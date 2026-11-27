We’ve not seen Fabian Hurzeler’s presser – possibly because it was filmed last night and embargoed till today – but Sussex Express reports that Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) remains out.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 12

“Kaoru won’t be available. That’s what I can say. But I’m quite positive that all the other players will be available. “Like I said a few weeks ago, we have to be patient with him. He’s getting really close, so I think in the next one or two weeks he’ll be back training with the team. That’s very positive.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

The “other players” Hurzeler is confident about appear to be Olivier Boscagli (illness) and Jaouen Hadjam (minor issue), who missed Thursday’s win over Craiova. On Wednesday, the Brighton boss said he was “quite convinced” those two would be options for Sunday.

Diego Gomez was merely rested for the midweek match.

Stefan Tzimas (knee) is back in training but will play with the under-21s first before returning to first-team contention. Evan Ferguson (ankle), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified) and Malick Yalcouye (knee) are also out.

Matt O’Riley was taken off at half-time last night with an ankle issue.