222
News March 19

Premier League clubs set to address plans for the remainder of 2019/20

222 Comments
Share

Fantasy managers may learn more about how the remainder of the 2019/20 season will unfold on Thursday.

The Premier League are set to hold a video conference involving all 20 top-flight clubs to discuss how the current campaign could proceed once the coronavirus outbreak has eased – which could be some time away yet, of course.

The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 10:30am, and we’ll bring you the headline updates as and when we get them.

The parties involved are expected to reiterate their commitment to completing the current season, echoing the sentiments from UEFA’s meeting on Tuesday.

The decision to postpone this year’s European Championship will aid efforts to fulfil any outstanding fixtures, given that the summer months could be used to accommodate the backlog.

At present, all top-flight matches are postponed until at least Saturday 4 April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That date will surely be put back further given how rapidly the crisis has escalated over the last week – this time last Thursday, remember, Gameweek 30 was still set to go ahead as planned.

With the UK government currently advising against mass gatherings, efforts to finish the season may hinge on the suggestion of staging matches behind closed doors.

Whether much will be set in stone at Thursday’s meeting is open to debate, given the uncertainty that plagues the country at present.

How Fantasy Premier League proceed from Gameweek 32 onwards may be determined by the outcome of the video conference, with the game in limbo at present.

Gameweek 31 is poised to go ahead as scheduled, with the deadline set at 19:00 GMT on Friday.

No Premier League fixtures will take place, of course, but the usual rules surrounding free transfer allocation, points hits and head-to-head scores will apply.

For the latest NHS advice on coronavirus, please check their official website HERE.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

222 Comments Post a Comment
  1. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I don't know why they just call time on the CL, EL, and FA Cups. Void those competitions. That potentially limits the fixture back-long for someone like Utd from 18 games to 9 PL games. 9/10 PL games can be rattled out within 40-45 days quite easily.

    However, I've heard a whisper from someone within a school that when they come home tomorrow that could be it for the year, until the new school year in September. So this may be similar in football if there are no mass gatherings allowed until autumn, meaning next season will start late.

    Open Controls
    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      "... I don't know why they just call time on the CL, EL, and FA Cups ...". Money.

      Open Controls
    2. Tamagotchi Massacre
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nobody who isn't in protected groups is going to return to school this school year. It's just not happening

      Open Controls
  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    So no FPL then until at least GW36. Clearly FPL will finish before the games start again.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Could just be a massive GW38.

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Nah, FPL is over for this season guys. No point in even posting anything on here now. See you next season guys!

        Open Controls
    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cant they change dates of GWs and deadlines in FPL?

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Given that they have not done for GW30 and G31 and have just let the GW's pass by, it would appear not.

        Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      https://www.premierleague.com/news/1646728

      "However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football."

      That means this season will not be cancelled.

      Open Controls
      1. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        "... That means this season will not be cancelled ...". Yup, looks that way.

        Open Controls
      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nice

        Open Controls
      3. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        just now

        We can't say categorically that is what it means. It's just where we are right now. The situation can, and probably will, change again.

        Open Controls
    • Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Interested to see how FPL handle this one, it seems daft to keep giving us FTs every week for the foreseeable. May as well just give everyone a wildcard when we eventually get going again

      Open Controls
      1. SuperMane Returns
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Not fair though on the people who have saved their wildcard tactically for the latter part of the season (like me)

        Open Controls
        1. Silecro
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Those get second wildcard

          Open Controls
      2. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Actually not. It would demand programming 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          So whats the big deal if they have to change the program? I see no big deal

          Open Controls
      3. Konstaapeli
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Best would be to just freeze the situation now and adjust the gameweeks when/if they are played. No point letting the empty gameweeks roll and have massive GW38

        Open Controls
    • BNMC
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        FPL devs beter start getting their hands dirty, else we will have a DGW38 - D for Decuple.

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I will play FH in GW 38 then

          Open Controls
      • Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        This Corona virus is gonna destroy the world economy but its gonna be great for the environment.

        Open Controls
      • Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Null and void supporters are quiet 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Random Name
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          because we're worrying about more serious things

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
              24 mins ago

              Like posting on here.

              Open Controls
            • Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              18 mins ago

              Like craving up votes?

              You do you.

              Open Controls
              1. Random Name
                • 4 Years
                15 mins ago

                "craving up votes" haha coming from you. Bit touchy that people are disagreeing with you

                Open Controls
                1. Berbinho's Forehead
                  • 9 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Nope. I've said several times that football should only be played when it is safe to do so.

                  You yourself have been going on about Liverpool for days on end but today it's all about 'we're worrying about more serious things'.

                  Anyway, stay safe and take care.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Random Name
                    • 4 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    stay safe

                    Open Controls
                2. FOO FIGHTER
                    12 mins ago

                    Well guess what, now you cannot beg for the season to be cancelled anymore.

                    Scratch it off the list 😀

                    Open Controls
            • FOO FIGHTER
                26 mins ago

                Bit like Karren Brady 😀

                Open Controls
              • Pu-li-sick (sic)
                • 2 Years
                24 mins ago

                Makes sense though so as not to disrupt things next season too (assuming it's back to normal come August).

                Open Controls
                1. Berbinho's Forehead
                  • 9 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Aye. Whenever it's safe to do so, no need to rush and jeopardise health.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                      9 mins ago

                      This

                      Open Controls
              • Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Common sense prevails 🙂

                Hope everyone is safe & well!

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                    24 mins ago

                    +1

                    Open Controls
                2. Cilly Bonnolly
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  A guy on Superscoreboard (a Scottish football radio phone in) came up with the best idea. Just play each remaining fixture as a penalty shoot out. Five penalties, whoever scores more gets the three points. Score the same, point each. Bang, done.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    If that is the best idea, I'd hate to hear the worst.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cilly Bonnolly
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Best last resort obviously. At least they’re still competing for the points in some way.

                      Open Controls
                  2. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Norwich to finish mid-table with Krul

                    Open Controls
                  3. Pu-li-sick (sic)
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Really really bad idea that, I have to say.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Random Name
                      • 4 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Fury vs Joshua will be settled by 5 free punches each. First to knock the other out wins!

                      Open Controls
                  4. Soto Ayam
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      City might get relegated

                      Open Controls
                    • Random Name
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      it's hard to tell on forums but i assume you're being sarcastic

                      Open Controls
                      1. Cilly Bonnolly
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Kind of but part of me likes it if the other options were to just give Liverpool the title, or cancel the whole thing.

                        Open Controls
                        1. SteveWOLF
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          1 min ago

                          Not to dis similar from a bowl off in cricket - I like it !

                          Open Controls
                  5. Forza Papac
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    The number of active teams will have plummeted by the time we see a ball kicked again

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cilly Bonnolly
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      So you’re saying there’s a chance I can win it.

                      Open Controls
                  6. Jafooli
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Free Wild Cards incoming 😎

                    Open Controls
                    1. Old Man
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Nah - don't bank on it.

                      Open Controls
                  7. Jafooli
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Eight games per team in GW38, glad I saved my BB chip.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jafooli
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Is that a OGW?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Feel like I should add that to the Help Page's commonly used abbreviations...

                        When else will I get to!

                        Open Controls
                    2. Rains of Castamere
                      • 5 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Not going to be enough gameweeks left to play remaining chips in! Glad I used my WC early tbh. FH and BB left to use.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Random Name
                        • 4 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        *any gameweeks left

                        come at me berbinho

                        Open Controls
                  8. pablo discobar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    58 mins ago

                    I think fpl will call time on the season fantasy wise.

                    Open Controls
                  9. shirtless
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    57 mins ago

                    A Utd post just popped on my FB, showing Clayton Blackmore scoring v Montpellier in the Cup Winners Cup run of 1991. I remember Steve Bruce scored 19 goals that season as he was on pens. Just checked his Wiki out, 737 league appearances, 81 league goals. Imgaine him in FPL today!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rains of Castamere
                      • 5 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Would have been 20 but Hughes nicked one right on the goal line in the final against Barcelona

                      Open Controls
                      1. shirtless
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Very good! Correct. Think Choccy and Hughes had 21 each or thereabouts

                        Open Controls
                  10. Earn your Spurs
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    FPL should be frozen at the point immediately after GW29. Anything that happened for GW30 should be cancelled (btw I don't benefit or lose by this). Then allocate GW30-GW38 to sensible blocks of games, once PL has declared the new schedule (or bit by bit).

                    This keeps the spirit of the game as best it can be. Probably PL won't start again unil July but we could then have 9 GWs by the middle of August

                    I agree all cups (including Champions League) should just be cancelled - the leagues are more important - and then next season has a chance of starting not too late

                    Open Controls
                    1. Random Name
                      • 4 Years
                      52 mins ago

                      a spurs fan agrees all cups should be cancelled

                      Open Controls
                    2. baps sniffer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      49 mins ago

                      We are lucky if this season ends before May 2021.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Cilly Bonnolly
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Think you mean after gameweek 28. Gameweek 29 was affected by coronavirus too. Some of us wildcarded for that double.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Earn your Spurs
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        No I meant GW29. Bad luck if something happened during the previous week

                        Open Controls
                  11. pablo discobar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    Fpl will call it a day for this season- but maybe a mini game in place for the rest - like the world cup game

                    Open Controls
                  12. Evasivo
                    • 9 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    Already got 2 FTs to burn before tomorrow night, wtf am I supposed to do 🙁

                    Open Controls
                    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Either nothing or use 1.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Evasivo
                        • 9 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Seems like a good time to offload Maddison tbf, but for God know who.... NO one is in form nor has good fixtures

                        Open Controls
                        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Or even has any fixtures at all.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Evasivo
                            • 9 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Exactly, is it strange that it still feels wrong burning a transfer (or 6) though!

                            Open Controls
                    2. FOO FIGHTER
                        7 mins ago

                        Wait for FPL update 😉

                        Open Controls
                        1. Evasivo
                          • 9 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Due when?

                          Open Controls
                      • baps sniffer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Don't take hits?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Evasivo
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I agree on that point!

                          Open Controls
                      • Konstaapeli
                        • 3 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        3 transfer mini WC?

                        Open Controls
                    3. SuperMane Returns
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      52 mins ago

                      Is it worth using these free transfers (soon to be burned) to change deadwood in team?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Evasivo
                        • 9 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        My thoughts too, but deadwood now could be gold by the time FPL returns...and that's if it does

                        Open Controls
                      2. potatoace'scott talent
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        I wouldn't lose sleep over it. Can see the game being set out differently now for the remaining season.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Evasivo
                          • 9 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Most likely just closed I'd imagine.

                          Open Controls
                          1. potatoace'scott talent
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Hope not. Especially if the season gets completed.

                            Open Controls
                      3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Yes.

                        Open Controls
                      4. baps sniffer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Simply yes. There is no harm doing it.

                        Open Controls
                        1. fusen
                          • 8 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          you're forcing yourself to drop down ranks by making transfers.

                          Open Controls
                      5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Of course - FT's are precious & we just seem to have been handed 6 of them

                        Open Controls
                    4. potatoace'scott talent
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      51 mins ago

                      So if FPL chooses not to change their format , that will bring us to gw 36.
                      Whatever they come up with at the other end of this is anyone's guess, but I'll wager whether or not you have saved or used your chips already won't make a bind bit of difference. I can see the remaining game being reformulated.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Random Name
                        • 4 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        they have to change to the format i reckon. It would've worked for 1-2 gameweeks but not until gw36

                        Open Controls
                        1. potatoace'scott talent
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah, but I'm thinking they may go further and reset it all by providing everyone with the same range of chips to be used for the remaining season.

                          Open Controls
                      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Yeah I'm not planning for anything. Just see what happens.

                        Open Controls
                    5. El Fenomeno R9
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      48 mins ago

                      What is more likely,big GW38 or new GWs added?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Knowing FPL, The former. But who knows.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Stoichkov#8
                        • 4 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        The latter. Its so obvious solution.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Rains of Castamere
                        • 5 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        BB GW45

                        Open Controls
                      4. Rotation's Alter Ego
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 8 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Surely its more gameweeks right? As fun as a octuple-gameweek 38 would be, it makes an absolute mess of the chips. Got multiple left? Tough. Got BB left? Congrats, you get a fat green arrow.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          So much variation in luck involved in a massive GW38 too. I just know I'll be that person who gets half my team injured in the first game.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 8 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Imagine TCing and seeing your player limp off after 10. That's horrific luck in a DGW, but in an OGW? Season ruining.

                            Open Controls
                        2. El Fenomeno R9
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          I know what its right but don't know how programming work and what is more likely scenario.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 8 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Plenty of people on Twitter saying X is impossible and that they can't code Y or whatever. Personally I think they're talking absolute trash 😉

                            Contrary to popular belief, they have some smart people working there! I'm sure they'll find a solution - it's certainly an option available to them and not one that has been ruled out.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              The programming is 'easily' done. Whether they do it or not is a different story.

                              A massive GW38 actually fits into exactly how the game works, regardless of how rubbish it might be.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • Has Moderation Rights
                                • 8 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Everything FPL does is very much by the book - but they are careful to never say the season is limited to 38 weeks or anything like that in T&Cs or Rules - just when the deadlines for each week have to be.

                                Who knows. I really hope they go for extra gameweeks as it just makes so much more sense, but I guess there's nothing we can do but sit back and watch 🙂

                                It's definitely a tenuous link but perhaps they'll look at that United game that got postponed in 38 as precedent - it remained in 38, so other games postponed in 38 should stay in that week. If so, all games played prior to it would have to be moved into it as well.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  That's a good point about them not specifically limiting it to 38 GWs. It definitely gives a glimmer of hope for more to be added.

                                  I'll have to rebrush up on the rules. I can't say I've read them in a while.

                                  Open Controls
                      5. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
                        • 1 Year
                        17 mins ago

                        Should and will most likely be a massive GW38. Why punish people for having had the discipline to keep hold of their BB?

                        Open Controls
                        1. potatoace'scott talent
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah, but if there are no other games until gw38, you now need to choose to either BB the team you have or FH, WC to a team that makes more sense .

                          Open Controls
                      6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        BB would be worth 72 additional appearance points, even before any attacking/defensive returns assuming 4 players * 2 points* 9 games

                        Open Controls
                    6. Jafooli
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      46 mins ago

                      KdB likely to start GW36? Or transfer our for someone nailed?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Corgzzzz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Wait for presses

                        Open Controls
                    7. Corgzzzz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Just plugged in my old video recorder and watching old videos of my 5 year old twin boys playing......there 35 now !!!.....its lovely x

                      Open Controls
                    8. Rotation's Alter Ego
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 8 Years
                      35 mins ago

                      New Article ladies

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/03/19/no-premier-league-football-before-april-30-but-plans-remain-to-finish-the-season/

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.