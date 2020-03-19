Premier League clubs set to address plans for the remainder of 2019/20

Fantasy managers may learn more about how the remainder of the 2019/20 season will unfold on Thursday.

The Premier League are set to hold a video conference involving all 20 top-flight clubs to discuss how the current campaign could proceed once the coronavirus outbreak has eased – which could be some time away yet, of course.

The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 10:30am, and we’ll bring you the headline updates as and when we get them.

The parties involved are expected to reiterate their commitment to completing the current season, echoing the sentiments from UEFA’s meeting on Tuesday.

The decision to postpone this year’s European Championship will aid efforts to fulfil any outstanding fixtures, given that the summer months could be used to accommodate the backlog.

At present, all top-flight matches are postponed until at least Saturday 4 April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That date will surely be put back further given how rapidly the crisis has escalated over the last week – this time last Thursday, remember, Gameweek 30 was still set to go ahead as planned.

With the UK government currently advising against mass gatherings, efforts to finish the season may hinge on the suggestion of staging matches behind closed doors.

Whether much will be set in stone at Thursday’s meeting is open to debate, given the uncertainty that plagues the country at present.

How Fantasy Premier League proceed from Gameweek 32 onwards may be determined by the outcome of the video conference, with the game in limbo at present.

Gameweek 31 is poised to go ahead as scheduled, with the deadline set at 19:00 GMT on Friday.

No Premier League fixtures will take place, of course, but the usual rules surrounding free transfer allocation, points hits and head-to-head scores will apply.

For the latest NHS advice on coronavirus, please check their official website HERE.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT