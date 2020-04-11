Fantasy Football Scout yearly memberships extended to the end of the season

Yearly subscribers of Fantasy Football Scout will have their memberships extended to the end of 2019/20 – whatever that date happens to be.

The Premier League recently announced that the current campaign would be postponed indefinitely, with the league’s governing body admitting that a planned resumption at the beginning of May wouldn’t happen.

As a result of the ongoing uncertainty, we have no real idea of a restart date for Fantasy Premier League, let alone an endpoint.

There is little to zero chance of the Premier League being completed by June 1, then, which is when yearly Fantasy Football Scout memberships for the 2019/20 campaign would ordinarily have expired.

However, we are pleased to confirm today that we will extend the end date of all full-season memberships until the finish of the concluding Gameweek, whenever that happens to fall.

We had previously issued an update on monthly memberships and that agreement still stands.

If you are on a rolling monthly subscription for a month that features no Premier League football, we are happy to offer a refund for the relevant period.

A refund, rather than a cancellation, means that you will not have to sign up again once the season resumes. If this is something you would like, get in touch with support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Cancelling your Scout membership will mean losing access to the Members Area, data, tools and any articles we produce behind the paywall, with the full list of benefits listed here.