Forget the points already gone – ‘Goals Imminent’ uses Chief Scout statistics to predict which players are about to score.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses these underachievers, using the latter’s popular data table. Now, it’s here in article form!

Naturally, in this piece, we’ll try to distinguish between poor finishers and those who have just been unfortunate.

GOALS IMMINENT

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) was the sole success of Gameweek 11’s table, although, in fairness, only five of the eight names started.

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.