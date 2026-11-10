FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 11?

10 November 2026 11 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

In ‘Goals Imminent’, we look at the underlying statistics to predict which players may score or assist in Gameweek 11.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive, not reactive, with their transfers.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses the underachievers who are ‘due’, using the latter’s popular data table.

Naturally, we’ll try to distinguish between poor finishers and those who have just been unfortunate.

GOALS IMMINENT

Liam Delap‘s (£5.3m) brace against Manchester City made him the biggest triumph from last week’s table, with Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) also scoring.

So, onto this week’s ‘imminent’ lot.

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

11 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    I think this article could do with a priority buy summary at the end of the article. Top 3 players to transfer in off the back of this data. At the moment, it chucks too many names at you.

    Open Controls
  2. _Greg
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I could do with a new midfielder... Alysson perhaps.

    Open Controls
  3. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    RMWCT:
    kinsky trafford
    gab konsa van hecke de cuyper silva
    tav gross rogers manzambi rudoni
    isak haaland jackson

    cant decide on these few picks:
    vuskovic vs de cuyper
    double defenses - brighton and arsenal essential?
    2 out of van hecke, muha and silva - maybe muha and van hecke to rotate with kinsy and trafford

    Open Controls
    1. HUMAN TRIPOD
      51 mins ago

      I'm not sure the Kinsky/van Hecke and Trafford/Muha double ups would make sense. I'd go Raya and £4m for the keepers, which isn't much more and maybe drop Konsa. Then 5 out of 6 from Gab/Muha/VH/DeC/Silva/Vusk.

      You'll have some benching headaches! You could downgrade Manzambi to a bench £4.5 midfielder to bank some cash for transfers going forward.

      Open Controls
    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Unless you're setting up for a BB, you'll have a nightmare benching headache with your Defs every week.

      Open Controls
  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Does anybody know whether Kroupi Jr. will start after the international break?!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      7 mins ago

      Kroupi is a bit expensive and he's competing for minutes with Kluivert

      Open Controls
    2. Ignasi M
      just now

      I wouldn't think he starts for two main reasons:
      (1) Kroupi has been out with a long term injury since the summer, so he will be phased back (4 months out I think)
      (2) Tavarnier and Evanilson have been phenomenal and they will be difficult to replace unless either drop in form
      (3) Bournemouth are purring without Kroupi.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.