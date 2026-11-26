Ahead of the Double Gameweek, our Fantasy EFL contributors are back to reveal their teams and plans..

Here, they talk through their key picks, transfers, captaincy decisions and club selections for Gameweek 15.

I’ve gone with a 2-2-2 formation this week, doubling up on the Exeter City defence with Jack Bycroft and Jack Taylor . The home fixture against Crawley offers the better clean-sheet opportunity, although Taylor also has excellent defensive contribution potential. Jack Fitzwater’s yellow card warning (YCW) is another factor behind my decision.

and . The home fixture against Crawley offers the better clean-sheet opportunity, although Taylor also has excellent defensive contribution potential. Jack Fitzwater’s yellow card warning (YCW) is another factor behind my decision. Completing my defence is Ilias Bronkhorst , who faces Doncaster away and Stevenage at home. He’ll also take the vice-captain’s armband.

, who faces Doncaster away and Stevenage at home. He’ll also take the vice-captain’s armband. In midfield, I’m going with Charlie Lakin and Jordan Clark . Lakin leads my projections ahead of meetings with Rochdale and Rotherham, offering several attacking routes to points. Clark combines attacking involvement with interception potential and faces Oxford at home before travelling to Blackpool.

and . Lakin leads my projections ahead of meetings with Rochdale and Rotherham, offering several attacking routes to points. Clark combines attacking involvement with interception potential and faces Oxford at home before travelling to Blackpool. Up front, Joe Taylor takes the captaincy. I’m backing his goal threat across both Huddersfield fixtures, while Kyle Wootton gives me a route into the Stockport attack. The Hatters rank highly in my attacking projections and face Leyton Orient and Mansfield.

takes the captaincy. I’m backing his goal threat across both Huddersfield fixtures, while gives me a route into the Stockport attack. The Hatters rank highly in my attacking projections and face Leyton Orient and Mansfield. For my club picks, I’ve opted for Barnet and Huddersfield Town . Both lead my projected club points, with Barnet boasting the strongest projected attack and Huddersfield the highest expected clean-sheet total. It does leave me more reliant on teams already represented in my player picks, but I’m happy to take that risk.

and . Both lead my projected club points, with Barnet boasting the strongest projected attack and Huddersfield the highest expected clean-sheet total. It does leave me more reliant on teams already represented in my player picks, but I’m happy to take that risk. As always, my team could change depending on the starting line-ups.

In goal, I’m going with Chesterfield’s Zac Hemming , who faces Swindon away and Exeter at home. Both fixtures offer decent clean-sheet potential.

, who faces Swindon away and Exeter at home. Both fixtures offer decent clean-sheet potential. Jack Taylor takes the first defensive spot. Exeter are strong at home, and Taylor should pick up plenty of points through clearances. Joining him is Harry Souttar , with Leicester’s defensive form and upcoming fixtures making him an appealing option.

takes the first defensive spot. Exeter are strong at home, and Taylor should pick up plenty of points through clearances. Joining him is , with Leicester’s defensive form and upcoming fixtures making him an appealing option. My midfield consists of Charlie Lakin and Kyle Dempsey . Both offer some set-piece involvement, and I expect them to be popular picks this week. Lakin takes the captain’s armband due to his recent form and favourable fixtures.

and . Both offer some set-piece involvement, and I expect them to be popular picks this week. Lakin takes the captain’s armband due to his recent form and favourable fixtures. With a lack of convincing midfield alternatives, a two-forward formation looks like the obvious approach this week. I’m currently backing Joe Taylor and Jayden Wareham , with the latter taking the vice-captaincy. However, Emil Riis could replace Wareham depending on the starting line-ups.

and , with the latter taking the vice-captaincy. However, could replace Wareham depending on the starting line-ups. Huddersfield Town are locked in as my first club pick. They’re arguably the best side in League One right now. I’m also backing Chesterfield, whose excellent underlying numbers and favourable fixtures make them an attractive selection.