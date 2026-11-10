Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 11?

In ‘Goals Imminent’, we look at the underlying statistics to predict which players may score or assist in Gameweek 11.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive, not reactive, with their transfers.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses the underachievers who are ‘due’, using the latter’s popular data table.

Naturally, we’ll try to distinguish between poor finishers and those who have just been unfortunate.

GOALS IMMINENT

Liam Delap‘s (£5.3m) brace against Manchester City made him the biggest triumph from last week’s table, with Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) also scoring.

So, onto this week’s ‘imminent’ lot.