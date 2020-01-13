163
Has Arsenal’s defence improved enough for FPL investment?

Recent performances and a favourable schedule could put Arsenal’s defensive assets on the Fantasy Premier League radar.

While even considering these sorts of players might be considered high-treason by many, it is undeniable that the Gunners have made progress since Mikel Arteta took over last month.

With matches against Sheffield United, Burnley and Newcastle between now and Gameweek 26, there could be a window of opportunity for Fantasy managers looking for differential options.

In this article, we are going to provide an update on Arsenal’s defence to see if Gameweek 22 provided enough evidence of improvement ahead of those appealing fixtures.

What progress did Arteta make in Gameweek 22?

It seems fair to say that Arsenal were a little unfortunate not to come out of their Gameweek 22 trip to Crystal Palace with a clean sheet and all three points.

For the first time in roughly a year, the Gunners came into the match with an unchanged starting XI, which appeared to help them established control over proceedings in the first half.

After dominating possession for large spells, the loss of Lucas Torreira (£4.7m) at interval saw them pegged back by a heavily deflected Jordan Ayew (£5.0m) shot and it’s worth remembering they had to play the final 24 minutes with only ten men.

Despite conceding, Arsenal are still showing improvement against the first 18 matches of the campaign, when Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg were at the helm.

During that period they conceded 1.5 goals per game but this has reduced to just 1.0 per game between Gameweeks 19 and 22 – Arteta’s first four matches.

However, the question on Fantasy managers’ lips is whether the Gunners are showing enough of an improvement to warrant investment.

In order to do that, we will have to dig deep than the goals conceded during Arteta’s brief time in charge and look instead at the underlying statistics.

What does the underlying data say?

  1. FortunesAlwaysHiding
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Trying to steal a march in my draft league. Once Liverpool have the title wrapped up, is it likely that Foden will get more game time for City? I'm looking at potentially bringing him in for my team.

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I don't see the correlation.

      By Guardiola's own admission it's impossible for City to close the gap, so it begs the question as to why Foden still doesn't start.

      Open Controls
      1. FortunesAlwaysHiding
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Well quite. Sunday Supplement gave some suggestions to this. The feeling was perhaps he is still in awe of the players he is surrounded with rather than seeing himself as an equal. I'm not sure how that would effect his performances on the pitch, as he always seems to perform to a good standard.

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Or maybe Pep just oversold his ability and he isn't ready

          Open Controls
      2. Syd.
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Who does he drop for Foden?

        You also need to remember he is only 19 and has played quite a few games this season.

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Begins phasing out David Silva.
          Has it been confirmed this is his last season with City?

          Open Controls
        2. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          David Silva, he's off anyway. I think the questions and doubts come because Pep himself has bigged Foden up as the best player he's ever managed. You have to control your own hype

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            I’d like to think that comment he made about Foden was lost in translation.

            Open Controls
            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Perhaps so. Bit strange to say that if he did. There's better young players at City let alone Bayern and Barcelona.

              Open Controls
          2. Syd.
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Pep does talk a lot of shite at times

            Foden will get plenty of games in the future he still has his whole career ahead of him.

            Open Controls
    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think once the league is done we’ll see big changes for both City and Liverpool, especially if they’re still in the CL, and FA cup.

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think we’ll see a gradual “tightening up” by Liverpool as they draw closer & closer to the league

      Less goals scored, less goals conceded, and more rotation of the attackers to give the likes of Origi, Shaq, Minamino more game time

      Open Controls
      1. Syd.
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Liverpool will be wanting to break records so it is quite possible there will be no easing up.

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          If they don't lose a game I think this will be the case. To do centurions + invincibles could be a possibility, but I think the latter largely depends on a few away games

          Open Controls
  2. JoeSoap
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which transfer/s would you prefer this week? Anything better, bearing in mind I would like double Pool defence?

    A. Jimmy>Ings
    B. Aurier/Soyu>Gomez
    C. Maddy/Martial>Sarr/Grealish/Doucore/Other
    D. Aurier/Soyu>TAA (would also need to do C for this move)

    Have 2FTs & 1.2 in bank. Happy to take a hit over next two weeks, if need be.

    McCarthy
    Aurier, Soyu, Lundy
    Salah, Martial, KDB, Maddy
    Vardy, Rashford, Jimmy
    Gazza, Rico, Dendo, Kelly

    Open Controls
    1. goldengove
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Aurier out... he has been pretty dire

      Open Controls
    2. Sid07
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  3. goldengove
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Sorry semi repost...

    Looking to move in Stephens / Holgate... who priority to go?... currently on Rico

    a) Rico
    b) Kelly

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Rico

      Has probably lost his starting place

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        I wouldn’t be so sure. They were even worse when he was benched.

        Open Controls
        1. Syd.
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          That said CP are still more likely to keep a clean sheet where as Bournemouth are letting in goals for fun

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yes sir; I do agree on that

            Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Rico. CP decent fixtures and don't tend to concede a lot.

      Open Controls
    3. goldengove
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cheers all, he's gone!

      Open Controls
  4. Sid07
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ryan button
    Taa soy Rico Kelly Lund
    Mane salah kdb martial grealish
    Vardy muapay greenwood

    2ft 0.0 Itb

    1) downgrade martial upgrade greenwood to ings
    2) fix Rico and Kelly
    3) any other suggestions

    Open Controls
    1. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      2, unless you want to get Ings or Deeney in by downgrading either Martial or Grealish to someone like Fleck.

      Open Controls
  5. HamezMace
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    After a bad week and big red arrow I’m tempted by a -8, I want you to tell me I’m crazy, or genius please,

    Current team,
    Fabianski, McGovern
    Trent, Soyuncu, Lundstram, Kelly, Kiko
    Salah, Mane, KdB, grealish, Zaha
    Jiminez, Vardy, (Greenwood)

    Fabianski, Zaha, Greenwood to McCarthy, Dendoncker, and Ings. Switching to 3-4-3.

    Open Controls
    1. Sid07
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        No I’m crazy, or no I’m a genius?

        Open Controls
    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd say Ings isn't worth -8 but he's scoring every week so can't argue against it really.

      That being said Fabs Zaha Jimenez to Ryan 6.5-7m mid + Ings might be better.

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Well the Fabianski injury has forced a transfer.
        Ings seems close to that horrible essential word.

        Open Controls
    3. nevins84
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      nah 8 is too much...

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        just now

        See I don’t like hits either, only taken one all season.
        But I’m thinking I have to transfer my keeper due to injury, and surely Ings will outscore Zaha this week, who’s away to City.

        Open Controls
  6. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Got Lundstran for 4m
    TAA as a season keeper
    Rico 4m playing bench warmer
    Gomez to capitalise on LFC clean sheets

    Only player I could consider selling at the moment is Chillwell but then I will be looking at Digne (set pieces) or Soyuncu to save money.

    Why the hell i would need Arsenal defender ?

    Open Controls
  7. La Roja
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Struggling with decision this week. Need one more pool player next GW:

    Guaita
    Lundstram TAA Söyüncü
    Maddison KDB Salah Traore Martial
    Rashford Vardy

    McGovern* Ayew Kelly Rico

    0.1m itb and 1 FT

    A) Rashford ➡ Ings (Soy ➡ Robbo next GW)
    B) Martial Ayew ➡ Dendoncker Ings -4
    C) Maddison Ayew ➡ Mahrez Greenwood -4
    D) Vardy Rashford ➡ Aguero Ings -4

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd say A but Rashford is scoring too many points to let go. Maybe save and buy yourself time.

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ings is winding me up.

        You just know he’ll get injured minute I buy the sod

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          I hear that

          Open Controls
        2. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          That's why I'm not buying him. Think I'll headbutt him so he never scores again

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            just now

            If you could

            Open Controls
          2. Hy liverpool
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Just do it

            Open Controls
    2. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Save FT. Next week, Traore to Fleck and Rico to Gomez?

      Open Controls
  8. Dare Do The Punt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Assuming I own TAA and Mane already, which extra combo do you prefer for GW24 and 25?

    A) Doucoure and Robbo

    B) Martial and Firmino

    C) Salah and (will he start?) Kelly

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why wouldn't Salah start?

      Open Controls
      1. Dare Do The Punt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Kelly I meant

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Oh sorry mate, get Holgate instead

          Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Looking forward to having this power 5

    Salah, Mane, Son, Vardy, Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      To call it power 5 you should replace Son with KDB.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Not with his fixtures after Sheffield, but yeah 29/30 he will be back

        Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Got him for Palace and then Mane comes in.

        Open Controls
    3. Oggle22
      • 3 Years
      just now

      What's the rest of your team to fit all them in

      Open Controls
  10. BENOIT
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why are people ditching Martial? Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Martial dont-Matters anymore.

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Probably because he is as lazy as hell

        Open Controls
  11. davies
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fabianski/Martin owners...

    What’s your plan? Keep or sell?

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If you’ve got them both, keep, but monitor Randolph news

      Open Controls
  12. Alberto Tomba
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Nice article, but Mr Luiz has demonstrated such inconsistency this season it does seem a bit mad to me to be suggesting buying him.

    Open Controls
  13. how now psychic cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I know its sacriledge and all that, but I got him late and no money tied up in him, and I promise to buy him back in 2 weeks.....

    Ramsdale & lundstram -> McCarthy & robertson for free?

    Open Controls

