World Cup of FPL – Group C

Our World Cup of FPL is well underway as we bring you another vote to consider.

We’ve already had our first dramatic exit from the competition, as Steven Gerrard was eliminated from Group B while pre-tournament favourite Frank Lampard won Group A.

Those groups are now closed but Group C has been opened up and you can vote either in the footer of this article or on the website’s sidebar.

To remind you, here are the groups in full, with the current results included.

Group A Group B Group C Group D 1. Frank Lampard 1. Thierry Henry Didier Drogba Andrew Robertson 2. Robin van Persie 2. Gareth Bale Gylfi Sigurdsson Cristiano Ronaldo 3. Branislav Ivanovic 3. Steven Gerrard Harry Kane Eden Hazard 4. Patrice Evra 4. Carlos Tevez Romelu Lukaku Trent Alexander-Arnold Group E Group F Group G Group H Marcos Alonso Clint Dempsey Cesc Fabregas Alexis Sánchez Nemanja Vidic Gareth McAuley Jamie Vardy Mohamed Salah Raheem Sterling John Terry Kevin De Bruyne Petr Cech Wayne Rooney Luis Suarez Leighton Baines Sergio Aguero

As you can see, we’ve now got a tough battle between Didier Drogba, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

Take a closer look at each option before voting in the poll below or in the side-bar.

DIDIER DROGBA

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was at his Fantasy-best towards the back-end of the so-called ‘noughties’ and turn of the decade, earning a place in three end-of-season Dream Teams between 2006/07 and 2010/11.

The Ivory Coast international’s appeal was, like the best Fantasy forwards, his ability to rack up the goals but also to provide them for others.

2005/06 was when he first took off, scoring 12 times and adding 14 assists before ranking among the best forwards in the Premier League with a 20-goal season in 2006/07 – his first Dream Team appearance.

The other two came in 2009/10 and 2010/11. In the first of those two campaigns, Drogba was involved in a staggering 42 goals, scoring 29 of his own and assisting another 13 in 32 appearances.

GYLFI SIGURDSSON

Gylfi Sigurdsson may be enduring a rather forgetful 2019/20 campaign as a Fantasy asset, but he has provided plenty of joy down through the years.

The Icelandic international burst onto the scene with a 102-point score in 2011/12 during a loan spell from 1899 Hoffenheim at Swansea.

Initially priced at just £5.0m, Sigurdsson scored seven goals and added a further five assists in just 18 appearances.

He dropped off the radar for a couple of years as his impressive form earned a move to Spurs, but time spent as a mid-priced midfielder earned him back-to-back season scores in the 70s.

Only upon returning to Swansea did Sigurdsson rediscover his mojo. Back down to £6.0m in 2014/15, he scored 154 points from seven goals, 10 assists, nine clean sheets and 19 bonus.

Sigurdsson just got better and better each year at the Liberty Stadium, scoring 158 points as a £7.5m option in 2015/16 and a whopping 181 at the same price point in 2016/17.

After a stuttered start at Everton, Sigurdsson scored 13 goals and assisted six times to register a 182-point season in 2018/19, earning his first-ever appearance in the Dream Team.

HARRY KANE

Recent injuries may have made many of us forget, but for long periods of the last six years, Harry Kane has been a lynchpin of our Fantasy teams.

The Spurs striker made a meteoric rise to prominence in 2014/15 when, priced up at just £5.0m, he registered 28 attacking returns (21 goals and seven assists).

Included in that was a memorable haul in a 5-3 New Year’s Day win over Chelsea, in which he scored twice and provided a further two assists.

By the end of that campaign, Kane had risen to £6.0m and for the beginning of 2015/16, Official FPL hiked it further still, up to £9.5m.

But even at that price, Kane was still excellent value, registering another 28 attacking returns, winning the Golden Boot and then defending that title with 29 goals as a premium striker the following year (£11.0m).

2017/18 saw Mohamed Salah come to the Premier League and wrestle that title from him but that season will forever be known as the Salah/Kane year, as the Tottenham man (now priced at £12.5m) regularly vied for the captaincy on his way to another 29-goal campaign.

Only four Premier League players have strung together four consecutive Dream Team appearances and one of them is Kane, who achieved that feat between the 2014/15 and 2017/18 seasons.

ROMELU LUKAKU

While many of our World Cup finalists achieved their success at one club, it is to Romelu Lukaku’s credit that he was able to command strong ownership at several.

The Belgian first made a name for himself as he scored 17 goals and assisted a further seven as a £6.5m striker at West Bromwich Albion in 2012/13.

Elevated to an £8.0m option on loan at Everton the following year, Lukaku registered a 168-point haul from 15 goals, nine assists and 21 bonus.

A slight dip in 2014/15 was followed up by a debut Dream Team campaign in 2015/16 as Lukaku scored 185 points from 18 goals, seven assists and 25 bonus.

2016/17 was when the then-Everton man peaked with a truly exceptional campaign. Starting at £9.0m, Lukaku bagged 25 goals, assisted six, claimed 33 bonus, smashed his personal best to score 221 points and earn a second Dream Team appearance in a row. Some may remember a humongous haul in a 6-3 win over Bournemouth when Lukaku scored four goals in one match.

His Fantasy relevance may have dwindled since joining (and then leaving) Manchester United but he scored 28 goals across two seasons there, starting his first at blistering pace before going off-the-boil under Jose Mourinho.