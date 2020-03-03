Who had the best FPL underlying statistics in February?

As another Gameweek draws to a close, we’ve crunched over the month of February to pinpoint the best performers moving forward.

It’s important to take stock as we move into a new month and a potential time to Wildcard, while also noting players that shouldn’t be overlooked purely because they have a blank in Gameweek 31.

Each metric takes into account the last four Gameweek’s so bear in mind that Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Sheffield United have played just three fixtures in this period.

All statistics are available in the Members Area and as this article uses them so extensively, only those signed up for Fantasy Football Scout Membership can access it in full.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28 FPL MATCH REPORTS

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT