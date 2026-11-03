FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 10?

3 November 2026 4 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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In ‘Goals Imminent’, we look at the underlying statistics to predict which players may score or assist in Gameweek 10.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive, not reactive, with their transfers.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses the underachievers who are ‘due’, using the latter’s popular data table.

Naturally, we’ll try to distinguish between poor finishers and those who have just been unfortunate.

GOALS IMMINENT

Cole Palmer (£9.8m) is the sole success from last week’s table, because neither Newcastle United nor Nottingham Forest scored.

Ordered by xG delta, table number one shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

4 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RICICLE
    11 mins ago

    Hey gents!

    Verbruggen
    De Cuyper - Calafiori - Muharemovic
    Gross - Palmer - Rogers - MGW
    Isak - Haaland - Jackson
    ______________________________
    Bentley: Rudoni: Hall: Thomas*

    1FT, 0.1 ITB

    I had originally planned on rolling but CANNOT have Hall in my squad any longer:

    Hall > Silva…..Van Hecke…..Porro?

    Sensible to just go for Silva?

    Silva’s rising like the price of Gold (Sorry not sorry haha)

    Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Wasn't Murillo who Glasner was banging on the table about?

    Open Controls
  3. Kane Train
    3 mins ago

    PLEASE HELP.
    Which one would you rather have? Already own Verbruggen.

    A) De Cuyper
    B) Antonio Silva

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      2 mins ago

      That’s a toughie! I’d say Silva to split the risk, but damn De Cuyper is playing brilliantly.
      I think now right at this moment and looking forward, I think I’d have the side with De Cuyper from the two in isolation.

      Open Controls

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