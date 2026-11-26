With the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) winter fixture frenzy about to ramp up, could Gameweek 12 be the time for a Wildcard?

Whether it be David Raya’s (£6.2m) injury worries, Erling Haaland’s (£15.8m) growing barren run or any other concerns, from bans to poor form, many managers may well be eyeing up the opportunity to refresh their squads – particularly after a generally disappointing Gameweek 11.

Below, we run through some of the pros and cons of doing so, as well as providing two Raya-related drafts.

PROS

DITCH THE DEADWEIGHT

It’s always satisfying to banish an unwanted player and replace them with someone you’ve watched bring in points for others. Catch you later, Manchester City assets? Goodbye, James Tarkowski (£6.2m)? Wildcarding lets you make unlimited switcheroos.

By holding off on hitting the button, you’ve been able to gather a useful amount of data, too.

PREPARE FOR THE FIXTURE FRENZY

Knowing what’s coming up, it’s a great time to make sure your 15-man squad is in tip-top shape.

This is perhaps more important now than at any point in the season so far, as we’re about to see multiple midweek Gameweeks occur, plus the extra matches from European and EFL Cup action.

It’s a lot to stay on top of. Thankfully, Scout has you covered with a run-down of when every team will play between now and the new year. But a squad filled with reliable starters in both your XI and on the bench should make things more manageable.

Gameweek 12, coming days before the first bunch of midweek chaos, is an opportunity to ensure your squad depth is sufficient.

JUMP ON FIXTURE SWINGS

Additionally, several in-form clubs have strong medium-term fixtures, like Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Leeds United.

Players from these teams can replace any current deadwood.

CONS

ARE THERE EASIER ENTRY POINTS – LIKE GAMEWEEK 16?

One potential downside to activating now is that Gameweek 12 isn’t a great entry point for some wanted players.

Arsenal, for instance, face a Manchester City side that can be formidable on their day, despite their current bad run.

Meanwhile, in-form Liverpool are about to have a Merseyside derby versus wounded Everton. That might test their mettle.

All in all, several Gameweek 12 fixtures look difficult to call, and that’s without even factoring in the possibility of some rotation and/or early subs.

One could therefore argue that holding firm until, let’s say, Gameweek 16 could provide a better starting point. That weekend, there should be less impact from surrounding midweek games (only the EFL Cup quarter-finals precede it), as immediate fixtures look a little more appealing for Arsenal (v Manchester United), Man City (v Hull City), Bournemouth (v Coventry City) and Brighton (v Ipswich Town), with Liverpool also at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

For a few of these, together with Brentford, Leeds and Chelsea, this moment also begins a nice-looking festive period.

MORE EVIDENCE NEEDED ON NEW MANAGERS?

We wrote in last week’s Wildcard piece that we might need more evidence on Man United and Crystal Palace players, as they’ve got new managers. The same is true here.

Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank were both defeated in their first outings, and the former’s midweek in Lisbon is also a difficult one from which to take many concrete lessons.

Palace’s fixtures aren’t great after this weekend anyway, admittedly. Yet the Red Devils have a few promising games on the horizon. That’s why it would be good to see Pochettino’s side at least get through a full league game with 10 men and minimal goal-causing errors before investing any serious money into them.

KEEP IT FOR EMERGENCIES

As ever, you can also argue that your Wildcard is worth keeping intact for emergency situations.

Planning for the fixture pile-up is all well and good, but the chip could be more useful as a get-out-of-jail card should a combination of injuries, suspensions and unexpected rotation occur.

Don’t play the chip now just for the sake of it. Particularly if your team is already fairly well set up and you have a healthy stash of free transfers that can be used instead.

GAMEWEEK 12 WILDCARD DRAFTS

IDEA 1: YES TO RAYA

This first draft includes Raya, in case there is any firm indication that the shotstopper will be ready for Sunday. More than what Mikel Arteta offered in midweek.

If the Spaniard is good to go, he could line up behind a high-floor, high-ceiling back four built around popular Brighton duo Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m) and Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m), FPL’s two highest-scoring defenders. The high-flying Seagulls have solid fixtures well into the new year, and the merits of this pair are well-documented.

Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.2m) combines decent defensive contribution (DefCon) potential with serious set-piece threat in a Spurs side boasting four wins from five, and three clean sheets in the last four.

Bournemouth’s James Hill (£5.7m) earns a nod, having gone seven straight Gameweeks without a blank and racking up two double-digit hauls along the way.

In midfield, Florian Wirtz (£7.4m) combines fixtures and personal form, recently exploding into life as the Reds’ attack starts to click.

Marcus Tavernier (£6.8m) is another offering multiple routes to points through his potential for goals and assists. Despite the looming threat of a one-match suspension, his popularity and consistency are still worth selecting, just like Pascal Gross (£6.3m). FPL’s second-highest points-scorer even delivered a DefCon reward last week.

However, Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) needs to convince some scorned early-season backers that he’s worth the money again. Two midweek Champions League goals go some way towards that, even though one was a penalty and the other was rather lucky. After hosting Brentford, it’s Newcastle United, Coventry and Crystal Palace.

Rounding out the engine room is Sunderland’s budget-friendly Jules Ahoka (£4.4m). He’s a bit of a DefCon machine, but we shouldn’t need him at all.

Into the frontline, Nicolas Jackson (£7.3m) is worth backing for Aston Villa’s great fixtures despite his side’s run of draws.

Leeds’ main man Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) offers a great next three home fixtures, starting with Coventry. This allows a benching of Haaland at the Emirates Stadium to be feasible.

By downgrading Bruno to Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m), we could have Alexander Isak (£9.4m) as an alternative to Calvert-Lewin.

IDEA 2: NO TO RAYA

If Raya is ruled out, or if you simply don’t want to take the risk, then Leeds’ James Trafford (£5.1m) and Spurs’ Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m) offer a wonderful long-term rotation.

To still cover Arsenal’s defence, out goes van Hecke for Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m). Like Haaland, the centre-back could feasibly be benched this Gameweek.

To accommodate the pricey Brazilian, Fernandes can make way for teammate Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m). The former Brentford attacker’s early withdrawal at Anfield was an anomaly due to the early red card, so he should remain in the starting XI.