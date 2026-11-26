The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 12 continue on Thursday, with four Premier League managers facing the media and set to provide us with some all-important team news.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from all these pressers in the article below.

You can read what Oliver Glasner had to say in his press conference, held on Wednesday, here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Thursday’s FPL press conferences 🚨 🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

🩵 1.30pm – Lampard

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

🐝 2pm – Andrews https://t.co/IEZWZj54g7 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 26, 2026

CHELSEA

Xabi Alonso is not expecting anyone back for the trip to Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Joao Pedro (quad) looks set to miss out again, then, along with Jorrel Hato (back), Maxence Lacroix (hamstring) and Reece James (knee).

It’s not clear whether Alonso is including Jamie Gittens (ankle) in that; the winger has been in training since last week.

“No.” – Xabi Alonso on whether any of his injured players, in particularly Joao Pedro, will return in Gameweek 12

“It’s one less week than the last game, so we are closer to recovering, but not for this game.” – Xabi Alonso on Maxence Lacroix

Moises Caicedo has recovered from a knock he sustained against Leeds United, at least.

“Yes, [he has trained this week]. He’s going to okay for tomorrow.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

Alonso has confirmed that Wesley Fofana has apologised for comments made in an interview this week, and considers the matter “closed”.

LEEDS UNITED

Other than the surplus-to-requirements Mateo Joseph (knee), Leeds are injury-free as it stands.

“As it stands, everyone’s available [and] came through the last gameday and also through the week. No injuries to report.” – Daniel Farke

More to follow

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Nathan Collins (knee), Kaye Furo (metatarsal) and Rico Henry (hip and quad) remain sidelined for the Bees.

So too does Igor Thiago, who serves the second game of his three-match suspension.

As for long-term absentees Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring), they had another run-out for the B team on Sunday.

Andrews hopes to have Dasilva and Milambo back in a competitive matchday squad before Christmas.

“Yeah, that would certainly be the plan. We have a few games before then. They played 45 minutes the other night in the B-team game. They both played well and came through the game well. “They’re building the fitness level that’s needed to come into the first-team space, but they’re training with us pretty consistently. They’ve been in and out to be ready for the B-team game. “They’ll continue that over the next week or two and then hopefully they can gatecrash the first-team squad.” – Keith Andrews on Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva, via the Brentford website

There are no fresh concerns for the trip to Old Trafford.

COVENTRY CITY

Taiwo Awoniyi will miss Gameweek 12 with the ankle injury he picked up last weekend. It sounds like he may be out for a while, too.

“T’s got a significant injury in his ankle area. It’s more complicated for me to explain to you guys. We don’t know the significance of it yet but he won’t be available for the weekend. I’d rather give you the details when I know them fully.” – Frank Lampard, via Coventry Live

Haji Wright (quad) also remains sidelined despite returning to training, but Caleb Yirenkyi (unknown) could return.

“With Haji, he’s working towards being fit, so he’s going to be a few weeks away from being available for us. We’re hoping Caleb can be involved in this game; he got his injury on international duty, but we’ll have to see.” – Frank Lampard, via Coventry Live

Josh Eccles (ankle), Aurele Amenda (calf) and Luke Woolfenden (knee) remain out.