five midweek rounds of top-flight action. One in early December, two around the festive period, a mid-February set, plus another in March.

WHEN ARE THE BLANK + DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS?

FPL notes: Why Haaland was subbed + Semenyo benched

From above, we expect Blank Gameweeks 30 and 33 to occur. Those clash with the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semis.

The FA Cup final could lead to Blank Gameweek 37, but only if either participant is also in the Europa League final. It’s a less-than-likely scenario at present, and one to file under ‘cross that bridge if we come to it’.

As for doubles, 2026/27’s schedule currently has gaps for Double Gameweeks 32, 35 and 36.

In a nutshell: it’ll be mid-March before we encounter any Blank/Double Gameweeks. Unless an unexpected event occurs, of course…

Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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