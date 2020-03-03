843
Pro Pundits - Holly March 3

Who had the best FPL underlying statistics in February?

As another Gameweek draws to a close, we’ve crunched over the month of February to pinpoint the best performers moving forward.

It’s important to take stock as we move into a new month and a potential time to Wildcard, while also noting players that shouldn’t be overlooked purely because they have a blank in Gameweek 31.

Each metric takes into account the last four Gameweek’s so bear in mind that Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Sheffield United have played just three fixtures in this period.

  1. Zilla
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    How many City and Arsenal players you guys have?

    1. waldo666
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Just KDB atm.

    2. Jeanz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Auba and KDB. Possibly Saka in as a means of also getting Jimenez in.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Answer for most will be KDB (c80% of teams) and for some Auba (c20% of teams). About 15% of teams have both.
      No one else really owned between the two teams.

  2. waldo666
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Only have KDB and money is tight, was probably shipping Traore this week regardless. Instead of Sarr might now pay to bring in Saka and then move him to Sarr at a later date?

    A) Traore to Sarr
    B) Traore to Saka
    C) Save FT

  3. Jeanz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    A) Ings + Barnes -> Jimenez + Saka (-4)
    B) Hold

    Henderson McCarthy
    TAA Lascelles Rico Stephens Holgate
    Salah Mane KDB Barnes Grealish
    Auba Ings DCL

    BB, FH and Wildcard left

  4. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Is... Pepe an option?

    Auba would be nice but not sure which striker to sell.

    This is just a first panicky reaction to the DGW.

    1FT 2.6ITB
    Ryan
    TAA VVD Soyuncu
    Salah KdB Martial Traore
    Vardy Jimenez Ings

    McGovern Taylor Dendoncker Williams

    Eek!

    1. waldo666
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      He could be, I'm considering Traore to Saka myself as was most likely shipping Traore anyway.

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Yes, Saka looks a good cheap option at the moment but I’m wary of rotation. Could be a good option for wildcarders

  5. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    pepe worth it?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good timing! If only for West Ham, I think so. Didn’t play last night so should start

      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        good fixtures too so no hurry to swap out

  6. Goooo Rickie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    37 mins ago

    Thinking Mane > KDB.
    Not sure about Auba. Surely these two are the only worth having this week?
    Going to save my TC and go BB this week instead!

  7. fplking14
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anyone going to triple captain KDB?

