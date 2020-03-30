56
Tournaments March 30

World Cup of FPL – Group C

56 Comments
Share

Our World Cup of FPL is well underway as we bring you another vote to consider.

We’ve already had our first dramatic exit from the competition, as Steven Gerrard was eliminated from Group B while pre-tournament favourite Frank Lampard won Group A.

Those groups are now closed but Group C has been opened up and you can vote either in the footer of this article or on the website’s sidebar.

To remind you, here are the groups in full, with the current results included.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
1. Frank Lampard1. Thierry HenryDidier DrogbaAndrew Robertson
2. Robin van Persie2. Gareth BaleGylfi SigurdssonCristiano Ronaldo
3. Branislav Ivanovic3. Steven GerrardHarry KaneEden Hazard
4. Patrice Evra4. Carlos TevezRomelu LukakuTrent Alexander-Arnold
Group EGroup FGroup GGroup H
Marcos AlonsoClint DempseyCesc FabregasAlexis Sánchez
Nemanja VidicGareth McAuleyJamie VardyMohamed Salah
Raheem SterlingJohn TerryKevin De BruynePetr Cech
Wayne RooneyLuis SuarezLeighton BainesSergio Aguero

As you can see, we’ve now got a tough battle between Didier Drogba, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

Take a closer look at each option before voting in the poll below or in the side-bar.

DIDIER DROGBA

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was at his Fantasy-best towards the back-end of the so-called ‘noughties’ and turn of the decade, earning a place in three end-of-season Dream Teams between 2006/07 and 2010/11.

The Ivory Coast international’s appeal was, like the best Fantasy forwards, his ability to rack up the goals but also to provide them for others.

2005/06 was when he first took off, scoring 12 times and adding 14 assists before ranking among the best forwards in the Premier League with a 20-goal season in 2006/07 – his first Dream Team appearance.

The other two came in 2009/10 and 2010/11. In the first of those two campaigns, Drogba was involved in a staggering 42 goals, scoring 29 of his own and assisting another 13 in 32 appearances.

GYLFI SIGURDSSON

Gylfi Sigurdsson may be enduring a rather forgetful 2019/20 campaign as a Fantasy asset, but he has provided plenty of joy down through the years.

The Icelandic international burst onto the scene with a 102-point score in 2011/12 during a loan spell from 1899 Hoffenheim at Swansea.

Initially priced at just £5.0m, Sigurdsson scored seven goals and added a further five assists in just 18 appearances.

He dropped off the radar for a couple of years as his impressive form earned a move to Spurs, but time spent as a mid-priced midfielder earned him back-to-back season scores in the 70s.

Only upon returning to Swansea did Sigurdsson rediscover his mojo. Back down to £6.0m in 2014/15, he scored 154 points from seven goals, 10 assists, nine clean sheets and 19 bonus.

Sigurdsson just got better and better each year at the Liberty Stadium, scoring 158 points as a £7.5m option in 2015/16 and a whopping 181 at the same price point in 2016/17.

After a stuttered start at Everton, Sigurdsson scored 13 goals and assisted six times to register a 182-point season in 2018/19, earning his first-ever appearance in the Dream Team.

HARRY KANE

Recent injuries may have made many of us forget, but for long periods of the last six years, Harry Kane has been a lynchpin of our Fantasy teams.

The Spurs striker made a meteoric rise to prominence in 2014/15 when, priced up at just £5.0m, he registered 28 attacking returns (21 goals and seven assists).

Included in that was a memorable haul in a 5-3 New Year’s Day win over Chelsea, in which he scored twice and provided a further two assists.

By the end of that campaign, Kane had risen to £6.0m and for the beginning of 2015/16, Official FPL hiked it further still, up to £9.5m.

But even at that price, Kane was still excellent value, registering another 28 attacking returns, winning the Golden Boot and then defending that title with 29 goals as a premium striker the following year (£11.0m).

2017/18 saw Mohamed Salah come to the Premier League and wrestle that title from him but that season will forever be known as the Salah/Kane year, as the Tottenham man (now priced at £12.5m) regularly vied for the captaincy on his way to another 29-goal campaign.

Only four Premier League players have strung together four consecutive Dream Team appearances and one of them is Kane, who achieved that feat between the 2014/15 and 2017/18 seasons.

ROMELU LUKAKU

While many of our World Cup finalists achieved their success at one club, it is to Romelu Lukaku’s credit that he was able to command strong ownership at several.

The Belgian first made a name for himself as he scored 17 goals and assisted a further seven as a £6.5m striker at West Bromwich Albion in 2012/13.

Elevated to an £8.0m option on loan at Everton the following year, Lukaku registered a 168-point haul from 15 goals, nine assists and 21 bonus.

A slight dip in 2014/15 was followed up by a debut Dream Team campaign in 2015/16 as Lukaku scored 185 points from 18 goals, seven assists and 25 bonus.

2016/17 was when the then-Everton man peaked with a truly exceptional campaign. Starting at £9.0m, Lukaku bagged 25 goals, assisted six, claimed 33 bonus, smashed his personal best to score 221 points and earn a second Dream Team appearance in a row. Some may remember a humongous haul in a 6-3 win over Bournemouth when Lukaku scored four goals in one match.

His Fantasy relevance may have dwindled since joining (and then leaving) Manchester United but he scored 28 goals across two seasons there, starting his first at blistering pace before going off-the-boil under Jose Mourinho.

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
56 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    The weakest group for me. Probably Drogba and Kane, but I think there's players who miss out in other groups who win this group.

    Open Controls
  2. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Watched a long interview with Lukasz Fabianski a while ago.
    He was asked which PL striker he didnt like to play against the most ?
    Polish goalie without doubt pointed out Didier Drogba adding that on his day Chelsea forward was unplayable destroying defences with ease.

    Open Controls
  3. Steve McCroskey
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Completely off topic but can anyone recommend any good single player games to download for my PS4 to get me through isolation? I've played a lot of the big names already (Uncharted 4, RDRII, GTA V). I've just recently completed Resident Evil 2 remake and really enjoyed that. Any suggestions? I prefer story driven games to multiplayer stuff. Heard a lot of good things about Horizon Zero Dawn.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Inside.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Played it! Great game

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          How about Valiant Hearts: The Great War? It's only 4 quid if you haven't played it.

          As you can probably tell I quite like simple arcade games.

          The Last Of Us if you like Uncharted, though I'm guessing you've probably already played that if you've got a PS Plus subscription.

          Open Controls
          1. Steve McCroskey
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Yep played Last of Us. Valiant Hearts looks interesting, I'll look into it thanks! Just found Journey for £4 so downloading that at the moment

            Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      The Witcher Wild Hunt.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Also heard lots of positives about this but worried it will be too much like an RPG which I'm not hugely into

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          It is I'm affraid.

          Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Or you can have my kids for few weeks - story based survival with elements of horror.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve McCroskey
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Haha!

          Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I think on Friday you can get Resident Evil 3 Nemesis.

      Open Controls
    4. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      The Outer Worlds, and obviously Yakuza 0 if you've never played it

      Open Controls
    5. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Oldie. Planetscape Torment

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        Great game but not for someone who don't like RPG's.

        Baldurs Game saga and above title are ones of very best games in history along with HOMM3 - obviously in my opinion.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          I’d add in original Deus Ex. Probs showing my age here 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            45 mins ago

            Yep 🙂

            Sid Meiers Civiliaziation 2 was great too.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              41 mins ago

              Love all the Civ games - they’re the only ones I play nowadays as a semi-responsible adult. Odd choice I guess given how addictive they are and one game can take a couple of days out of your life.

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                24 mins ago

                Civilisation 5 is like the game version of Heroin - its just toooo moreish

                Ghandi still always launching those nukes the little rascal 🙂

                Open Controls
    6. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Shadow of the Tomb Raider
      Rise of the Tomb Raider
      Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon series
      Civilization 5/6 is always a good games to lose a few months of your life playing.

      The new DOOM game looks incredable and i think it will be the best game of 2020 but that is just a guess as i have not brought it yet.

      Open Controls
    7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Presume you've tried Last Of Us Remastered?

      It's like Uncharted 4 but with zombies set in a world decimated by a global pandemic - I loved every minute of it & have replayed several times now, can't wait for the long awaited sequel next month - it also has what must be one of the most affecting stories ever in a game - the script really could have been used for a hollywood blockbuster... its no coincidence that HBO are currently making a TV series which hopefully lives up to the quality of the game

      Horizon Zero Dawn is also fantastic but in a very different way, the story is less of a selling point, and its much brighter/faster but still has some superb strategic elements to the combat & the amount of ways you can plan to take down the mechancial dinosaurs is so much fun

      Fallout games are also FAN-TASTIC but I'm sure you've tried those too... I still remember emerging from the Vault for the firs time in Fallout 3 - one of the most jaw dropping moments in gaming history - and it still plays well today. Fallout New Vegas was a great sequel, and Fallout 4 was also enjoyable

      Metal Gear Solid V was a great early release game for PS4 - still looks fantastic today, if you haven't tried it you're in for a treat

      God of War is supposed to be very good - I've just started it & its decent so far!

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks for this. Have played Last of Us, which was great. As is God of War. Really enjoyed Fallout 3 but Fallout 4 became too repetitive and never finished it. Never tried any of the MGS series so something to consider.

        Open Controls
      2. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Last of Us looks epic and i would probably love it but they never released it on the PC which is a deal breaker for me as i made the leap from PS4 to PC sometime ago and have not looked back since.

        Horizon Zero Dawn is not out on PC yet but i might give it a try in the Summer when it is due for release.

        Never gave Fallout a try for some reason but i have mates that are into it and they love it.Might give it a go sometime soon now that i have some time on my hands.Always loved Metal Gear Solid on the PS too so that is another one i might check out.

        Cheers Max,a few new entries to my Steam wishlist that i will check out when the price is right. 🙂

        Open Controls
    8. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      For me Bloodborne is the best video game of all time. As I also prefer story driven games and there is no plot as in other games, the lore of the world is unbelievably complex and insteresting. I even liked more Dark Souls 1 (Dark Souls 3 is also great) from the same studio but many people praise Bloodborne more.

      As for other games, Persona 5 Royal has fantastic story, but it is a very long and some dungeons can be very repetitive and they have to be completed. Even despite this, for me it was one of the best games I've ever played. It is sometimes very Japaneish though...

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks Frank. I thought about Bloodborne but slightly terrified about whether it will be too difficult, I know that and the Souls series are notorious. Had a look at Persona 5 but looked a little too whacky for my liking!

        Open Controls
  4. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Siggy and Lukaku have trolled me big time over the seasons

    Open Controls
  5. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Lukaku and Kane

    Open Controls
  6. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    No free FTs now?

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Come again?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I expected another FT unless GW31 is still playing out? 😆

        Open Controls
    2. Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      GW32 deadline isn't til the weekend. Currently it's an imaginary International break.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Has GW31 finished? Expected another FT after it

        Open Controls
        1. Legomané
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          45 mins ago

          You should have one additional FT since the Gameweek 31 deadline - which was Friday 20th March at 19:00.

          Open Controls
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 3 Years
            39 mins ago

            Didn’t get 1. Had 1 already and it stayed on 1

            Open Controls
            1. Legomané
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              38 mins ago

              Your FPL I.d no?

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • 3 Years
                36 mins ago

                Perhaps I’m getting confused but I believe I should have 2 now as I only used subs recently to not lose the FT. 55322

                Open Controls
                1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  • 3 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  By subs I mean transfers 🙂

                  Open Controls
                2. Legomané
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 2 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Peculiar.
                  You made 0 transfers GW30, 1 in GW31.

                  Unless your transfer page shows a transfer having being made in GW32 (only you can view your up to date transfer page) you should have 2FT just now.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • 3 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    It doesn’t. I think FPL have stopped giving FTs? That’s what a few comments on here suggest too

                    Open Controls
                  2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Yeah you should be on 2.

                    Are you using the app? If so maybe it's that. It is pretty crap.

                    If it's the website can you post a screen print?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Ok just read other people talking about this. I should only be on 1 myeslf so wouldn't be able to tell.

                      Open Controls
  7. Renegade3
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    FT's seem to be on hold. And the week doesn't need to be over, you should've gotten one (FT) after the deadline. Which I didn't, nor anyone else I know.
    Maybe someone out there has an explanation for this.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Look above

      Open Controls
      1. Renegade3
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Ahh, got it now. Thanks!

        Open Controls
  8. Puncheon Guly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Once this little world cup is done, I'd like to see (let's face it, we've got plenty of time), a world cup celebrating those short term Fpl Legends, like:
    Amr Zaki's goalscoring run
    Harry Kane's 4.5m double and assist against Chelsea
    Clint Dempsey's Hattrick

    I'm sure there are many more

    Open Controls
  9. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Looks like FPL have shut up shop

    No more Free Transfers

    Open Controls
    1. Mané money
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      I just did a free transfer Fleck -> Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      ?

      Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      I also didn’t get my next FT. Should have two but I only have one

      Open Controls
    4. Jet5605
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wasn't this due to be an international break for the Euro 2020 playoffs? Scotland were meant to play Israel. It's just a long GW, next deadline is 4th April

      Open Controls
  10. Bedknobs and Boomsticks
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    The news story we've all been waiting for:

    Open Controls
    1. Bedknobs and Boomsticks
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      An Australian astrophysicist has been admitted to hospital after getting four magnets stuck up his nose in an attempt to invent a device that stops people touching their faces during the coronavirus outbreak.

      Dr Daniel Reardon, a research fellow at a Melbourne university, was building a necklace that sounds an alarm on facial contact, when the mishap occurred on Thursday night.

      The 27 year-old astrophysicist, who studies pulsars and gravitational waves, said he was trying to liven up the boredom of self-isolation with the four powerful neodymium magnets.

      “I have some electronic equipment but really no experience or expertise in building circuits or things,” he told Guardian Australia.

      “I had a part that detects magnetic fields. I thought that if I built a circuit that could detect the magnetic field, and we wore magnets on our wrists, then it could set off an alarm if you brought it too close to your face. A bit of boredom in isolation made me think of that.”

      However, the academic realised the electronic part he had did the opposite – and would only complete a circuit when there was no magnetic field present.

      “I accidentally invented a necklace that buzzes continuously unless you move your hand close to your face,” he said.

      “After scrapping that idea, I was still a bit bored, playing with the magnets. It’s the same logic as clipping pegs to your ears – I clipped them to my earlobes and then clipped them to my nostril and things went downhill pretty quickly when I clipped the magnets to my other nostril.”

      Reardon said he placed two magnets inside his nostrils, and two on the outside. When he removed the magnets from the outside of his nose, the two inside stuck together. Unfortunately, the researcher then attempted to use his remaining magnets to remove them.

      “At this point, my partner who works at a hospital was laughing at me,” he said. “I was trying to pull them out but there is a ridge at the bottom of my nose you can’t get past.

      “After struggling for 20 minutes, I decided to Google the problem and found an article about an 11-year-old boy who had the same problem. The solution in that was more magnets. To put on the outside to offset the pull from the ones inside.

      “As I was pulling downwards to try and remove the magnets, they clipped on to each other and I lost my grip. And those two magnets ended up in my left nostril while the other one was in my right. At this point I ran out of magnets.”

      Before attending the hospital, Reardon attempted to use pliers to pull them out, but they became magnetised by the magnets inside his nose.

      “Every time I brought the pliers close to my nose, my entire nose would shift towards the pliers and then the pliers would stick to the magnet,” he said. “It was a little bit painful at this point.

      “My partner took me to the hospital that she works in because she wanted all her colleagues to laugh at me. The doctors thought it was quite funny, making comments like ‘This is an injury due to self-isolation and boredom.’”

      At the hospital, a team of two doctors applied an anaesthetic spray and manually removed the magnets from Reardon’s nose.

      “When they got the three out from the left nostril, the last one fell down my throat,” he said. “That could have been a bit of a problem if I swallowed or breathed it in, but I was thankfully able to lean forward and cough it out … Needless to say I am not going to play with the magnets any more.”

      Medical records from the emergency department said that Reardon did not have difficulty breathing, and denied the presence of further magnets up his nose.

      The astrophysicist told Guardian Australia he had ruled out further experiments with the magnets and face-touching, and would find other ways to pass the time while at home.

      “I’m actually getting a lot of work done,” he said. “Working remotely is not that bad. We are also renovating our house, so I am building shelves, making furniture and doing some tiling.”

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Assuming the season resumes, is triple - or even double - Liverpool a good idea?

    Liverpool will get the two wins they need for the title and then blood the youngsters and give fringe players game time.

    With the season already tainted by coronavirus, I can't see Klopp being interested in breaking records and playing his strongest team for the last 9 games .... especially when the games are expected to be played thick and fast and in a very short period of time.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Well you have to guess what you think Klopp will do/want, but that's all it is, a guess. Unless he gives us some clues beforehand.

      Open Controls
  12. Amey
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Two strikers with good first touch 😛

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.