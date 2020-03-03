467
Pro Pundits - Az March 3

How the Champions League race will impact my FPL plans

467 Comments
Share

It’s great to see battles heating up at both ends of the Premier League table, especially as several teams have a shot at a place in next season’s Champions League.

The more sides that have something to fight for at the end of the campaign, the better for Fantasy managers. European football is really important these days and there will be plenty of assets upping their game to achieve it.

It is these sorts of players who I’ll be turning to as I hope to recover from a tough Blank Gameweek 28. After a strong run of form, it all came crashing back down to Earth over the weekend. It was bound to happen sooner or later.

Just two red arrows in 16 Gameweeks had seen me rise from a worldwide ranking of two million to within reach of the top 100k and I felt invincible.

Then came the news that Jamie Vardy (£9.8m), the out of form forward that I’d been holding on to for his ‘golden’ set of fixtures was out of Blank Gameweek 28. My plans were thrown up in the air.

I took a hit for James Maddison (£7.5m) despite concerns with his own form, to try and get in on what I predicted to be a Leicester demolition job. I was actually close to taking further hits, and had my eye on the likes of Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) and Ayozé Péréz (£6.2m) but chose to play it ‘safe’. I’m glad I did!

Just 27 points and a Gameweek rank of 3,290,000 followed. Charlie Taylor (£4.3m) and the reliable Raúl Jiménez (8.0) were the only players who got me points. It was a poor weekend indeed.

But it’s not a complete disaster. I’m down to 114k, but my team is still in decent enough shape. We’re entering an important part of the season, with Double Gameweeks around the corner and a red-hot battle at both ends of the table has been ignited – ensuring the pool of form players remains big enough.

Liverpool may have run away with the league, but poor form for Leicester and Chelsea has coincided with a resurgence from Manchester United while Sheffield United and Wolves are still in the fight for Europe.

My prediction:

1. Liverpool (duh)

2. Manchester City

3. Leicester City

4. Manchester United

Third and fourth really is up for grabs right now. Leicester have a five-point advantage over Chelsea and an eight-point advantage over Wolves and Manchester United. I think this will be enough to see them over the line.

But their form is absolutely terrible, Brendan Rodgers men now four games without a win and Vardy hasn’t found the net since before Christmas. On top of that, Leicester have just one clean sheet in the last seven games; an alarming slump.  

The next three matches, all against teams battling relegation are so important for their chances of Champions League football next year. Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) coming back is absolutely huge for the Foxes and should free up Maddison to roam the pitch a bit higher.

I do worry about the likes of Barnes and Péréz, as Rogers could switch to wing-backs as he did against Manchester City in order to pair Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) with Vardy up top.

Their defenders are all pretty pricey now too, it’s a lot of money to pay for Ricardo Pereira (£6.3m) who only has a goal and an assist in 21 matches (with both coming in one game against West Ham). Those who got Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.0m), at £4.5m I imagine, will be happy to hold, however. I do think Leicester will be just about okay provided Vardy gets the party going again and Ndidi can stay fit.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been lifted by the return of Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m), the all-action midfielder who is the pick of the litter. With Anthony Martial (£8.0m) ticking over, but looking like he’s being asked to solve algebra puzzles rather than play football on the pitch, I can see why many are making the move to Fernandes who offers set pieces, penalties, and is looking dangerous both in and out of the penalty area.

With Martial, you are looking for the odd bit of magic – of which he is capable of delivering – but Fernandes looks set to be a reliable points scorer from now until the end of the season. It seems an easy switch if you’ve got the cash in the bank.

I think these are the teams that will finish in the top four, but Leicester will be dragging themselves over the line, whereas I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will finish the season strongly.  

I’m not ruling Wolves out by any means, I just wonder how their squad will cope with advancing to the latter stages of the Europa League. Their play is based on such intensity, I fear they may burn themselves out. Diogo Jota (£6.3m) is tearing up the league at the moment, but I am a happy Jiménez owner. As he did last season, the Mexican international just keeps ticking over and he’s a joy to own whereas I feel Jota might regress at some point.

Alonso back on FPL radar but Chelsea defensive woes continue

Other than Marcus Alonso (£6.0m), it’s very hard for me to pick out any Chelsea options to consider. Willy Caballero (£4.8m) is standing in for Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.4m) while he sits on the naughty step but you don’t really want to go there anyway.

Alonso is the gem of a pretty uninspiring backline (especially without N’Golo Kante (£5.0m). The midfield has been ravaged by injuries, Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) could, however, provide an intriguing differential when he returns to fitness at a bargain price.

Up-front Tammy Abraham (£7.6m) looks set for a spell on the sidelines and it doesn’t seem to me that Lampard is completely convinced on the ability of Olivier Giroud (£6.5m) to lead the line despite starting the last couple of games. This is a team on the decline in my opinion, and I’d be amazed if they held on to their current position of fourth in the league.

Lundstram benched again as Fantasy owners consider selling the 'Lord'

Sheffield United are of course another outsider to finish in the top four, but I think they are going to draw too many games before now and the end of the season to really trouble the likes of Manchester United and Wolves.

In terms of options, I’m struggling to pick any out, particularly from their attacking ‘force’. Their ascent up the table has of course been built on a strong backline, but with John Lundstram (£4.9m) out of favour and the likes of Jack O’Connell (£4.7m), John Egan (£4.6m) and Chris Basham (£4.5m) offering absolutely no attacking threat whatsoever, I think you can do better by looking at the wing-back options.

But… speaking of wingbacks… Oh, how I love wingbacks. I love them more than anything and it’s so great to see two of the most attacking wingbacks in the game in Alonso and Matt Doherty (£6.2m) flourish in recent weeks.

Of course, it would be even sweeter if I owned them! Not to blow my own trumpet too loud, but I did recommend Doherty on a video I did on Instagram for Fantasy Football Scout just before he hit form… I hope someone listened!

We all know the history of these players, but a premium price point for Doherty this year, and a place on the bench for Alonso most weeks has, somewhat understandably, seen people reluctant to pick these players. However, you just need to look at their stats over the last two Gameweeks to know what you are getting.

And, like a fine cheese and wine pairing, his wingback counterpart Doherty may be the perfect accompaniment – and there’s a key difference between Chelsea and Wolves. Wolves actually keep clean sheets. It’s 3 out of 4 in the league since Wily Boly (£4.8m) has come back. The potential of clean sheets, with the attacking threat that Doherty provides is incredibly attractive.

I decided this year that I would adopt a new policy with defenders. I will only pay over £5.0m for a defender if he a) has attacking threat from open play (i.e. is a wingback) or b) has set pieces in his locker. Of course, there are many players that fit this bill, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), and Alonso meeting both criteria.

The form of Doherty and Alonso, combined with Alexander-Arnold’s attacking and clean sheet potential suggests to me that we are seeing another shift in where our money should be going. I for one am thinking of moving some funds around to change the balance of my squad, and a triple-up of Alonso, Doherty and Trent Alexander-Arnold fills me with excitement and joy.

Watching the marauding runs of a wing back, or a full back with Trent’s crossing ability, and set pieces in his locker, makes for a more entertaining game… and isn’t that what this is all about after all?

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28 FPL MATCH REPORTS

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

467 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Im pretty fooked if the dgw is in 29, have zero City or Arsenal :/

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      You only need Aubameyang and Pepe/KDB

      Open Controls
    2. Sendmelentils
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Free hit?

      Open Controls
    3. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • 2 Years
      just now

      To be fair how many do you need and who would you choose?

      Open Controls
  2. kime67
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    pretty tired of salah captain blanks. Tempted with vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I am tempted by Auba

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Aubameyang (c)

      Open Controls
  3. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    So double or no double?

    Guardiola: "Tomorrow we finish this process but after that four days later we have United. It has been suggested we will play Arsenal between United and Burnley and after Madrid so it doesn’t stop."

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sounds like a double

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Sounds like Pep trying to push it

        Open Controls
    2. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Lots of discussion in last page on this. Consensus is City want this, everyone else doesn't.

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I guess Arsenal have something to say too.

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Arsenal, their fans, BT Sports, UEFA - just to mention some with the same or more power then Pep GODiola 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel S.
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          I will have KDB and Auba only. I think I am against it from FPL point of view.

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 2 Years
            just now

            That's pretty good, and enough too imo. Maybe Ederson as a third.

            Open Controls
  4. Pukki Party
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    So after FA cup games this week we will know what teams blank in gw31. If i'm right we will also know the FA cup round 7 draw, so a good idea of how the gw34 blanks will look like.

    If there is a dgw this week, is anyone thinking a WC this week can set your team up for the rest of the double gameweeks this season?

    Personally own 0 players from ManCity and Arsenal atm, most have at least one i guess.

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
        49 mins ago

        For me, everything depends on CHE-LIV tonight.

        If Liverpool get knocked out tonight, I'll WC now and allow myself to have a full playing XI in GW31 (use the other 2 FTs if needed). From then I'd be working up to have a full XI of DGW players for 37 and use the FH in 34.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 2 Years
          42 mins ago

          Surely it would be smarter to get plyers on WC from teams who have doubles in 34 and/or 37, and FH31? Only 2ft from this week to 31 so you can't take advantage on both dgw29 and bgw31 on WC?

          Open Controls
        2. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          39 mins ago

          This is exactly what I’m doing. Plus my team is in need of abrefresh

          Open Controls
          1. Le Bluff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            33 mins ago

            Surely you have 3 Liverpool already though? i.e. if they get knocked out tonight, then their fixture in GW 31 still goes ahead so why the need to wildcard?

            Open Controls
            1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              30 mins ago

              I do, and to be honest they're likely to stay regardless, I also have a lot of dross. Currently want to ditch kun, Ings, Greenwood, martial, traore, rico, Boly (for Doherty), soyuncu, Ryan. As much as I'll use the wildcard for the doubles my team is in need of a refresh as I've dropped from around the 100k mark to the 500k mark since January.

              Open Controls
              1. Le Bluff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                23 mins ago

                Ah okay, I understand. I guess now could be a good time to wildcard if you think your team is in a bit state and don't just want to tread water until at least GW 32.

                My last 4 transfers in over the last 4 GWs have been: Lascelles, Boly, Taylor and Jimenez. Also have triple Liverpool and Grealish which gives me 8 players for GW 31 (assuming Chelsea beat Liverpool and WBA best Newcastle).

                Have 3 transfers before then which will hopefully give me an XI. Worst case scenario - if one of Liverpool or Newcastle WIN this week, I should still be able to get 8 or 9 players out for GW 31.

                Open Controls
                1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Yeah if I had that I'd be unlikely to wildcard to be fair. To be honest even with a wildcard, unless Liverpool have a game, I'd only be looking to field 8/9 that week. I don't see much merit in getting in low scoring players just because they have a game. If you've got the popular players it's damage limitation. Who knows what the right answer is but as it stands I'm sick of the sight of my team! and after a week where my highest points scorer got 2 points I can't wait to bin them all off!

                  Open Controls
                2. Pukki Party
                  • 2 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  It's pretty much irrelevant if Liverpool go through or not. If you can get 6/7 players you won't lose much in points against those who use FH. They will have Bmouth and Burnley attackers against your blankers, can't see much harm done.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Le Bluff
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah, true. Currently have TAA, Lascelles, Boly, Taylor, Mane, Salah, Grealish, and Jimenez - all have a reasonably good chance of playing in GW 31.

                    Currently looking to bring the likes of DCL, Doherty and maybe Ramsdale in to complete an XI. Won't be Free Hitting regardless of the FA Cup results, I think.

                    Open Controls
              2. Pukki Party
                • 2 Years
                14 mins ago

                For your team i can see WC this week would be worth it, if well planned for the coming weeks.

                Open Controls
                1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yeah that's the hope. There's always curve balls along the way but trying to bring in form players with something to go for and a few rogue options here and there.

                  Open Controls
      • Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        In theory this could work - especially if you have free hit to navigate GW31. But be honest - have you ever set up a team 5-8 GWs in advance and been happy with your selections throughout?

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          I've usually saved my WC to the week just before the big double gw for this reason. There's always free transfers, so the most important thing with the WC would be to get the cheap bench players correct, as i wouldn't like to spend transfers on them in the future.

          Open Controls
          1. Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            just now

            This tempts me too, especially since I have all my chips left so I'd rather play TC and BB in the big doubles, which leaves FH for GW31. However, I just know this will very likely result in me taking hits in the lead-up to the doubles, which would mostly (or completely) negate the points gained from the chips.

            Open Controls
      • My neck my back my Saed Kol…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Yep this is exactly what I’m planning to do. I’m gunna make sure I’ve got around 8/9 players for 31. The key ones ( jota/ jiminez, Doherty, DCL and Richarlison if Everton have a game) then a few bench fodder Cathcart/ Taylor types at 4.3. I’ll then ignore 34 in terms of transfers as I’ll be free hitting then, then build towards the double in 37 with transfers and bench boost. I don’t see the point in free hitting in 31 to get a few bench fodder types. Rather go all in with a team of doubles players

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          The fixtures are also okay gw37 for teams who play gw31:

          Bmouth-Soton
          SHU-Everton
          Norwich-Burnley
          Wolves-Palace
          (Watford-ManCity)

          Open Controls
          1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Very true. I've been too obsessed in seasons gone with fielding 15 double game week players and ignored single gameweekers with great fixtures. Plus I need to get on wolves ASAP, I have Doherty and traore but they do not excite me one bit

            Open Controls
      • Le Bluff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Almost regardless of the FA Cup results, I still don't think this week is a good week to wildcard.

        Sure, Man City and Arsenal may get a double. But, on paper, both of City's fixtures will be tough (it's not like they're playing a Villa/Norwich/West Ham etc). Plus, no-one is guaranteed even close to 180 minutes.

        GW 31 *looks* like it will be relatively quiet with a lot of low owned players. If you can use FTs to get the popular players such as Jimenez, Jota, Doherty, DCL, Richarlison, Pope etc then I think you're in a good place.

        Even if Liverpool WIN tonight and so therefore their fixture in GW 31 is postponed, I still don't think a wildcard now or FH in 31 will benefit you much - you'll be filling your wildcard team or FH team with a lot of dross.

        Open Controls
        1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          As I said above I think it's more people who are in need of a refresh of their squad trying to make a wildcard this week work for them. In an ideal world I wouldn't want to wildcard this week and it's not the ideal strategy. However my team needs work and I think there's still very viable ways of making the chips work and giving your squad the important improvements you need

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Good point. Personally i'm pretty good set up for coming weeks, especially if Vardy is fit.

            Open Controls
            1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              If you feel you're well set up definitely don't wildcard. I'm on the drift and need some bold transfers to give me a rocket up the backside!

              Open Controls
              1. Le Bluff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yeah, I hear you! I had a similar story last season where my team was in dire shape so I wildcarded well before the big DGWs. Broguht in Aguero and triple captained him for he hatrick against Arsensal in their DGW. Also remember Kolasinac being a good pick and taking me up the rankings.

                Good luck if you decide to play it!

                Open Controls
                1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers mate. Hopefully I have similar luck!

                  Open Controls
        2. Pukki Party
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          Thanks. Would probably have KDB and Ederson, not sure i would even have Arsenal players on WC this week, as i think Liverpool players will score better long term. The strategy depends a lot on Liverpool-Chelsea i guess.

          Open Controls
    2. BNMC
        56 mins ago

        What do we think of Mendy? Can't see any clean sheets in either of the DGW games but he could be one for later in the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Not worth it with Laporte out. Better premium defenders in Doherty, Pereira and maybe Alonso.

          Open Controls
      • Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        So just to get this clear - the rescheduling is ultimately up to the teams themselves? I.e. Arsenal can say no and then there's absolutely no chance?

        Open Controls
        1. BNMC
            31 mins ago

            There's a lot of stakeholders - Arsenal, Uefa, BT Sport, and maybe a few more.

            Open Controls
            1. Greek Freak
              • 4 Years
              30 mins ago

              I know, but what I mean is - Arsenal can say no and it stops there with no further discussion or potential for a double this week?

              Open Controls
              1. Salarrivederci
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Yes I would say so.
                If they have the guts to tell City no I think there's 0% chance

                Open Controls
            2. El Presidente
                29 mins ago

                True, but if the clubs agree a date its more than 90% done

                Open Controls
                1. Salarrivederci
                  • 3 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Tell that to BT Sports who won't make a dime, or UEFA who yet again have to help out their beloved Man City by bending their own rules letting BT Sports broadcast the match.

                  Open Controls
                  1. El Presidente
                      26 mins ago

                      It does not work like that, there litlle variation on the financial front, 90%+ of revenue is already cashed in

                      Open Controls
                      1. Salarrivederci
                        • 3 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Oh I see. UEFA made that rule just to be high and mighty - it have no purpose?

                        And BT Sports already made all their money.
                        Let's say they have the TV-right for Manchester Derby (90% of the revenue is already cashed in) why even bother showing it in TV - let's just drink some pints instead!

                        What are you on about? Ofcasue it makes a difference if 20 million or 1 million watches City - Arsenal.

                        Open Controls
                        1. El Presidente
                            16 mins ago

                            No it doesnt. It impacts the marginal revenue only this deals are made way in advance and specific allocations are already factored in. I dont have the time to explain it to you in detail right now, but you obviously dont know how this business works. I do.

                            UEFA doesnt give a f.

                            Open Controls
                          • GreennRed
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            PL are still smiling. Game will be broadcast to the countries outside England showing live PL games.

                            Open Controls
                2. Pukki Party
                  • 2 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  I think Arsenal have more to say, they are the away team after all.

                  Open Controls
                3. Salarrivederci
                  • 3 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  No. That would make the chances of a DGW much higher (if Pep and City only have to bribe Arteta and the Gunners).
                  There's BT Sports and UEFA too.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Greek Freak
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Basically my question is - if Arsenal don't want it, then they say no and that's that?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Salarrivederci
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Think so.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Greek Freak
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers, I guess it would depend on if they have the guts as you said above.

                        Open Controls
              • kuzser
                • 2 Years
                53 mins ago

                What would you do here guys if DGW29 is confirmed? 1ft, 1itb

                1) Ings Vardy-> Auba Jota for -4
                2) Vardy Traore -> Auba Saka
                3) Maddison Traore-> Pepe Capoue/4.8mid for -4
                4) WC to prepare for 31 or for FH31, tbc this week

                McCarthy
                Taa VVD Egan
                Salah KdB Bruno Maddison
                Ings Vardy Dcl

                Traore Lascelles kelly

                Open Controls
              • Hryszko
                • 2 Years
                52 mins ago

                Bottommed:

                Would you say I'm G2G for this GW? I'm around 100 points clear of my rivals in my cash money league so realllllly need to keep up the performance.

                Henderson

                Trent - Robbo - Stevens

                Fernandes - Salah (c) - KDB - Barnes

                Jiminez - Ings - Aubameyang

                Subs: McCarthy | Fernandez | Hayden | Williams

                0.0m ITB and 1FT.

                Open Controls
                1. TONY123
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Easy save

                  Open Controls
                2. KingRichud
                    just now

                    Absolute template team that. In a good way. Save the transfer

                    Open Controls
                3. kime67
                  • 2 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Is it possible a team have no game in 34?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rainer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Yes, 1 or 2 teams maybe.

                    Open Controls
                4. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Hoever & Elliot starting for Liverpool vs Benfica in the UEFA Youth League.

                  Leaves Williams, Chirivella & Jones as the only ‘younger/reserve’ players to start tonight. Them 3 + 8 from the 1st team, perhaps 2 or 3 regular starters.

                  Hopefully Klopp goes for it!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Daniel S.
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Hopefully Chelsea win !!!

                    Open Controls
                  2. Greek Freak
                    • 4 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Sounds like it'll be guys like Origi, Minamino etc. making up the bulk of the XI.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rainer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Maybe one of Salah or Mane.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Greek Freak
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Hope Liverpool win - I want as much chaos as possible in GW31!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rainer
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Indeed! 3 away wins tonight and the panic will be begin 🙂

                          Open Controls
                  3. GreennRed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Might as well go balls out for the treble. Athletico home will be tough, big bus.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      This

                      Open Controls
                  4. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I think Votword nailed pool to the usualy midrange position from now on

                    Open Controls
                5. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
                  • 7 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  So Auba against City away. Will he do something there ?
                  I also fancy West Ham to get a CS agaist arsenal...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Greek Freak
                    • 4 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    A West Ham CS against Arsenal would be a bit out of character to say the least...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
                      • 7 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      They want to stay at Premier League, Arsenal dont wont nothing this season

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        If City are banned from next season's CL they have a very slim chance of qualifying. Leicester and Chelsea aren't on an upward curve at the wrong time.

                        Open Controls
                  2. GreennRed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    2 poor defences.

                    Open Controls
                6. unitednations
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Wish i had kept one of my FT's from last gw so i could have had 2 for dgw29. Anyhow, what would you suggest with this lot with 1FT and 0.2m. Not sure whether to take 1 hit or 2 hits

                  Ryan
                  Taa Robbo Aurier -- Boly Rico
                  Salah Martial Kdb Perez -- Stephens
                  Vardy Jimmy Ings

                  A: Vardy + Martial >> Auba + Sarr (-4)
                  B: Vardy + Martial + Robbo >> Auba + Mahrez + Otamendi (-8)...only if liv blank in gw31
                  C: Vardy + Martial + Robbo >> Auba + Pepe + 4.4m gw31 defender (-8)....only if liv blank in gw31

                  Open Controls
                  1. I Member
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    I think you can save a transfer with that team. Why do you want to sell players like Vardy and Robertson for hits?

                    Open Controls
                    1. unitednations
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      yes was planning to save if it wasnt for the upcoming dgw.

                      The dgw obviously changes things....

                      Open Controls
                7. 4-4-2
                    42 mins ago

                    Firmino+Martial to Auba+Sarr -4?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Why not?

                      Open Controls
                  • GreennRed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Vunipola in isolation for Coronavirus.

                    Open Controls
                    1. KingRichud
                        20 mins ago

                        Precaution as has been to Hong Kong. Ditch him from your FPL teams

                        Open Controls
                        1. GreennRed
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          Traore would be a great prop.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Wild Rover
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            With that shoulder? 😀

                            Open Controls
                            1. GreennRed
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Man of iron 🙂

                              Open Controls
                      • I Member
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Who?

                        Open Controls
                        1. GreennRed
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          England prop.

                          Open Controls
                    2. Strchld
                      • 3 Years
                      36 mins ago

                      Which one would you do If no DGW for Arsenal.

                      A) Vardy to Auba
                      B) Kelly to Doherty

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      2. Rainer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Doherty.

                        I’ll get but think Auba is barely worth getting for a DGW while blanking in 31. Definitely not if no double.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Strchld
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah, If DGW confirmed then its Auba.

                          Im probably anyway playing a FH GW31 If Liverpool have a blank.

                          Open Controls
                      3. I Member
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      4. Pukki Party
                        • 2 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      5. Coys96
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Both for a hit if possible. Otherwise B

                        Open Controls
                        1. Strchld
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Cant do both.

                          Open Controls
                      6. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Surely this is dependent on who you could play over Kelly? If it's a Sheff Utd defender for example then Auba is the move.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Strchld
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Actually If I do Kelly to Doherty, I have to bench one of Barnes or Soy. Both have also a good fixtures.

                          Open Controls
                      7. linkafu
                          just now

                          B

                          Open Controls
                      8. I Member
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        Ings (NEW, nor) -> Jota (BHA, whu) a good move or give Ings the next two? I have Jimenez.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Coys96
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          31 mins ago

                          I think give Ings the next 2. Unless if chasing and have a spare transfer

                          Open Controls
                        2. KingRichud
                            26 mins ago

                            Jiminez and jota too many eggs in one basket if you ask me. Salah/mane worked for some put this is pushing it

                            Open Controls
                            1. Rainer
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 min ago

                              J&J are cheap enough that if they blank it’s not the end of the world. Unlike the disaster of ~25m blanking in your team, very likely including a captain.

                              Open Controls
                          • El Lobito 10
                            • 2 Years
                            25 mins ago

                            Jota Jimi double is gold. Do it

                            Open Controls
                            1. Dr. Agabuse
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              Ye

                              Open Controls
                          • Fulchester's New Centr…
                            • 2 Years
                            18 mins ago

                            Ings not doing it recently - get rid.

                            Open Controls
                          • I Member
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            Mixed reaction.

                            Open Controls
                          • Le Bluff
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Give Ings the next 2.

                            Open Controls
                        3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                          • 4 Years
                          29 mins ago

                          A few quickies...
                          If dgw announced I'll use my ft to upgrade Vardy to Auba. In addition...

                          1. Would it be worth a - 4 to do Ryan to Leno (no great expectations) or just do Ryan out next week?
                          2. Who to bench from Barnes, Soyuncu and Stephens?
                          Cs odds narrowly favour Leicester - but Stephens faces Newcastle attack and has some threat.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                            • 6 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Nope, not worth a hit.
                            Bench Soyuncu

                            Open Controls
                          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                            • 2 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            No
                            Soy

                            Open Controls
                          3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                            • 4 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Cheers lads. The prospect of keeping Ryan is stomach churning but if Auba has 2 games I'm on it.

                            Open Controls
                          4. linkafu
                              just now

                              1 No if it s for Leno
                              2 Stephens

                              Open Controls
                          5. D.Glynn
                              17 mins ago

                              Have I missed a dgw being announced? Is it official?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Rainer
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                There will immediately be an article on here and 100s of A or B questions once it’s confirmed.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Greek Freak
                                  • 4 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  There already are 100s of A or B questions, and nobody will read the article when it comes!

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Dr. Agabuse
                                  • 7 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Haha.
                                  RMTme
                                  Or
                                  A
                                  Or
                                  B
                                  Save me

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                                • 6 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                Not announced

                                Open Controls
                              3. Dr. Agabuse
                                • 7 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                Its not really missing it, if you're here only one hour after it broke

                                Open Controls
                              4. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                • 2 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                As soon as it is, David will press the button. Stay tuned for further updates.

                                Open Controls
                              5. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                https://www.premierleague.com/news/1543068

                                Double was announced ages ago yeah 🙂

                                Open Controls
                            • Fulchester's New Centr…
                              • 2 Years
                              13 mins ago

                              A. Mini eggs
                              B. Creme eggs
                              C. Something else

                              Open Controls
                              1. Greek Freak
                                • 4 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                I prefer actual eggs.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Wild Rover
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Freak

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Greek Freak
                                    • 4 Years
                                    just now

                                    😀

                                    Open Controls
                              2. Stormbringer22
                                  8 mins ago

                                  Mini eggs by a mile - my favourite Easter chocolate

                                  Open Controls
                                • Wild Rover
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  Massive choc egg with smarties or any Thorntons posh Belgian choc egg

                                  Open Controls
                                • Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                                  • 4 Years
                                  6 mins ago

                                  Can't eat B after a certain age. Too sickly. But I'll take A.

                                  I've got some posh liquorice sweets called lakrids at the moment. They are outrageous (thankfully a gift as they are expensive).

                                  Open Controls
                                • Jarvish Scott Talent
                                  • 5 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  Love eggs

                                  Open Controls
                                • BenjoBD
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  4 mins ago

                                  I'd save the creme eggs for the blank gw. Mini eggs might be a short term option... Maybe 1 or 2 gw. Their xG is through the roof.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. BenjoBD
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 min ago

                                    Furthermore. Would you eat a creme egg as big as an Easter egg?

                                    Open Controls
                                • Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                                  • 4 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  D. Pistachio pralines (-4)?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. BenjoBD
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    Pistachio Pralines is a bona-fide racist and getting nowhere near my starting 11.

                                    Open Controls
                                • Fulchester's New Centr…
                                  • 2 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Thanks all. Plenty to consider.

                                  Open Controls
                              3. FOO FIGHTER
                                  11 mins ago

                                  DGW29 for some is becoming like that bird you could never have.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                                    • 4 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    In this trumpian world, there is no such thing. Followed by non disclosure agreements 🙂

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                    • 2 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    It’s a hard pill to swallow. But the truth is going to heal your heart a lot faster than simply letting it break over and over until you finally face what you knew all along anyway:

                                    If she wanted to be with you, she would be with you.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                                      • 4 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Deep 🙂
                                      And you have the 'common touch' with chocolate. What a guy!

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. FOO FIGHTER
                                        just now

                                        But there is always an upside, there will be other DGW's 😀

                                        Open Controls
                                  3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
                                    • 8 Years
                                    11 mins ago

                                    Hmm I was set on muddling thro 31 with a few hits, then wc33bb34 fh37.
                                    Unfortunately this possibly leaves me with 2 dgw29 and maybe 8 31 with a -12.
                                    If I WC now I could get 4dgw and 9 gw31 for 0 hits. Obviously means I'm going to struggle to get gw34 or 37 sorted without hits

                                    Open Controls
                                  4. EWH2020
                                    • 6 Years
                                    11 mins ago

                                    Hi all, on a wildcard, any obvious glaring issues with this?

                                    Pope/McCarthy
                                    TAA, Alonso, Doherty, Soyuncu, Lascelles
                                    Salah, B.Fernandes, KDB, Sarr, Saka
                                    Auba, Jimi, Jota

                                    £0.0 ITB

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Le Bluff
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 8 Years
                                      4 mins ago

                                      Brilliant team. What's your plan for GW 31?

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Stormbringer22
                                        4 mins ago

                                        Noice!

                                        Open Controls
                                      • linkafu
                                          3 mins ago

                                          GTG!

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Athletic Nasherbo
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 3 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          Decent.

                                          Upgrade McCarthy (As poor defensively and might get dropped) by downgrading Soy

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Greek Freak
                                            • 4 Years
                                            just now

                                            Southampton are actually decent defensively but not decent enough - they don't allow many shots, but McCarthy never saves the ones they do!

                                            Open Controls
                                        • FOO FIGHTER
                                            2 mins ago

                                            Impressive. What is your TV?

                                            Open Controls
                                          • Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                                            • 4 Years
                                            just now

                                            I want to leave my life here and run away with your team

                                            Open Controls
                                        • linkafu
                                            8 mins ago

                                            What to do with Traore (5,8) and 0,3 in bank..???
                                            I can't see him in my team again... Look useless lately ...

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Stormbringer22
                                                5 mins ago

                                                I am considering downgrading to Saka and using the funds to upgrade elsewhere

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. linkafu
                                                    2 mins ago

                                                    Nice idea but is he playing back winger or winger?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Greek Freak
                                                      • 4 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      He's playing left-back (but he does get in great positions to get assists in) so not ideal. Also not sure what Arteta does when Tierney is fit.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                2. Manani
                                                  • 8 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  with wolves playing gw31, I am keeping him for now and slowly transferring out players who have blank on 31. But if you can field 11 in GW31 then I would transfer him out

                                                  Open Controls
                                              • Stormbringer22
                                                  8 mins ago

                                                  Would you save an FT on this lot so that you can have 2FTs next week to do some jiggery-pockery, or is there anything urgent?

                                                  Ryan*, Button
                                                  TAA, Robbo, Soy*, Taylor, Kelly
                                                  Salah, KDB, Maddi*, Traore*, Cantwell
                                                  Vardy*, Jimenez, Ings*

                                                  Ta!

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. linkafu
                                                      4 mins ago

                                                      Just Traoré, I feel a cameo again

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Stormbringer22
                                                          just now

                                                          Yeah, that's my biggest concern. Can't shift him for anyone decent though without taking a -4 hit.

                                                          Open Controls
                                                      2. FOO FIGHTER
                                                          4 mins ago

                                                          Start planing for GW31?

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. Stormbringer22
                                                              just now

                                                              What I am thinking. Lots of Jotas, Dohertys, etc. on the cards 😀 Still not convinced about taking a hit this week and would like to see if I can get away with saving to get 2FTs next week.

                                                              Open Controls
                                                          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                            • 2 Years
                                                            2 mins ago

                                                            Just Traore if anything.
                                                            Ryan needs taking round the back off the woodshed and putting out of his misery at some point too.

                                                            Open Controls
                                                            1. Stormbringer22
                                                                just now

                                                                100% with you there. Ryan → Pope on the cards after Burnley play City

                                                                Open Controls
                                                          3. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                            • 2 Years
                                                            4 mins ago

                                                            Any changes or G2G?

                                                            Galaxy
                                                            Smarties / Caramel / Cadbury Heroes
                                                            Thorntons (c) / Maltesers/ Crème Egg / Mini Eggs
                                                            Celebrations / Kit Kat / Bounty
                                                            Milkybar / Aero / Smarties /Rolo

                                                            Open Controls
                                                            1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                                                              • 4 Years
                                                              4 mins ago

                                                              Aero? Orange over mint surely?

                                                              Open Controls
                                                              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                                                • 2 Years
                                                                1 min ago

                                                                Good point - forgot orange was even an option.

                                                                Open Controls
                                                            2. BNMC
                                                                2 mins ago

                                                                Not sure about Caramel - he's been a bit sticky in defence lately.

                                                                Open Controls
                                                              • Stormbringer22
                                                                  1 min ago

                                                                  Maltesers out for Snickers or Mars. Captain Mini Eggs instead. What's the strategy for GW31?

                                                                  Open Controls
                                                                • linkafu
                                                                    1 min ago

                                                                    Is Ward Prowse look a decent option for the end of the season? He's on free kick, penalties, corner right?

                                                                    Open Controls
                                                                    1. linkafu
                                                                        just now

                                                                        Sorry

                                                                        Open Controls
                                                                    2. BenjoBD
                                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                      • 1 Year
                                                                      just now

                                                                      Get Topic in as a diff. Under the radar. Great xG

                                                                      Open Controls
                                                                  • linkafu
                                                                      just now

                                                                      Is Ward Prowse look a decent option for the end of the season? He's on free kick, penalties, corner right

                                                                      Open Controls
                                                                    • SHOWSTOPPERRR
                                                                      • 2 Years
                                                                      just now

                                                                      So no announcement on dgw yet??

                                                                      Open Controls

                                                                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.