Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m) finally delivered on his underlying numbers on Friday night, belatedly rewarding the patient Fantasy managers who stuck with him during a barren run of returns.

Gibbs-White’s brace helped Nottingham Forest claim another big-six scalp, with opponents Chelsea underwhelming yet again in defeat.

Here are our Scout Notes from the City Ground.

CHELSEA PLUMB NEW DEPTHS

Porous at the back, limp up top – there’s not a great deal going for Chelsea at present. The one saving grace in Gameweek 13 is that they’re facing a side even worse than them, at least defensively, in the shape of Crystal Palace. Even that fixture isn’t enough of a carrot for some owners:

Cole Palmer (£9.7m), who has already dropped in price, wasn’t even the worst culprit on Friday. Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) was totally anonymous up top, while Morgan Rogers (£8.3m) had a shocker.

The main issue with Palmer, as is becoming very apparent, is the minimal open-play goal threat. He was one of the few trying (and failing) to ‘make something happen’ at the City Ground, but that often meant dropping to collect the ball.

In a nutshell, this is Palmer in recent weeks – on the ball more, in the box less:

Passes he made to others (his season rank) Passes he received in the opposition box GW9 85 (1st) 0 GW10 69 (2nd) 0 GW11 63 (joint-3rd) 0

While Rogers was very poor, he was at least in the areas you’d want him to be in. A total of eight penalty box touches was the most anyone had on Friday, while he also registered two shots (one good opportunity scuffed from a corner) and two chances created.

At the back, more calamitous behaviour. Only Palace (27) have conceded on more occasions than Chelsea (23). The backline has changed every single Gameweek, with Levi Colwill (£4.8m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) seemingly at rock bottom. The former was benched on Friday, the latter hooked early in the second half. Alonso even started Moises Caicedo (£5.3m) at centre-back, with minimal effect.

The Chelsea boss talks of finding ‘solutions’, but we’re yet to see any that work.

“Overall, yes, we can do better. I think that we are going through a difficult moment of confidence, that things are not clicking, things are not going the way we want. We know that in football, this can change quick or this can continue. It’s down to us to work and to find those solutions to have a better feeling on the pitch and to get better results because that’s what we need.” – Xabi Alonso

EMEGHA-3 (GIBBS-WHITE-1)

The only consolation for the Blues on Friday was the two-goal cameo from Emmanuel Emegha (£4.9m). Bafflingly benched despite a Gameweek 11 goal, he replaced the ineffective Welbeck at half-time.

He showed composure to finish after Pedro Neto‘s (£6.6m) blocked shot fell into his path, while he bagged his second goal, a header, from the Portuguese winger’s cross.

Surely a start beckons in Gameweek 13?

“He’s having a good impact in the last two games, today in the second half. We knew that between Danny [Welbeck] and him, we had to manage the whole game and he has done well. But that’s a positive from many other things that we can do better.” – Xabi Alonso on Emmanuel Emegha

In case you’re wondering why Emegha and, in particular, Neto gobbled up the bonus points and Gibbs-White was left with one, here’s a breakdown of the Bonus Points System (BPS) scores from our Members Area:

Players get fewer baseline points for penalty goals (P, above), for starters. Then there are all the extras that Neto managed that Gibbs-White didn’t: pass completion (PC), recoveries (Rec), tackles (Tkl), big chances created (BCC), crosses (Cr), dribble (Dri) and fouls won (FW).

GLASNER WANTS GIBBS-WHITE IN SHOOTING POSITIONS

Above: Players sorted by shots in Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Gibbs-White registered his highest shot tally (five) of the season on Friday. He hasn’t topped that total in three years, in fact.

Penalty-taking duties are a boon. He netted one here, after Liam Delap (£5.3m) was fouled, to put Forest 2-1 up.

But as encouraging was his run for his second goal, with Gibbs-White flicking in Xaver Schlager‘s (£4.9m) superb pass. So often the arch-creator, Glasner wants the England international to make more of those dashes into threatening positions.

“To be honest, today he had more finishes himself than I think in all the other games before. And that’s where we want to have him.” – Oliver Glasner on Morgan Gibbs-White

CAN FOREST DO IT ON A COLD WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN HULL?

So, this was another spirited showing from Forest against a ‘big’ club under the floodlights.

Igor Jesus (£5.6m), in for Dan Ndoye (£5.5m), set the mood with an early volleyed/shinned goal before Gibbs-White’s brace.

The Tricky Trees’ three wins have come against Aston Villa, Manchester City and now Chelsea, while they’ve also drawn with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The problems have come against the more physical also-rans – and that’s exactly who Forest face in three of the next four Gameweeks:

“I feel there are, let’s say, two kinds of games in the Premier League. “Let’s say the ones that are very tactical: we know exactly how they want to build up… so, the players know exactly, they will stick to the plan, 100%. And then we can now play with this intensity, as we were outrunning them by six kilometres again. So, the players are now fit enough to get this intensity on the pitch. And then it’s really tough, I think, to create chances against us. “And there is the second part of games where it’s not so tactical, where it’s more physical, where it’s more direct with balls in behind, with long balls, with second balls, with a lot of duels, with set pieces. And in these kinds of games, we were struggling so far. And in five days, it’s the next chance [to improve], because I expect a more physical game against Hull.” – Oliver Glasner

“I think it suits us more when a team has more possession because we get to absorb it and then counter.” – Morgan Gibbs-White on playing the ‘bigger’ teams

CAICEDO DELIVERS DEFCONS AT CENTRE-BACK

We’ve already discussed Caicedo’s stint at centre-back, and that helped him to a match-best 17 defensive contributions (DefCons).

Murillo (£5.5m), meanwhile, delivered DefCon points for the eighth time in 2026/27. No Premier League player in any position can top that.

MATCH SUMMARY