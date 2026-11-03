Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 10?

In ‘Goals Imminent’, we look at the underlying statistics to predict which players may score or assist in Gameweek 10.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive, not reactive, with their transfers.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses the underachievers who are ‘due’, using the latter’s popular data table.

Naturally, we’ll try to distinguish between poor finishers and those who have just been unfortunate.

GOALS IMMINENT

Cole Palmer (£9.8m) is the sole success from last week’s table, because neither Newcastle United nor Nottingham Forest scored.

Ordered by xG delta, table number one shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.