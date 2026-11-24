With a midweek of European football to come before Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), there’s some early team news to bring you.

Liverpool‘s Andoni Iraola and Manchester United‘s Mauricio Pochettino faced the media this afternoon/evening ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League ties.

We’ve got the key quotes from both managers in this article.

LIVERPOOL

Cody Gakpo (muscle) will not only miss Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Bruges but also the weekend’s Merseyside derby.

“I think with Cody, it’s a soleus injury, it’s a muscle injury. It’s not a big but I think we expected that he was out. He’s going to be out even for the weekend. It’s more predictable.” – Andoni Iraola

And there’s serious doubt over whether Ryan Gravenberch will be back by Sunday as he continues to deal with heel pain.

“With Ryan, it’s difficult to say. I think he is having pain. These things in the fascia are difficult to solve. You know sometimes it’s about managing the pain, but now it’s not in a good place and let’s see if we can find ways to solve a little bit the problem. But injuries [like this] are not easy to go normally.” – Andoni Iraola

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) also remain out, although the latter two have returned to training.

Away from injuries, Iraola was asked whether he has been “deliberately trying to manage” Alexander Isak’s minutes in the Champions League this season. The Swede hasn’t started a midweek game since September.

“I don’t think it has just been with Alex; I think we have been doing it with all the forwards, with the wingers, with the strikers. I think we’ve kind of been rotating the squad a lot because we need, with this schedule, to rotate a little bit. “For me, the most important thing is even if they don’t start, like the other day against Fenerbahce, [Isak] played 30 minutes, he scored, he had a good performance, so everyone should be ready to start or come from the bench, or even not play. I want them all to think they are important. “We have seen with Victor [Munoz] and Rio, how they can affect the games when they come from the bench – and with Alex, if that happens, it’s the same.” – Andoni Iraola

MANCHESTER UNITED

Leny Yoro will be available to face Brentford this weekend after his Gameweek 11 red card was overturned on appeal.

There’s a further boost in defence as Luke Shaw has returned to training after a muscle injury. He’ll be in the squad to face Sporting on Wednesday.

“I think he came from a small issue but now he needs to recover his best form. “It’s good to have him, because he’s experienced everything with the squad, but we’ll see if he can be involved tomorrow or not, from the beginning or during the game.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Luke Shaw

Manuel Ugarte (knee), Benjamin Sesko (calf), Carlos Baleba (hamstring) and Marcus Rashford (hip) remain out but the latter two are at least doing gym work now.